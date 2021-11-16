Trending
Nov. 16, 2021 / 7:53 AM

Miami Hurricanes, athletic director Blake James part ways

By Alex Butler
Miami Hurricanes, athletic director Blake James part ways
Former University of Miami athletic director Blake James, who agreed to a split with the school Monday, spent 17 years with the Hurricanes. Photo by Canes All Access/YouTube

Nov. 16 (UPI) -- The University of Miami and athletic director Blake James "mutually agreed to part ways," the school announced.

Miami announced the split Monday, two days after the Hurricanes lost to college football rival Florida State. James started his tenure at Miami 17 years ago and assumed the athletic director role in 2013.

"It has been an honor to lead Miami athletics and to be a part of such a world-class institution," James said in a news release. "I am proud of the work that we have done together, though I know there is still more yet to be achieved.

"I want to thank our university leadership, our athletics staff, our coaches, and especially our incredible student-athletes for their commitment to excellence and for believing in what the University of Miami can accomplish. I wish the Canes nothing but the best and look forward to my next endeavors."

The Hurricanes said a national search for their next athletic director will begin immediately. Deputy director of athletics Jennifer Strawley will serve as interim athletic director during the search.

Since James tenure started in 2013, Hurricanes athletes and teams won five individual NCAA titles, six ACC team titles and 71 individual ACC titles.

"I want to thank Blake for his years of service to the University of Miami," University of Miami president Julio Frenk said. "Paired with 'The U's' storied history in intercollegiate sports, the enhancements Blake championed -- in areas ranging from student-athlete support and academic achievement to community outreach and facility upgrades -- give us a solid foundation on which to build."

James' departure clouds the future of current Hurricanes football coach Manny Diaz. James was part of the group that hired Diaz in 2018. He told ESPN last month that he didn't "know what's going to happen," when asked about Diaz's status with the program.

The Hurricanes got off to a 2-4 start in 2021, but went 3-1 over their last four games to improve to .500 this season. They are 19-15 in three seasons under Diaz.

