Tennis: Roger Federer to miss Australian Open, doubtful for Wimbledon

Roger Federer of Switzerland last played in July at Wimbledon 2021 and is expected to miss at least three Grand Slam tournaments due to a right knee injury. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 18 (UPI) -- Roger Federer will not play in the 2022 Australian Open and would be "incredibly surprised" to participate in Wimbledon 2021, the tennis legend said. Federer spoke about his potential Grand Slam tournament participation in an interview published Wednesday in Tribune de Geneve, a Swiss French-language daily newspaper. His longtime coach, Ivan Ljubicic, told Sky Sports on Sunday that Federer was "unlikely" for the Australian Open. Advertisement

"The truth is that I would be incredibly surprised to play Wimbledon, as much to say that Australia does not even come into play," Federer told Tribune de Geneve. "And that is not a surprise."

Federer, 40, last appeared in a Grand Slam in July at Wimbledon 2021. He reached the quarterfinals of the London-based tournament, but aggravated a lingering right knee injury.

Federer underwent a third procedure on the knee in August. He underwent two surgeries on the same knee in 2020 and left knee surgery in 2016.

Federer missed the postponed 2020 Summer Games and the 2021 U.S. Open, in addition to more minor tournaments, due to his latest knee issue.

"We knew before the [latest] operation that it's nature would require long months of break," Federer told Tribune de Geneve. "There is nothing new. I wanted to wait for the doctor's first major checkup to talk about it: it is very encouraging."

The 2022 Australian Open is Jan. 17 to 30 in Melbourne. Wimbledon 2022 starts June 27. Federer is a six-time Australian Open champion. His eight Wimbledon singles titles are the most in the history of men's tennis.

Federer's 20 Grand Slam singles titles are tied with Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic for the most men's Grand Slam titles in history.

Federer, the No. 16 player in the ATP Tour singles rankings, hasn't won a Grand Slam singles title since the 2018 Australian Open.