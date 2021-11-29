Advertisement
Sports News
Nov. 29, 2021 / 11:59 AM

Lee Elder, the first Black golfer to play at Masters, dies at 87

By Alex Butler
1/5
Lee Elder, the first Black golfer to play at Masters, dies at 87
Lee Elder (2nd-L), who died Sunday, served as an honorary starter at the 2021 Masters on April 8 in Augusta, Ga. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 29 (UPI) -- Lee Elder, the first Black golfer in history to compete at a Masters Tournament, has died, the PGA Tour announced Monday. He was 87.

The PGA Tour said Elder died Sunday. No cause of death was provided. He is survived by his wife, Sharon.

Advertisement

Elder made his PGA Tour debut in 1968. He broke the Masters color barrier in 1975. The Dallas native went on to win four PGA Tour tournaments.

Elder joined fellow golf legends Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player as an honorary starter at the 2021 Masters in April in Augusta, Ga. He received a standing ovation from the crowd on the first tee at Augusta National Golf Club.

RELATED Golfer Rickie Fowler, wife Allison welcome baby girl

Elder, the first Black man to serve as an honorary starter for the tournament, did not hit an honorary tee shot due to his limited mobility. He was connected to an oxygen tank and was helped to a chair during the ceremony.

He also had diabetes and dealt with diabetic retinopathy, a complication that affects the eyes.

Advertisement

"For me and my family, I think it was one of the most emotional experiences that I have ever witnessed or been involved in," Elder told reporters April 8 at Augusta. "It is certainly something that I will cherish for the rest of my life because I have loved coming to Augusta National and playing here."

RELATED Golf: Rivals Koepka, DeChambeau share hugs, wanted Ryder Cup union

Elder played in six Masters Tournaments. He tied for 17th at the 1979 Masters, his best finish at the major. He had 14 appearances at the U.S. Open and 13 appearances at the PGA Championship. He also competed once at the British Open.

Charlie Sifford became the first Black player on the PGA Tour in 1961. Pete Brown became the first Black player to win a PGA Tour event at the 1964 Waco Turner Open. Tiger Woods became the first Black player to win a major at the 1997 Masters.

Augusta National Golf Club did not allow Black members until 1990, when businessman Ron Townsend broke the club's color barrier.

RELATED Golf icon Lee Elder joins Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player as Masters starter

Notable deaths of 2021

Lee Elder is introduced before the ceremonial tee shot to start the Masters Tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga., on April 8, 2021. Elder, the first Black man to play in the Masters Tournament, died on November 29 at the age of 87. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy tests positive for COVID-19
NFL // 26 minutes ago
Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy tests positive for COVID-19
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- The Dallas Cowboys' COVID-19 outbreak continues to spread, as coach Mike McCarty tested positive and will miss a Week 13 game against the New Orleans Saints, the team announced Monday.
Vikings' Dalvin Cook, 49ers' Deebo Samuel among injured in NFL's Week 12
NFL // 2 hours ago
Vikings' Dalvin Cook, 49ers' Deebo Samuel among injured in NFL's Week 12
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook and San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel are among the major players who sustained injuries in Week 12 of the 2021 NFL season.
Portuguese soccer team hit with 13 cases of Omicron variant
Soccer // 3 hours ago
Portuguese soccer team hit with 13 cases of Omicron variant
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- Thirteen cases of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus are linked to members of a professional soccer team based in Lisbon, Portugal, National Health Institute Dr. Ricardo Jorge announced Monday.
Florida hires Billy Napier as head football coach
Sports News // 4 hours ago
Florida hires Billy Napier as head football coach
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- The University of Florida hired Billy Napier as its football coach, the school announced. Napier, who holds the same role at Louisiana, will coach the Ragin' Cajuns on Saturday and arrive in Gainesville, Fla., on Sunday.
College football: Coach Lincoln Riley leaves Oklahoma for USC
Sports News // 4 hours ago
College football: Coach Lincoln Riley leaves Oklahoma for USC
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- Football coach Lincoln Riley left his job at Oklahoma to become the newest coach at the University of Southern California, the schools announced.
Ravens edge Browns despite Lamar Jackson's 4 INTs
NFL // 5 hours ago
Ravens edge Browns despite Lamar Jackson's 4 INTs
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- Quarterback Lamar Jackson threw four interceptions, but provided a clutch scrambling throw for a second-half touchdown to lead the Baltimore Ravens to a 16-10 win over the Cleveland Browns.
Stars retire as winners in weekend horse racing; Kentucky Derby betting starts
Sports News // 7 hours ago
Stars retire as winners in weekend horse racing; Kentucky Derby betting starts
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- Some of horse racing's top stars, including Contrail, Maxfield and Pink Lloyd, were weekend winners as they finished their on-track careers; Kentucky Derby wagering opens.
Sharp Tua Tagovailoa leads Dolphins past Panthers
NFL // 19 hours ago
Sharp Tua Tagovailoa leads Dolphins past Panthers
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla., Nov. 28 (UPI) -- Tua Tagovailoa authored the most-accurate performance of his young career while veteran Cam Newton was benched due to a very poor showing as the Miami Dolphins beat the Carolina Panthers on Sunday in Miami Gardens, Fla.
Cowboys RT Terence Steele, coaches out vs. Saints due to COVID-19 outbreak
NFL // 21 hours ago
Cowboys RT Terence Steele, coaches out vs. Saints due to COVID-19 outbreak
Nov. 28 (UPI) -- Dallas Cowboys starting right tackle Terence Steele and three coaches will not participate in the team's Week 13 game against the New Orleans Saints due to COVID-19 protocols, coach Mike McCarthy told reporters Sunday.
Soccer: Messi totals 3 assists, Neymar stretchered off in PSG win
Soccer // 22 hours ago
Soccer: Messi totals 3 assists, Neymar stretchered off in PSG win
Nov. 28 (UPI) -- Lionel Messi totaled three assists, but a gruesome Neymar Jr. ankle injury overshadowed the pristine performance in a PSG win over St-Etienne on Sunday in Saint-Etienne, France.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

College football: Coach Lincoln Riley leaves Oklahoma for USC
College football: Coach Lincoln Riley leaves Oklahoma for USC
Florida hires Billy Napier as head football coach
Florida hires Billy Napier as head football coach
Vikings' Dalvin Cook, 49ers' Deebo Samuel among injured in NFL's Week 12
Vikings' Dalvin Cook, 49ers' Deebo Samuel among injured in NFL's Week 12
Sharp Tua Tagovailoa leads Dolphins past Panthers
Sharp Tua Tagovailoa leads Dolphins past Panthers
Cowboys RT Terence Steele, coaches out vs. Saints due to COVID-19 outbreak
Cowboys RT Terence Steele, coaches out vs. Saints due to COVID-19 outbreak
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement