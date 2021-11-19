College basketball: Hall of Fame coach Jim Calhoun resigns at Saint Joseph

Hall of Fame men's college basketball coach Jim Calhoun, who came out of retirement to coach Saint Joseph, stepped down from the role Thursday in the middle of his fourth season. File Photo by Monika Graff/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 19 (UPI) -- Men's college basketball coach Jim Calhoun, who won three championships over a 26-year tenure at UConn, resigned from his role at Division III Saint Joseph, the Hall of Famer announced. "It's just the right time," Calhoun said in a news release. "I'm healthy, my wife [Pat] is healthy, and the USJ men's basketball program is healthy. Advertisement

"We built this program starting from scratch about five years ago, and now the team is in a good place. We've got a great new facility and accomplished a lot on the court the past few seasons. I plan to be involved with the university, but there are a lot of things that I would like to do, and it's time to spend more time with my wife and family."

Saint Joseph said associate head coach Glen Miller will take over as acting head coach. The West Hartford, Conn., school hired Calhoun in 2018.

Calhoun, 78, announced his retirement from coaching when he left UConn in 2012. He went 629-245 in nearly three decades with the Huskies. He led Saint Joseph to a 47-17 record in three-plus seasons.

Calhoun posted an 877-382 record in 1,259 games in 40 years as coach at the Division I level. He spent his first 14 seasons as coach at Northeastern in Boston.

Calhoun led Saint Joseph to the 2020 Great Northeast Athletic Conference Championship and a trip to the NCAA Tournament in the program's second season. He held an advisory role in 2017.

"Coach Calhoun's immense legacy has impacted our campus community in so many ways," said Saint Joseph athletic director Amanda Devitt.

"More importantly, his big personality, his wonderful wit, and his deep love for our student-athletes have changed countless lives. We are forever grateful for his influential work at USJ."

The Blue Jays (3-0) host Tufts (0-2) at 2 p.m. EST Saturday at O'Connell Athletic Center in West Hartford.