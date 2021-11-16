Trending
Sports News
Nov. 16, 2021 / 9:05 PM

College Football Playoff rankings: No. 1 Georgia leads unchanged top seven

By Connor Grott
College Football Playoff rankings: No. 1 Georgia leads unchanged top seven
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart (C), shown Sept. 17, 2016, and the Bulldogs improved to 10-0 with a 41-17 win against Tennessee over the weekend. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 16 (UPI) -- With just two weeks remaining in the 2021 regular season, the Georgia Bulldogs retained their top spot in the third edition of the College Football Playoff rankings, which were unveiled Tuesday.

The top seven teams -- Georgia, Alabama, Oregon, Ohio State, Cincinnati, Michigan and Michigan State -- all earned wins over the weekend, resulting in a mostly unchanged top 10.

The top-ranked Bulldogs improved to 10-0 with a 41-17 victory against Tennessee, which gave them a spotless 8-0 record in the Southeastern Conference for the first time in program history. No. 2 Alabama, meanwhile, defeated New Mexico State 59-3 at home Saturday.

The third-ranked Ducks remained one spot ahead of Ohio State. Cincinnati stayed at fifth, followed by Michigan (sixth) and Michigan State (seventh).

RELATED College Football Playoff rankings: Georgia retains No. 1 spot; Alabama second

Notre Dame, which earned a 28-3 win against Virginia, climbed to No. 8. Oklahoma State was at No. 9 and Wake Forest in 10th.

Auburn and Purdue both fell out of the rankings after losses Saturday.

College Football Playoff rankings (Nov. 16):

RELATED College Football Playoff: Georgia tops first CFP rankings; Alabama at No. 2

1. Georgia Bulldogs (10-0)

2. Alabama Crimson Tide (9-1)

3. Oregon Ducks (9-1)

RELATED College football: Virginia Tech splits with coach Justin Fuente

4. Ohio State Buckeyes (9-1)

5. Cincinnati Bearcats (10-0)

6. Michigan Wolverines (9-1)

7. Michigan State Spartans (9-1)

8. Notre Dame Fighting Irish (9-1)

9. Oklahoma State Cowboys (9-1)

10. Wake Forest Demon Deacons (9-1)

11. Baylor Bears (8-2)

12. Ole Miss (8-2)

13. Oklahoma Sooners (9-1)

14. BYU Cougars (8-2)

15. Wisconsin Badgers (7-3)

16. Texas A&M Aggies (7-3)

17. Iowa Hawkeyes (8-2)

18. Pittsburgh Panthers (8-2)

19. San Diego State Aztecs (9-1)

20. N.C. State Wolfpack (7-3)

21. Arkansas Razorbacks (7-3)

22. UTSA Roadrunners (10-0)

23. Utah Utes (7-3)

24. Houston Cougars (9-1)

25. Mississippi State (6-4)

