Deion Sanders calls Jackson State players 'idiots,' sorry for postgame celebration

Nov. 15 (UPI) -- Coach Deion Sanders said Jackson State football players "acted like idiots," and he apologized for a postgame celebration that followed the Tigers' latest victory over Southern.

Sanders made the apology through a video he posted Sunday night on Instagram. The Tigers beat Southern 21-17 on Saturday in Baton Rouge, La., to improve to 9-1 this season.

Advertisement

Sanders, a Pro Football Hall of Famer, is in his second season as Tigers coach.

"On behalf of Jackson State University, coach Rollins man, I appreciate you," Sanders said in the video, referencing Southern head coach Jason Rollins. "You're one of the real ones, and I want to formally apologize, man."

The incident occurred after Tigers quarterback Shedeur Sanders, Deion's son, took a knee to run out the final seconds of the game clock. Several Tigers followed the knee down by running onto the field while carrying flags. They planted the flags on the field.

Players and coaches from both teams converged into a melee at midfield, and had to be separated by the security staff and police officers.

Advertisement

"We acted like idiots at the conclusion of the game," Sanders said. "The gentlemen who thought it was proper to take flags out and plant them in the middle of the field were straight idiots.

"I want to apologize to all the fans, all the alumni, everybody associated with the Southern Jags. Hey man, that will never happen again.

"We are supposed to be smart, fast and disciplined. We forgot the discipline and we forgot the character. We gotta learn how to win. We gotta learn how to win right."

Shedeur Sanders, a freshman, completed 24 of 31 passes for 260 yards, two scores and two interceptions for the Tigers. he also ran for 38 yards.

Saturday's victory gave the Tigers the 2021 Southwestern Athletic Conference Eastern Division title. The conference released a statement Saturday night saying that the postgame incident is under review.

"After a comprehensive review the conference office will make a determination regarding necessary next steps in accordance with the league's constitution and bylaws," the conference said.

"The Southwestern Athletic Conference upholds a high standard of good sportsmanship and any conduct deemed detrimental to those efforts will be handled appropriately."

Jackson State hosts Alcorn State (6-4) at 1 p.m. EST Saturday in Jackson, Miss. Southern (4-6) hosts Grambling State (3-7) at 5 p.m. EST Nov. 27 at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.