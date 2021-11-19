College football, playoff soccer, boxing title bout lead weekend sports schedule

1/5

Quarterback C.J. Stroud and the No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes face No. 7 Michigan State at noon EST Saturday on ABC. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

MIAMI, Nov. 19 (UPI) -- Dozens of college football and basketball matchups, the continuation of the NFL, NBA and NHL regular seasons, the MLS Cup Playoffs and a boxing title bout fill the weekend sports schedule. Thousands of college athletes will be in action on basketball courts and football fields, with several games between ranked teams scheduled from Friday through Saturday. Advertisement

College basketball enters just its second weekend, while football teams vie for postseason bowl berths.

College football, NFL

Southern Miss and Louisiana Tech kickoff the weekend college slate in the first of five games Friday. They face off at 8 p.m. EST on CBSSN.

Houston, the No. 24 team in the College Football Playoff rankings, then hosts Memphis at 9 p.m. on ESPN2. No. 19 San Diego State faces UNLV at 11:30 p.m. on CBSSN.

No. 1 Georgia hosts Charleston Southern in one of 16 noon games Saturday. That game airs on ESPN+. No. 4 Ohio State faces No. 7 Michigan State at the same time on ABC.

No. 10 Wake Forest battles Clemson at noon on ESPN. No. 8 Notre Dame hosts Georgia Tech at 2:30 p.m. on NBC.

No. 2 Alabama hosts No. 21 Arkansas in a high-profile SEC matchup at 3:30 p.m. on CBS. No. 5 Cincinnati battles SMU at the same time on ESPN.

No. 3 Oregon faces No. 23 Utah at 7:30 p.m. on ABC.

On NFL Sunday, the Buffalo Bills (6-3) host the Indianapolis Colts (5-5) at 1 p.m. on CBS. The Minnesota Vikings (4-5) host the Green Bay Packers (8-2) in an NFC North division matchup at 1 p.m. on Fox.

The Cincinnati Bengals (5-4) face the Las Vegas Raiders (5-4) at 4:05 p.m. on CBS. The Kansas City Chiefs (6-4) host the Dallas Cowboys (7-2) at 4:25 p.m. on Fox.

The Los Angeles Chargers (5-4) host the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-3-1) at 8:20 p.m. on NBC's Sunday Night Football.

Soccer

The MLS Cup Playoffs launch this weekend and run until Dec. 11. Fourteen teams will compete in the single-elimination tournament.

Two first-round games air Saturday and two air Sunday. The Philadelphia Union, the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference, face the No. 7 New York Red Bulls in the first round at 2:30 p.m. EST Saturday on MLSSoccer.com and TUDN.

Sporting Kansas City, the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference. battles the No. 6 Vancouver Whitecaps at 5 p.m. Saturday on the same platforms.

The MLS Cup Playoffs continue with another first-round Eastern Conference matchup between No. 2 NYCFC and Atlanta United. That match airs at 3 p.m. Sunday on ABC.

The MLS weekend schedule concludes with a Western Conference game between the No. 4 Portland Timbers and No. 5 Minnesota United. That game airs at 5:30 p.m. Sunday on ESPN.

The first round of the MLS Cup Playoffs resumes Tuesday.

Several international league soccer matches also air Saturday. Leicester City hosts Chelsea in England's Premier League at 7:30 a.m. on NBCSN. Star striker Erling Haaland and Borussia Dortmund faces VfB Stuttgart in the German Bundesliga at 9:30 a.m. on ESPN+.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United face Watford in another Premier League match at 10 a.m. on Peacock Premium. Lionel Messi and PSG host Nantes in France's Ligue 1 at 11 a.m. on beIN Sports. Arsenal battles Liverpool in the Premier League at 12:30 p.m. on NBC.

Boxing

Terence Crawford's WBO welterweight boxing title belt will be up for grabs Saturday night in Las Vegas. Fellow American Shawn Porter (31-3-1), a two-time former welterweight champ, will challenge Crawford (37-0) for the title.

The bout is expected to start at 11 p.m. EST Saturday and airs on ESPN+ Pay-Per-View.

Crawford is a heavy favorite. Porter lost the WBC welterweight title to Errol Spence on Sept. 28, 2019, in Los Angeles. He held the IBF belt from December 2013 to August 2014.

Saturday's main card starts at 9 p.m. with a lightweight bout between Raymond Muratalla and Elias Araujo. Middleweight Janibek Alimkhanuly takes on Hassan N'Dam in the second fight. Middleweight Esquiva Falcao battles Patric Volny in the final fight before the main event.

Weekend schedule (in EDT/EST)

Friday

College basketball

Men's

Hofstra at Maryland at 6:30 p.m. on FS1

Ohio at Kentucky at 7 p.m. on SEC Network

Auburn at South Florida at 7 p.m. on ESPN+

Lafayette at Duke at 8 p.m. on ACC Network

Western Kentucky at Memphis at 8 p.m. on ESPN+

Oakland at Alabama at 8 p.m. on ESPN+

Bellarmine at Gonzaga at 9 p.m.

Michigan vs. UNLV at 12:30 a.m. on ESPN2

NBA

Lakers at Celtics at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN

Mavericks at Suns at 10 p.m. on ESPN

College football

Southern Miss at Louisiana Tech at 8 p.m. on CBSSN

Memphis at Houston at 9 p.m. on ESPN2

Arizona at Washington state at 9 p.m. on Pac-12 Network

Air Force at Nevada at 9 p.m. on FS1

San Diego State at UNLV at 11:30 p.m. on CBSSN

NHL

Jets at Canucks at 10 p.m. on ESPN+

Avalanche at Kraken at 10 p.m. on ESPN+

Saturday

Soccer

Premier League: Chelsea at Leicester City at 7:30 a.m. on NBCSN

Bundesliga: VfB Stuttgart at Borussia Dortmund at 9:30 a.m. on ESPN+

Premier League: West Ham at Wolves at 10 a.m. on USA Network

Premier League: Manchester United at Watford at 10 a.m. on Peacock Premium

La Liga: Alaves at Sevilla at 10:15 a.m. on ESPN+

Ligue 1: Nantes at PSG at 11 a.m. on beIN Sports

Serie A: Juventus at Lazio at noon on beIN Sports

Premier League: Arsenal at Liverpool at 12:30 p.m. on NBC

La Liga: Osasuna at Atletico Madrid at 12:30 p.m. on ESPN+

MLS Cup Playoffs: New York Red Bulls at Philadelphia at 2:30 p.m. on TUDN/MLSSoccer.com

La Liga: Espanyol at Barcelona at 3 p.m. on ESPN+

MLS Cup Playoffs: Vancouver at Kansas City at 5 p.m. on TUDN/MLSSoccer.com

College football

Charleston Southern at Georgia at noon on ESPN+

Michigan State at ohio State at noon on ABC

Iowa State at Oklahoma at noon on Fox

Prairie View A&M at Texas A&M on ESPN+

Wake Forest at Clemson at noon on ESPN

Tennessee State at Mississippi State at noon on ESPN+

Texas at West Virginia at noon on ESPN2

Illinois at Iowa at 2 p.m. on FS1

Georgia Tech at Notre Dame at 2:30 p.m. on NBC

Arkansas at Alabama at 3:30 p.m. on CBS

SMU at Cincinnati at 3:30 p.m. on ESPN

Michigan at Maryland at 3:30 p.m. on Big Ten Network

Nebraska at Wisconsin at 3:30 p.m. on ESPN2

UAB at UTSA at 3:30 p.m. on ESPN+

BYU at Georgia Southern at 4 p.m. on ESPN+

Syracuse at NC State at 4 p.m. on ACC Network

UCLA at USC at 4 p.m. on Fox

Baylor at Kansas State at 5:30 p.m. on FS1

Auburn at South Carolina at 7 p.m. on ESPN

Oregon at Utah at 7:30 p.m. on ABC

Vanderbilt at Ole Miss at 7:30 p.m. on SEC Network

Oklahoma State at Texas Tech at 8 p.m. on Fox

UL Monroe at LSU at 9 p.m. on ESPN2

New Mexico at Boise State at 10:30 p.m. on ESPN

College basketball

Men's

Binghamton at UConn at noon on FS2

Hall of Fame Tip-Off: Villanova at Tennessee at 1 p.m. on ESPN News

Stanford at Baylor at 1 p.m. on Big 12 Network

Hall of Fame Tip-Off: North Carolina vs. Purdue at 4 p.m. on ESPN News

San Jose State at Texas at 6 p.m. on Longhorn Network

NHL

Devils at Lightning at 4 p.m. on NHL Network

Hurricanes at Kings at 4 p.m. on ESPN+

Wild at Panthers at 6 p.m. on ESPN+

Penguins at Maple Leafs at 7 p.m. on NHL Network

Predators vs. Canadiens at 7 p.m. on ESPN+

Flames at Islanders at 7 p.m. on ESPN+

Bruins at Flyers at 7 p.m. on ESPN+

Blues at Stars at 8 p.m. on ESPN+

Red Wings at Coyotes at 8 p.m. on ESPN+

Blackhawks at Oilers at 10 p.m. on ESPN+

Blue Jackets at Golden Knights at 10 p.m. on ESPN+

Capitals at Sharks at 10:30 p.m. on ESPN+

NBA

Hornets at Hawks at 7:30 p.m. on NBA TV

Boxing

Raymond Muratalla vs. Elias Araujo at 9 p.m. on ESPN+ Pay-Per-View

Janibek Alimkhanuly vs. Hussan N'Dam after first fight

Esquiva Falcao vs. Patric Volny after second fight

Terence Crawford vs. Shawn Porter after third fight

Sunday

Soccer

Premier League: Everton at Manchester City at 9 a.m. on NBCSN

La Liga: Real Madrid at Granada at 10:15 a.m. on ESPN+

Premier League: Leeds at Tottenham Hotspur at 11:30 a.m. on NBCSN

Serie A: Napoli at Internazionale at noon on beIN Sports

MLS Cup Playoffs: Atlanta at NYCFC at 3 p.m. on ABC

La Liga: Valencia at Real Sociedad at 3 p.m. on ESPN+

MLS Cup Playoffs: Minnesota at Portland at 5:30 p.m. on ESPN

College basketball

Men's

Charleston Classic: Consolation at 10:30 a.m. on ESPNU

Norfolk State at Xavier at noon on FS1

Hall of Fame Tip-Off: Championship at 1 p.m. on ABC

Hall of Fame Tip-Off: Consolation at 3:30 p.m. on ESPN

Charleston Classic: Consolation at 5 p.m. on ESPN2

Charleston Classic: Championship at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN

Women's

Baylor at Maryland at 1 p.m. on Big Ten Network

Texas at Tennessee at 1 p.m. on ESPN

NFL

Saints at Eagles at 1 p.m. on Fox

Dolphins at Jets at 1 p.m. on CBS

Washington at Panthers at 1 p.m. on Fox

Colts at Bills at 1 p.m. on CBS

Lions at Browns at 1 p.m. on Fox

49ers at Jaguars at 1 p.m. on Fox

Texans at Titans at 1 p.m. on CBS

Packers at Vikings at 1 p.m. on Fox

Ravens at Bears at 1 p.m. on CBS

Bengals at Raiders at 4:05 p.m. on CBS

Cardinals at Seahawks at 4:25 p.m. on Fox

Cowboys at Chiefs at 4:25 p.m. on Fox

Steelers at Chargers at 8:20 p.m. on NBC

NHL

Wild at Lightning at 5 p.m. on ESPN+

Sabres at Rangers at 6 p.m. on ESPN+

Flames at Bruins at 7 p.m. on ESPN+

Maple Leafs at Islanders at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN+

Blackhawks at Canucks at 8 p.m. on ESPN+

Capitals at Kraken at 9 p.m. on ESPN+

Coyotes at Kings at 10 p.m. on ESPN+