Trending
Advertisement
Sports News
Nov. 23, 2021 / 8:48 PM

College football: Penn State head coach James Franklin signs 10-year extension

By Connor Grott
College football: Penn State head coach James Franklin signs 10-year extension
Penn State head coach James Franklin, shown Sept. 8, 2018, has led the Nittany Lions to a 67-32 record since joining the school. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 23 (UPI) -- Penn State's James Franklin has agreed to a 10-year contract extension to remain as the Nittany Lions' head football coach through the 2031 season.

Under the new extension, Franklin will earn $7.5 million per season through base salary, supplemental pay and an annual retention bonus.

Advertisement

Franklin will receive an annual loan of $1 million for a life insurance policy through the duration of the contract. The pact also contains incentives, including $350,000 for winning the Big Ten championship game, $400,000 for reaching the College Football Playoff and $800,000 for winning a national title.

"We are excited to have James Franklin lead our football program for a long time," Penn State athletic director Sandy Barbour said in a statement Tuesday. "We will continue our collective efforts to constantly improve in all aspects of our program.

RELATED College football: Florida fires coach Dan Mullen; no timetable for replacement

"We have made, and will need to continue to make, significant investment in our football program because we believe we have a very bright future under James. With this contract, we are signaling our sustained commitment to being one of the premier programs in the history of college football."

RELATED College football: Big 12 reprimands Texas Tech announcers for ref slights

Franklin's buyout will start at $12 million before April 1, 2022. It will reduce to $8 million through Dec. 31, 2022, $6 million in 2023, $2 million in 2024 and 2025, and $1 million from 2026-30.

Franklin has posted a 67-32 record as Penn State's head coach and won the Big Ten championship in 2016.

"Penn State's future is bright, and I'm honored to continue to serve as your head football coach," Franklin said. "Nine weeks ago, the administration approached me about making a long-term investment in our football program.

RELATED College football: Virginia Tech splits with coach Justin Fuente

"This prompted numerous conversations outlining the resources needed to be competitive at a level that matches the expectations and history of Penn State. What's most evident from those conversations is the importance of our student-athletes' success both on and off the field."

Latest Headlines

College Football Playoff rankings: Cincinnati joins UGA, Alabama, OSU in top four
Sports News // 16 minutes ago
College Football Playoff rankings: Cincinnati joins UGA, Alabama, OSU in top four
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- The Cincinnati Bearcats cracked the top four in the latest College Football Playoff rankings, becoming the first team from a Group of 5 conference to accomplish the feat in the eight-year history of the playoff format.
New York Giants fire offensive coordinator Jason Garrett
NFL // 2 hours ago
New York Giants fire offensive coordinator Jason Garrett
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- The New York Giants fired offensive coordinator Jason Garrett on Tuesday, less than 24 hours after another lackluster performance from his offense during a blowout loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
California parent charged after tackling youth soccer referee
Soccer // 8 hours ago
California parent charged after tackling youth soccer referee
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- A Roseville, Calif., man faces a misdemeanor charge for tackling a referee at a boy's youth soccer game, the Placer County District Attorney's Office said.
Fantasy football: Diggs, Samuel, Chase top Week 12 wide receiver rankings
NFL // 9 hours ago
Fantasy football: Diggs, Samuel, Chase top Week 12 wide receiver rankings
MIAMI, Nov. 23 (UPI) -- Stefon Diggs, Deebo Samuel and Ja'Marr Chase lead UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's Top 50 fantasy football wide receiver rankings for Week 12.
Fantasy football: Jones, Roethlisberger, Wilson among best Week 12 adds
NFL // 11 hours ago
Fantasy football: Jones, Roethlisberger, Wilson among best Week 12 adds
MIAMI, Nov. 23 (UPI) -- Daniel Jones, Ben Roethlisberger and Cedric Wilson are among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's top fantasy football players to add off the waiver wire for Week 12.
Ex-Indians All-Star pitcher Doug Jones dies at 64
MLB // 12 hours ago
Ex-Indians All-Star pitcher Doug Jones dies at 64
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- Doug Jones, a five-time All-Star relief pitcher who spent the majority of his MLB career in Cleveland, died at age 64, the Cleveland Guardians announced.
Orioles' Trey Mancini, Giants' Buster Posey win Comeback Player of the Year honors
MLB // 14 hours ago
Orioles' Trey Mancini, Giants' Buster Posey win Comeback Player of the Year honors
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- Trey Mancini of the Baltimore Orioles and Buster Posey of the San Francisco Giants claimed respective American League and National League Comeback Player of the Year awards for 2021, MLB announced.
Brady, Buccaneers defense power lopsided win over Giants
NFL // 14 hours ago
Brady, Buccaneers defense power lopsided win over Giants
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- Tom Brady threw for 307 yards and two scores and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense allowed just 215 total yards and forced three turnovers in a lopsided victory over the New York Giants.
Anthony DeSclafani returns to San Francisco Giants on 3-year, $36M contract
MLB // 22 hours ago
Anthony DeSclafani returns to San Francisco Giants on 3-year, $36M contract
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- The San Francisco Giants re-signed veteran right-hander Anthony DeSclafani to a three-year, $36 million contract Monday, the team announced.
College basketball: Citadel coach Dugger Baucom collapses during game at Duke
Sports News // 22 hours ago
College basketball: Citadel coach Dugger Baucom collapses during game at Duke
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- The Citadel men's basketball coach Duggar Baucom was transported to a local hospital after collapsing near the start of the Bulldogs' game against Duke on Monday night in Durham, N.C.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

New Orleans Saints, Taysom Hill reach agreement on 4-year extension
New Orleans Saints, Taysom Hill reach agreement on 4-year extension
Ex-Indians All-Star pitcher Doug Jones dies at 64
Ex-Indians All-Star pitcher Doug Jones dies at 64
Fantasy football: Jones, Roethlisberger, Wilson among best Week 12 adds
Fantasy football: Jones, Roethlisberger, Wilson among best Week 12 adds
Fantasy football: Diggs, Samuel, Chase top Week 12 wide receiver rankings
Fantasy football: Diggs, Samuel, Chase top Week 12 wide receiver rankings
Brady, Buccaneers defense power lopsided win over Giants
Brady, Buccaneers defense power lopsided win over Giants
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement