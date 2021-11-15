Trending
Nov. 15, 2021 / 3:03 PM

Butch Davis leaving as Florida International football coach

By Alex Butler

Nov. 15 (UPI) -- Butch Davis will not return to the Florida International Football program in 2022, the Panthers coach said Monday.

Davis told The Action Network that his agent asked the school for a one-year extension, but the Panthers chose not to extend his contract. Davis' contract expires Dec. 15. Sources confirmed his departure to The Athletic and ESPN.

FIU did not immediately respond to a request for comment about Davis' future with the program.

The Panthers (1-9) are on a nine-game losing streak. They lost 50-10 to Middle Tennessee on Saturday in Murfreesboro, Tenn.

Davis, 69, is 24-30 over his last five seasons in charge of the Miami, Fla., program. The Panthers went 0-5 in a COVID-19 shortened 2020 campaign. They went 8-5 and 9-4 in his first two seasons in 2017 and 2018, respectively.

Davis coached at the University of Miami from 1995 through 2000. He coached North Carolina from 2007 through 2010. He was head coach of the Cleveland Browns from 2001 through 2004.

Davis also held previous roles on the defensive staff for the Dallas Cowboys and as a special adviser to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

He started his coaching career as an assistant at Fayetteville High School in 1973 in Arkansas. He also worked on high school staffs in Oklahoma before he became the head coach at Will Rogers High School in 1978 in Tulsa.

He worked as a tight ends and receivers coach from 1979 through 1983 at Oklahoma State before he first joined the Miami staff in 1984 as a defensive line coach.

Davis owns a 103-73 overall record as a college head coach. Former Panthers athletic director Pete Garcia, who hired Davis in 2017, resigned last week.

The Panthers host North Texas (4-6) at 7 p.m. EST Saturday at FIU Stadium in Miami.

