The Citadel men's basketball coach Duggar Baucom, shown Dec. 31, 2005, is in his seventh season at the helm of the Bulldogs. File Photo by Mark Goldman/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 22 (UPI) -- The Citadel men's basketball coach Duggar Baucom was transported to a local hospital after collapsing near the start of the Bulldogs' game against Duke on Monday night in Durham, N.C. The incident occurred just 63 seconds into play after The Citadel scored its first basket against the Blue Devils. Baucom was standing between the edge of the official scorer's table and The Citadel's bench area before falling to the floor. Advertisement

The 61-year-old Baucom was immediately surrounded by coaches and medical personnel. He was helped off the floor by trainers and taken to Duke University Hospital, according to The Citadel.

Baucom, who has a history of heart issues, was conscious as he was escorted out of Duke's Cameron Indoor Stadium.

Here is the video of Duggar Baucom after collapsing on the court... It's not graphic, just shows how sudden it was. He is walking off, with assistance, under his own power. Such a scary situation. He's a wonderful man, truly hope everything OK with him. pic.twitter.com/gyV8fIIHtw— Scott Eisberg (@SEisbergWCIV) November 23, 2021

The Citadel's Hayden Brown scored off an offensive rebound just before play was halted for Baucom, who is in his seventh season at the helm of the Bulldogs.

Advertisement

Associate head coach Jack Castleberry took over for Baucom against the Blue Devils.