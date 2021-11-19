Trending
Advertisement
Sports News
Nov. 19, 2021 / 9:08 AM

College basketball: Hall of Fame coach Jim Calhoun resigns at Saint Joseph

By Alex Butler
College basketball: Hall of Fame coach Jim Calhoun resigns at Saint Joseph
Hall of Fame men's college basketball coach Jim Calhoun, who came out of retirement to coach Saint Joseph, stepped down from the role Thursday in the middle of his fourth season. File Photo by Monika Graff/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 19 (UPI) -- Men's college basketball coach Jim Calhoun, who won three championships over a 26-year tenure at UConn, resigned from his role at Division III Saint Joseph, the Hall of Famer announced.

"It's just the right time," Calhoun said in a news release. "I'm healthy, my wife [Pat] is healthy, and the USJ men's basketball program is healthy.

Advertisement

"We built this program starting from scratch about five years ago, and now the team is in a good place. We've got a great new facility and accomplished a lot on the court the past few seasons. I plan to be involved with the university, but there are a lot of things that I would like to do, and it's time to spend more time with my wife and family."

Saint Joseph said associate head coach Glen Miller will take over as acting head coach. The West Hartford, Conn., school hired Calhoun in 2018.

RELATED Stephen Curry nets 40, nine 3s as Warriors rally past Cavaliers

Calhoun, 78, announced his retirement from coaching when he left UConn in 2012. He went 629-245 in nearly three decades with the Huskies. He led Saint Joseph to a 47-17 record in three-plus seasons.

Advertisement

Calhoun posted an 877-382 record in 1,259 games in 40 years as coach at the Division I level. He spent his first 14 seasons as coach at Northeastern in Boston.

Calhoun led Saint Joseph to the 2020 Great Northeast Athletic Conference Championship and a trip to the NCAA Tournament in the program's second season. He held an advisory role in 2017.

RELATED College football, playoff soccer, boxing title bout lead weekend sports schedule

"Coach Calhoun's immense legacy has impacted our campus community in so many ways," said Saint Joseph athletic director Amanda Devitt.

"More importantly, his big personality, his wonderful wit, and his deep love for our student-athletes have changed countless lives. We are forever grateful for his influential work at USJ."

The Blue Jays (3-0) host Tufts (0-2) at 2 p.m. EST Saturday at O'Connell Athletic Center in West Hartford.
RELATED NCAA expands women's college basketball tournament to 68 teams

Latest Headlines

Stephen Curry nets 40, nine 3s as Warriors rally past Cavaliers
NBA // 1 hour ago
Stephen Curry nets 40, nine 3s as Warriors rally past Cavaliers
Nov. 19 (UPI) -- Stephen Curry totaled 40 points and made nine 3-pointers for the second-consecutive game to lead the Golden State Warriors to a 104-89 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Warriors improved to an NBA-best 13-2.
High-class graded stakes spread across North America in weekend horse racing
Sports News // 2 hours ago
High-class graded stakes spread across North America in weekend horse racing
Nov. 19 (UPI) -- High-class graded stakes racing is spread across North America this weekend, with a turf showdown in New York, a tough mile event for fillies and mares in Kentucky and a wide-open race for older horses in California.
Kyle Van Noy, Patriots defense dismantle Falcons
NFL // 2 hours ago
Kyle Van Noy, Patriots defense dismantle Falcons
Nov. 19 (UPI) -- The New England Patriots allowed just 165 total yards, totaled four sacks and collected four interceptions in a shutout of the Atlanta Falcons to kick off Week 11 of the NFL season.
College football, playoff soccer, boxing title bout lead weekend sports schedule
Sports News // 6 hours ago
College football, playoff soccer, boxing title bout lead weekend sports schedule
MIAMI, Nov. 19 (UPI) -- Dozens of college football and basketball matchups, the continuation of the NFL, NBA and NHL regular seasons, the MLS Cup Playoffs and a boxing title bout fill the weekend sports schedule.
Mets hire ex-Angels executive Billy Eppler as new general manager
MLB // 9 hours ago
Mets hire ex-Angels executive Billy Eppler as new general manager
Nov. 18 (UPI) -- The New York Mets announced Thursday that former Los Angeles Angels executive Billy Eppler was hired as the organization's new general manager.
Baltimore Ravens' Lamar Jackson misses practice due to non-COVID illness
NFL // 10 hours ago
Baltimore Ravens' Lamar Jackson misses practice due to non-COVID illness
Nov. 18 (UPI) -- Baltimore Ravens dual-threat quarterback Lamar Jackson was forced to miss practice Thursday because of a non-COVID-related illness.
Saints' Alvin Kamara sits out practice, status uncertain vs. Eagles
NFL // 12 hours ago
Saints' Alvin Kamara sits out practice, status uncertain vs. Eagles
Nov. 18 (UPI) -- New Orleans Saints star running back Alvin Kamara failed to practice Thursday, leaving his status in question for Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Angels' Shohei Ohtani unanimously wins AL MVP; Phillies' Bryce Harper takes NL MVP
MLB // 13 hours ago
Angels' Shohei Ohtani unanimously wins AL MVP; Phillies' Bryce Harper takes NL MVP
Nov. 18 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Angels two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani was crowned the American League Most Valuable Player on Thursday, while Philadelphia Phillies star outfielder Bryce Harper captured the National League MVP Award.
Bob Bradley out as Los Angeles Football Club manager after four seasons
Soccer // 14 hours ago
Bob Bradley out as Los Angeles Football Club manager after four seasons
Nov. 18 (UPI) -- Bob Bradley has agreed to part ways with the Los Angeles Football Club after serving as the Major League Soccer team's manager for the past four seasons.
Bills' Brown added to COVID-19 list; Chargers' Bosa added as close contact
NFL // 18 hours ago
Bills' Brown added to COVID-19 list; Chargers' Bosa added as close contact
Nov. 18 (UPI) -- Buffalo Bills right tackle Spencer Brown and Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa are among the latest NFL players placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, their teams announced.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

College football: Big 12 reprimands Texas Tech announcers for ref slights
College football: Big 12 reprimands Texas Tech announcers for ref slights
Mixon, Chubb, Dillon lead Week 11 fantasy football running back rankings
Mixon, Chubb, Dillon lead Week 11 fantasy football running back rankings
Fantasy football: Prescott, Allen lead Week 11 quarterback rankings
Fantasy football: Prescott, Allen lead Week 11 quarterback rankings
Angels' Shohei Ohtani unanimously wins AL MVP; Phillies' Bryce Harper takes NL MVP
Angels' Shohei Ohtani unanimously wins AL MVP; Phillies' Bryce Harper takes NL MVP
Fantasy football: Diggs, Adams, Godwin top Week 11 wide receiver rankings
Fantasy football: Diggs, Adams, Godwin top Week 11 wide receiver rankings
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement