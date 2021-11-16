Trending
Nov. 16, 2021 / 12:02 PM

Duke basketball's Banchero, Coach Krzyzewski's grandson face DWI-related charges

By Alex Butler

Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Duke basketball players Michael Savarino and Paolo Banchero face DWI-related charges due to a recent incident that occurred near Hillsborough, N.C., according to court records. The school said it is reviewing the matter.

The records, obtained by WRAL.com and the Raleigh News & Observer on Tuesday say that Savarino was arrested by the North Carolina Highway Patrol at 1:10 a.m. EST Sunday for DWI. Savarino also was cited for failure to yield at a stop sign/traffic light.

Banchero is charged with aiding and abetting DWI. Banchero and Savarino are due to appear in court on Dec. 8 and 9, respectively.

Their status is uncertain for the Blue Devils' game against Gardner-Webb on Tuesday in Durham, N.C.

North Carolina Highway Patrol Sgt. Chris Knox confirmed to UPI on Tuesday that Savarino was pulled over at a traffic stop early Sunday.

Knox said an officer believed Savarino showed signs of impairment and administered a breathalyzer test. Savarino registered a .08 on the test, was taken to jail and released under a written promise to appear in court.

Banchero, a passenger in the back seat of the vehicle, also was released, but was not arrested.

In North Carolina, it is illegal to drive a vehicle while noticeably impaired or with an alcohol concentration of 0.08 or higher.

Savarino, 20, is the grandson of Duke basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski. Banchero, 19, is a projected top pick in the 2022 NBA draft.

The incident occurred just hours after Duke beat Campbell on Saturday night in Durham.

"We are reviewing a legal matter involving two members of the men's basketball team," Krzyzewski said in a statement released by Duke athletics.

"Any further actions as a result of this situation will ultimately be determined by the Vice President/Director of Athletics and University officials."

The Blue Devils (3-0) host Gardner-Webb (0-2) at 7 p.m. EST Tuesday at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

Banchero, a 6-foot-10 freshman from Seattle is averaging a team-high 19.3 points and 8.7 rebounds per game. Savarino, a 6-foot junior from Durham, did not score in his one appearance this season. He scored one point in two appearances in 2020-21.

Savarino is the son of Krzyzewski's oldest daughter, Debbie Krzyzewski Savarino. She is the assistant athletic director at Duke.

