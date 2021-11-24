College football: Michigan State, Mel Tucker agree to 10-year, $95M extension

Michigan State head football coach Mel Tucker, shown during Saturday's game against the Ohio State Buckeyes, has guided the Spartans to a 9-2 record this season. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 24 (UPI) -- Michigan State head football coach Mel Tucker agreed to a 10-year, $95 million contract extension to remain with the Spartans, the school announced Wednesday. The extension makes Tucker one of the highest-paid coaches in college football and comes just four days before Michigan State concludes its regular season. Advertisement

"Every day I wake up feeling humbled to be the head football coach at Michigan State," Tucker wrote in a letter posted to Twitter. "It is my privilege to work alongside our student-athletes, coaches and staff who embody our culture of hard work, discipline, and excellence -- on and off the field."

The agreement comes five days after the Spartans (9-2) suffered a 56-7 blowout loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes. It was Tucker's second loss in his past three games after Michigan State opened the season with an 8-0 record.

The Spartans' unbeaten start landed them in the top four of the College Football Playoff rankings before ultimately dropping out.

"This is a process to build a championship-winning program," Tucker wrote in his letter. "A process that drives us to be better. A process that demands relentless soul and grit. A process that requires the support from Spartans across the globe. I am honored to be a part of the Spartan process today, and for years to come."

The school said in its news release that Tucker's contract includes "non-performance related compensation of $9.5 million per year, including a $5.9 million base, $3.2 million in supplemental compensation for media and personal appearances, plus a $400,000 contingent annual bonus."

Tucker's contract is now scheduled to expire Jan. 15, 2032, according to the school. His original deal was set to run through the 2024 campaign.

"Mel Tucker has been an outstanding addition to our Spartan Athletic program," university president Samuel L. Stanley Jr., M.D., said in a statement. "In less than two years, his leadership has already resulted in a program competing for top honors, and I'm impressed by his intensity and drive.

"Spartan fans around the country are enjoying the success of this year's football program and we look forward to many more successful seasons, competing at the highest levels under Coach Tucker."

The 49-year-old Tucker was hired in February 2020 to replace longtime Spartans head coach Mark Dantonio. Tucker has guided Michigan State to an 11-7 combined record over the past two seasons.

The Spartans will close their regular season Saturday with a home game against the Penn State Nittany Lions (7-4).