College football, playoff soccer, boxing title bout lead weekend sports schedule

1/5
Quarterback C.J. Stroud and the No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes face No. 7 Michigan State at noon EST Saturday on ABC. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo
MIAMI, Nov. 19 (UPI) -- Dozens of college football and basketball matchups, the continuation of the NFL, NBA and NHL regular seasons, the MLS Cup Playoffs and a boxing title bout fill the weekend sports schedule.
Thousands of college athletes will be in action on basketball courts and football fields, with several games between ranked teams scheduled from Friday through Saturday.
College basketball enters just its second weekend, while football teams vie for postseason bowl berths.
College football, NFL
Southern Miss and Louisiana Tech kickoff the weekend college slate in the first of five games Friday. They face off at 8 p.m. EST on CBSSN.
Houston, the No. 24 team in the College Football Playoff rankings, then hosts Memphis at 9 p.m. on ESPN2. No. 19 San Diego State faces UNLV at 11:30 p.m. on CBSSN.
No. 1 Georgia hosts Charleston Southern in one of 16 noon games Saturday. That game airs on ESPN+. No. 4 Ohio State faces No. 7 Michigan State at the same time on ABC.
No. 10 Wake Forest battles Clemson at noon on ESPN. No. 8 Notre Dame hosts Georgia Tech at 2:30 p.m. on NBC.
No. 2 Alabama hosts No. 21 Arkansas in a high-profile SEC matchup at 3:30 p.m. on CBS. No. 5 Cincinnati battles SMU at the same time on ESPN.
No. 3 Oregon faces No. 23 Utah at 7:30 p.m. on ABC.
On NFL Sunday, the Buffalo Bills (6-3) host the Indianapolis Colts (5-5) at 1 p.m. on CBS. The Minnesota Vikings (4-5) host the Green Bay Packers (8-2) in an NFC North division matchup at 1 p.m. on Fox.
The Cincinnati Bengals (5-4) face the Las Vegas Raiders (5-4) at 4:05 p.m. on CBS. The Kansas City Chiefs (6-4) host the Dallas Cowboys (7-2) at 4:25 p.m. on Fox.
The Los Angeles Chargers (5-4) host the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-3-1) at 8:20 p.m. on NBC's Sunday Night Football.
Soccer
The MLS Cup Playoffs launch this weekend and run until Dec. 11. Fourteen teams will compete in the single-elimination tournament.
Two first-round games air Saturday and two air Sunday. The Philadelphia Union, the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference, face the No. 7 New York Red Bulls in the first round at 2:30 p.m. EST Saturday on MLSSoccer.com and TUDN.
Sporting Kansas City, the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference. battles the No. 6 Vancouver Whitecaps at 5 p.m. Saturday on the same platforms.
The MLS Cup Playoffs continue with another first-round Eastern Conference matchup between No. 2 NYCFC and Atlanta United. That match airs at 3 p.m. Sunday on ABC.
The MLS weekend schedule concludes with a Western Conference game between the No. 4 Portland Timbers and No. 5 Minnesota United. That game airs at 5:30 p.m. Sunday on ESPN.
The first round of the MLS Cup Playoffs resumes Tuesday.
Several international league soccer matches also air Saturday. Leicester City hosts Chelsea in England's Premier League at 7:30 a.m. on NBCSN. Star striker Erling Haaland and Borussia Dortmund faces VfB Stuttgart in the German Bundesliga at 9:30 a.m. on ESPN+.
Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United face Watford in another Premier League match at 10 a.m. on Peacock Premium. Lionel Messi and PSG host Nantes in France's Ligue 1 at 11 a.m. on beIN Sports. Arsenal battles Liverpool in the Premier League at 12:30 p.m. on NBC.
Boxing
Terence Crawford's WBO welterweight boxing title belt will be up for grabs Saturday night in Las Vegas. Fellow American Shawn Porter (31-3-1), a two-time former welterweight champ, will challenge Crawford (37-0) for the title.
The bout is expected to start at 11 p.m. EST Saturday and airs on ESPN+ Pay-Per-View.
Crawford is a heavy favorite. Porter lost the WBC welterweight title to Errol Spence on Sept. 28, 2019, in Los Angeles. He held the IBF belt from December 2013 to August 2014.
Saturday's main card starts at 9 p.m. with a lightweight bout between Raymond Muratalla and Elias Araujo. Middleweight Janibek Alimkhanuly takes on Hassan N'Dam in the second fight. Middleweight Esquiva Falcao battles Patric Volny in the final fight before the main event.
Weekend schedule (in EDT/EST)
Friday
College basketball
Men's
Hofstra at Maryland at 6:30 p.m. on FS1
Ohio at Kentucky at 7 p.m. on SEC Network
Auburn at South Florida at 7 p.m. on ESPN+
Lafayette at Duke at 8 p.m. on ACC Network
Western Kentucky at Memphis at 8 p.m. on ESPN+
Oakland at Alabama at 8 p.m. on ESPN+
Bellarmine at Gonzaga at 9 p.m.
Michigan vs. UNLV at 12:30 a.m. on ESPN2
NBA
Lakers at Celtics at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN
Mavericks at Suns at 10 p.m. on ESPN
College football
Southern Miss at Louisiana Tech at 8 p.m. on CBSSN
Memphis at Houston at 9 p.m. on ESPN2
Arizona at Washington state at 9 p.m. on Pac-12 Network
Air Force at Nevada at 9 p.m. on FS1
San Diego State at UNLV at 11:30 p.m. on CBSSN
NHL
Jets at Canucks at 10 p.m. on ESPN+
Avalanche at Kraken at 10 p.m. on ESPN+
Saturday
Soccer
Premier League: Chelsea at Leicester City at 7:30 a.m. on NBCSN
Bundesliga: VfB Stuttgart at Borussia Dortmund at 9:30 a.m. on ESPN+
Premier League: West Ham at Wolves at 10 a.m. on USA Network
Premier League: Manchester United at Watford at 10 a.m. on Peacock Premium
La Liga: Alaves at Sevilla at 10:15 a.m. on ESPN+
Ligue 1: Nantes at PSG at 11 a.m. on beIN Sports
Serie A: Juventus at Lazio at noon on beIN Sports
Premier League: Arsenal at Liverpool at 12:30 p.m. on NBC
La Liga: Osasuna at Atletico Madrid at 12:30 p.m. on ESPN+
MLS Cup Playoffs: New York Red Bulls at Philadelphia at 2:30 p.m. on TUDN/MLSSoccer.com
La Liga: Espanyol at Barcelona at 3 p.m. on ESPN+
MLS Cup Playoffs: Vancouver at Kansas City at 5 p.m. on TUDN/MLSSoccer.com
College football
Charleston Southern at Georgia at noon on ESPN+
Michigan State at ohio State at noon on ABC
Iowa State at Oklahoma at noon on Fox
Prairie View A&M at Texas A&M on ESPN+
Wake Forest at Clemson at noon on ESPN
Tennessee State at Mississippi State at noon on ESPN+
Texas at West Virginia at noon on ESPN2
Illinois at Iowa at 2 p.m. on FS1
Georgia Tech at Notre Dame at 2:30 p.m. on NBC
Arkansas at Alabama at 3:30 p.m. on CBS
SMU at Cincinnati at 3:30 p.m. on ESPN
Michigan at Maryland at 3:30 p.m. on Big Ten Network
Nebraska at Wisconsin at 3:30 p.m. on ESPN2
UAB at UTSA at 3:30 p.m. on ESPN+
BYU at Georgia Southern at 4 p.m. on ESPN+
Syracuse at NC State at 4 p.m. on ACC Network
UCLA at USC at 4 p.m. on Fox
Baylor at Kansas State at 5:30 p.m. on FS1
Auburn at South Carolina at 7 p.m. on ESPN
Oregon at Utah at 7:30 p.m. on ABC
Vanderbilt at Ole Miss at 7:30 p.m. on SEC Network
Oklahoma State at Texas Tech at 8 p.m. on Fox
UL Monroe at LSU at 9 p.m. on ESPN2
New Mexico at Boise State at 10:30 p.m. on ESPN
College basketball
Men's
Binghamton at UConn at noon on FS2
Hall of Fame Tip-Off: Villanova at Tennessee at 1 p.m. on ESPN News
Stanford at Baylor at 1 p.m. on Big 12 Network
Hall of Fame Tip-Off: North Carolina vs. Purdue at 4 p.m. on ESPN News
San Jose State at Texas at 6 p.m. on Longhorn Network
NHL
Devils at Lightning at 4 p.m. on NHL Network
Hurricanes at Kings at 4 p.m. on ESPN+
Wild at Panthers at 6 p.m. on ESPN+
Penguins at Maple Leafs at 7 p.m. on NHL Network
Predators vs. Canadiens at 7 p.m. on ESPN+
Flames at Islanders at 7 p.m. on ESPN+
Bruins at Flyers at 7 p.m. on ESPN+
Blues at Stars at 8 p.m. on ESPN+
Red Wings at Coyotes at 8 p.m. on ESPN+
Blackhawks at Oilers at 10 p.m. on ESPN+
Blue Jackets at Golden Knights at 10 p.m. on ESPN+
Capitals at Sharks at 10:30 p.m. on ESPN+
NBA
Hornets at Hawks at 7:30 p.m. on NBA TV
Boxing
Raymond Muratalla vs. Elias Araujo at 9 p.m. on ESPN+ Pay-Per-View
Janibek Alimkhanuly vs. Hussan N'Dam after first fight
Esquiva Falcao vs. Patric Volny after second fight
Terence Crawford vs. Shawn Porter after third fight
Sunday
Soccer
Premier League: Everton at Manchester City at 9 a.m. on NBCSN
La Liga: Real Madrid at Granada at 10:15 a.m. on ESPN+
Premier League: Leeds at Tottenham Hotspur at 11:30 a.m. on NBCSN
Serie A: Napoli at Internazionale at noon on beIN Sports
MLS Cup Playoffs: Atlanta at NYCFC at 3 p.m. on ABC
La Liga: Valencia at Real Sociedad at 3 p.m. on ESPN+
MLS Cup Playoffs: Minnesota at Portland at 5:30 p.m. on ESPN
College basketball
Men's
Charleston Classic: Consolation at 10:30 a.m. on ESPNU
Norfolk State at Xavier at noon on FS1
Hall of Fame Tip-Off: Championship at 1 p.m. on ABC
Hall of Fame Tip-Off: Consolation at 3:30 p.m. on ESPN
Charleston Classic: Consolation at 5 p.m. on ESPN2
Charleston Classic: Championship at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN
Women's
Baylor at Maryland at 1 p.m. on Big Ten Network
Texas at Tennessee at 1 p.m. on ESPN
NFL
Saints at Eagles at 1 p.m. on Fox
Dolphins at Jets at 1 p.m. on CBS
Washington at Panthers at 1 p.m. on Fox
Colts at Bills at 1 p.m. on CBS
Lions at Browns at 1 p.m. on Fox
49ers at Jaguars at 1 p.m. on Fox
Texans at Titans at 1 p.m. on CBS
Packers at Vikings at 1 p.m. on Fox
Ravens at Bears at 1 p.m. on CBS
Bengals at Raiders at 4:05 p.m. on CBS
Cardinals at Seahawks at 4:25 p.m. on Fox
Cowboys at Chiefs at 4:25 p.m. on Fox
Steelers at Chargers at 8:20 p.m. on NBC
NHL
Wild at Lightning at 5 p.m. on ESPN+
Sabres at Rangers at 6 p.m. on ESPN+
Flames at Bruins at 7 p.m. on ESPN+
Maple Leafs at Islanders at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN+
Blackhawks at Canucks at 8 p.m. on ESPN+
Capitals at Kraken at 9 p.m. on ESPN+
Coyotes at Kings at 10 p.m. on ESPN+