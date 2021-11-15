Watch Live
Attorneys give closing arguments in Wisconsin trial of Kyle Rittenhouse
Trending
Advertisement
Sports News
Nov. 15, 2021 / 11:17 AM

Deion Sanders calls Jackson State players 'idiots,' sorry for postgame celebration

By Alex Butler

Nov. 15 (UPI) -- Coach Deion Sanders said Jackson State football players "acted like idiots," and he apologized for a postgame celebration that followed the Tigers' latest victory over Southern.

Sanders made the apology through a video he posted Sunday night on Instagram. The Tigers beat Southern 21-17 on Saturday in Baton Rouge, La., to improve to 9-1 this season.

Advertisement

Sanders, a Pro Football Hall of Famer, is in his second season as Tigers coach.

"On behalf of Jackson State University, coach Rollins man, I appreciate you," Sanders said in the video, referencing Southern head coach Jason Rollins. "You're one of the real ones, and I want to formally apologize, man."

RELATED Aaron Jones, Chase Young, T.J. Watt among stars injured in NFL's Week 10

The incident occurred after Tigers quarterback Shedeur Sanders, Deion's son, took a knee to run out the final seconds of the game clock. Several Tigers followed the knee down by running onto the field while carrying flags. They planted the flags on the field.

Players and coaches from both teams converged into a melee at midfield, and had to be separated by the security staff and police officers.

Advertisement

"We acted like idiots at the conclusion of the game," Sanders said. "The gentlemen who thought it was proper to take flags out and plant them in the middle of the field were straight idiots.

RELATED Ex-Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden sues NFL, commissioner Roger Goodell

"I want to apologize to all the fans, all the alumni, everybody associated with the Southern Jags. Hey man, that will never happen again.

"We are supposed to be smart, fast and disciplined. We forgot the discipline and we forgot the character. We gotta learn how to win. We gotta learn how to win right."
Advertisement
RELATED Deion Sanders says personal items stolen during Jackson State coaching debut

Shedeur Sanders, a freshman, completed 24 of 31 passes for 260 yards, two scores and two interceptions for the Tigers. he also ran for 38 yards.

Saturday's victory gave the Tigers the 2021 Southwestern Athletic Conference Eastern Division title. The conference released a statement Saturday night saying that the postgame incident is under review.

"After a comprehensive review the conference office will make a determination regarding necessary next steps in accordance with the league's constitution and bylaws," the conference said.

"The Southwestern Athletic Conference upholds a high standard of good sportsmanship and any conduct deemed detrimental to those efforts will be handled appropriately."

Jackson State hosts Alcorn State (6-4) at 1 p.m. EST Saturday in Jackson, Miss. Southern (4-6) hosts Grambling State (3-7) at 5 p.m. EST Nov. 27 at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

Latest Headlines

Tigers, ex-Red Sox LHP Eduardo Rodriguez agree to $77M deal
MLB // 2 hours ago
Tigers, ex-Red Sox LHP Eduardo Rodriguez agree to $77M deal
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- The Detroit Tigers and left-handed starter Eduardo Rodriguez agreed to a five-year deal Monday, taking one of the best free agent pitchers off the market.
Aaron Jones, Chase Young, T.J. Watt among stars injured in NFL's Week 10
NFL // 2 hours ago
Aaron Jones, Chase Young, T.J. Watt among stars injured in NFL's Week 10
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones, Washington Football Team defensive end Chase Young and Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt were among star players to sustain injuries in Week 10 of the 2021 NFL season.
Baffert rules with 2-year-olds at Del Mar in weekend racing
Sports News // 3 hours ago
Baffert rules with 2-year-olds at Del Mar in weekend racing
Nov. 15, 2021 Bob Baffert saddled the winner of both big 2-year-old races at Del Mar while a massive parade of long shots stole the show as Grade 1 racing returned to Japan.
Soccer: Serbia upsets Portugal, casts doubt on Ronaldo's World Cup hopes
Soccer // 4 hours ago
Soccer: Serbia upsets Portugal, casts doubt on Ronaldo's World Cup hopes
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- Aleksandar Mitrovic scored a 90th-minute goal to lead Serbia to a 2-1 win over Portugal in a World Cup qualifier. The result secured a spot for Serbia and sends Portugal to a playoff for a place in the 2022 tournament.
Patrick Mahomes throws 5 TDs, Chiefs demolish Raiders
NFL // 5 hours ago
Patrick Mahomes throws 5 TDs, Chiefs demolish Raiders
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- Patrick Mahomes threw for a season-high 406 yards and tossed five touchdowns to beat the Las Vegas Raiders and lead the Kansas City Chiefs into first place in the AFC West division standings.
Chris McGowan, Portland Trail Blazers' president and CEO, resigns
NBA // 2 days ago
Chris McGowan, Portland Trail Blazers' president and CEO, resigns
Nov. 12 (UPI) -- Portland Trail Blazers President and CEO Chris McGowan has opted to step down from his position after nine years with the organization.
Rudy Gobert, Myles Turner among 4 fined after Jazz-Pacers scuffle
NBA // 2 days ago
Rudy Gobert, Myles Turner among 4 fined after Jazz-Pacers scuffle
Nov. 12 (UPI) -- Utah Jazz star center Rudy Gobert and Indiana Pacers big man Myles Turner were among four players fined by the NBA on Friday after the pair got into an altercation during Thursday's game.
Ex-Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden sues NFL, commissioner Roger Goodell
NFL // 2 days ago
Ex-Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden sues NFL, commissioner Roger Goodell
Nov. 12 (UPI) -- Former Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden filed a lawsuit against the NFL and commissioner Roger Goodell in the wake of his private emails being leaked amid the league's investigation into the Washington Football Team.
San Francisco Giants manager Gabe Kapler signs extension through 2024
MLB // 2 days ago
San Francisco Giants manager Gabe Kapler signs extension through 2024
Nov. 12 (UPI) -- San Francisco Giants manager Gabe Kapler was rewarded with a multiyear contract extension after guiding the team to a franchise-best 107 wins and the National League West crown in 2021.
Saints' Alvin Kamara, Terron Armstead ruled out vs. Titans
NFL // 2 days ago
Saints' Alvin Kamara, Terron Armstead ruled out vs. Titans
Nov. 12 (UPI) -- The New Orleans Saints will be without key offensive starters Alvin Kamara and Terron Armstead for Sunday's showdown against the Tennessee Titans.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Aaron Jones, Chase Young, T.J. Watt among stars injured in NFL's Week 10
Aaron Jones, Chase Young, T.J. Watt among stars injured in NFL's Week 10
Patrick Mahomes throws 5 TDs, Chiefs demolish Raiders
Patrick Mahomes throws 5 TDs, Chiefs demolish Raiders
Tigers, ex-Red Sox LHP Eduardo Rodriguez agree to $77M deal
Tigers, ex-Red Sox LHP Eduardo Rodriguez agree to $77M deal
Ex-Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden sues NFL, commissioner Roger Goodell
Ex-Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden sues NFL, commissioner Roger Goodell
Saints' Alvin Kamara, Terron Armstead ruled out vs. Titans
Saints' Alvin Kamara, Terron Armstead ruled out vs. Titans
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement