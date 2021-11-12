World Cup qualifiers, football, basketball games pack weekend sports schedule

1/6

Christian Pulisic (10) and the United States Men's National Team battle Mexico in a World Cup qualifier at 9:10 p.m. EST Friday on ESPN2. Photo by Gustavo Amador/EPA-EFE

MIAMI, Nov. 12 (UPI) -- A U.S. men's national team World Cup soccer qualifier, hundreds of college football, basketball, NFL, NHL and NBA regular seasons contests and a PGA Tour golf tournament fill this weekend's sports schedule. The 2021-22 men's and women's college basketball campaigns launched Tuesday, but some teams tip off their seasons this weekend. More than 500 men's and women's games are scheduled between Friday morning and Sunday night. Advertisement

Dozens of college football games air Saturday, and a dozen NFL games air Sunday.

Basketball matchups

Several Top 25 teams from the men's and women's Coaches Polls take the floor Friday to spark weekend basketball action.

Louisville, the No. 6 team in the women's Coaches Poll, faces No. 15 Arizona at 4:30 p.m. EST on ESPNU. No. 1 South Carolina faces South Dakota at 7 p.m. on ESPN News.

Friday's top men's game pits No. 2 UCLA against No. 4 Villanova. That game tips off at 11:30 p.m. EST and airs on ESPN2.

Saturday's most-significant men's game features No. 1 Gonzaga and No. 5 Texas. That game tips off at 10:30 p.m. on ESPN2.

On the women's side, No. 2 Stanford faces No. 21 Texas at 3 p.m. Sunday on ESPN. No. 7 Indiana hosts No. 13 Kentucky at 5 p.m. Sunday on the same network.

ESPN will air two NBA games Friday night. The Boston Celtics battle the Milwaukee Bucks at 7:30 p.m. The Golden State Warriors host the Chicago Bulls at 10 p.m.

The Utah Jazz host the Miami Heat at 5 p.m. Saturday on NBA TV. The Los Angeles Clippers host the Minnesota Timberwolves at 10:30 p.m. Saturday on the same network.

Football matchups

Cincinnati, ranked No. 5 in the College Football Playoff Rankings, faces South Florida in this weekend's first college football game. That match up kicks off at 6 p.m. EST Friday and airs on ESPN2. Wyoming faces Boise State at 9 p.m. Friday on FS1.

No. 2 Alabama hosts New Mexico State in one of several college football matchups at noon Saturday. That game airs on SEC Network.

No. 8 Oklahoma battles No. 13 Baylor at the same time on Fox. No. 6 Michigan faces Penn State in a Big Ten matchup at noon on ABC.

No. 1 Georgia faces Tennessee in an SEC matchup at 3:30 p.m. on CBS. No. 4 Ohio State hosts No. 19 Purdue at 3:30 p.m. on ABC.

No. 7 Michigan State hosts Maryland at 4 p.m. on Fox. No. 15 Ole Miss hosts No. 11 Texas A&M at 7 p.m. on ESPN. No. 9 Notre Dame faces Virginia at 7:30 p.m. on ABC.

No. 12 Wake Forest hosts No. 16 NC State at 7:30 p.m. on ACC Network. No. 3 Oregon hosts Washington State at 10:30 p.m. on ESPN.

In the NFL, Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-2) face the Washington Football Team (2-6) at 1 p.m. Sunday on Fox.

The Dallas Cowboys (6-2) host the Atlanta Falcons (4-4) at the same time on the same network. The New Orleans Saints (5-3) battle the Tennessee Titans (7-2) at 1 p.m. Sunday on CBS.

The Arizona Cardinals (8-1) host the Carolina Panthers (4-5) at 4:05 p.m. on Fox. The Seattle Seahawks (3-5) face the Green Bay Packers (7-2) at 4:25 p.m. on CBS.

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs (5-4) face the Las Vegas Raiders (5-3) at 8:20 p.m. Sunday on NBC.

World Cup, soccer

Dozens of qualifying soccer matches for the men's 2022 FIFA World Cup air from Friday through Sunday. The United States Men's National Team faces rival Mexico at 9:10 p.m. EST Friday in Cincinnati. That match airs on ESPN2.

Mexico, the No. 9 team in the FIFA World Rankings, is a slight favorite to beat the No. 13 Americans.

No. 4 Italy faces No. 14 Switzerland at 2:45 p.m. Friday on ESPN2. No. 5 England battles No. 63 Albania at the same time on ESPN+.

Lionel Messi No. 6 Argentina faces No. 15 Uruguay at 6 p.m. Friday on fuboTV. No. 1 Belgium faces No. 105 Estonia in another World Cup qualifier at 2:45 p.m. on ESPN+. No. 3 France matches up with No. 125 Kazakhstan at the same time on the same network.

No. 12 Germany plays in one of the first games of Sunday's soccer slate. The Germans play No. 89 Armenia at noon on ESPN+.

Cristiano Ronaldo and No. 8 Portugal face No. 25 Serbia at 2:45 p.m. Sunday on ESPN+. No. 7 Spain battles No. 17 Sweden at 2:45 p.m. Sunday on ABC.

Weekend schedule (in EST)

Friday

Golf

Houston Open: Second round from 1 to 4 p.m. on Golf Channel

Soccer

World Cup qualifier: Angola vs. Egypt at 2 p.m. on ESPN+

World Cup qualifier: England vs. Albania at 2:45 p.m. on ESPN+

World Cup qualifier: Italy vs. Switzerland at 2:45 p.m. on ESPN2

World Cup qualifier: Uruguay vs. Argentina at 6 p.m. on fuboTV

World Cup qualifier: USMNT vs. Mexico at 9:10 p.m. on ESPN2

College basketball

Women's

Louisville at Arizona at 4:30 p.m. on ESPNU

South Carolina vs. South Dakota at 7 p.m. on ESPN News

Villanova at Maryland at 7 p.m.

Wofford at NC State at 7 p.m. on ACC Network

Men's

Kent State at Xavier at 6:30 p.m. on FS1

Army at Duke at 7 p.m. on ACC Network

Robert Morris at Kentucky at 7 p.m. on SEC Network

Niagara at Ohio State at 7 p.m.

Radford at Virginia at 7 p.m. on ACC Network

Tarleton at Kansas at 8 p.m. on ESPN+

South Dakota State at Alabama at 8 p.m. on SEC Network

Rice at Houston at 8 p.m. on ESPN+

UL Monroe at Auburn at 8 p.m. on SEC Network

Indiana State at Purdue at 8:30 p.m. on Big Ten Network

Incarnate Word at Baylor at 8:30 p.m. on ESPN+

Arkansas State at Illinois at 9 p.m.

Brown at North Carolina at 9 p.m. on ACC Network

SMU at Oregon at 11 p.m. on Pac 12 Network

Villanova at UCLA at 11:30 p.m. on ESPN2

College football

Cincinnati at South Florida at 6 p.m. on ESPN2

Wyoming at Boise State at 9 p.m. on FS1

NHL

Oilers at Sabres at 7 p.m. on ESPN+

Coyotes at Blackhawks at 8:30 p.m. on ESPN+

NBA

Bucks at Celtics at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN

Bulls at Warriors at 10 p.m. on ESPN

Saturday

College basketball

Men's

Coppin State at UConn at noon on FS2

Vermont at Maryland at 2 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at Arkansas at 3 p.m. on SEC Network

North Carolina Central at Memphis at 7 p.m. on ESPN+

Prairie View A&M vs. Michigan at 8 p.m. on Big Ten Network

Campbell at Duke at 8 p.m. on ACC Network

Texas at Gonzaga at 10:30 p.m. on ESPN2

College football

New Mexico State at Alabama at noon on SEC Network

Oklahoma at Baylor at noon on Fox

West Virginia at Kansas State at noon on FS1

Northwestern at Wisconsin at noon on ESPN2

Mississippi State at Auburn at noon on ESPN

Michigan at Penn State at noon on ABC

Utah at Arizona at 2 p.m. on Pac-12 Network

Georgia at Tennessee at 3:30 p.m. on CBS

Purdue at Ohio State at 3:30 p.m. on ABC

Miami at Florida State at 3:30 p.m. on ESPN

Minnesota at Iowa at 3:30 p.m. on Big Ten Network

Maryland at Michigan State at 4 p.m. on Fox

UTEP at North Texas at 4 p.m. on ESPN+

Texas A&M at Ole Miss at 7 p.m. on ESPN

Kentucky at Vanderbilt at 7 p.m. on ESPN2

Arizona State at Washington at 7 p.m. on FS1

Notre Dame at Virginia at 7:30 p.m. on ABC

NC State at Wake Forest at 7:30 p.m. on ACC Network

Arkansas at LSU at 7:30 p.m. on SEC Network

TCU at Oklahoma State at 7 p.m. on Fox

Washington State at Oregon at 10:30 p.m. on ESPN

Nevada at San Diego State at 10:30 p.m. on CBSSN

NHL

Bruins at Devils at 1 p.m. on NHL Network

Kings at Jets at 7 p.m. on NHL Network

Golf

Houston Open: Third round from 1 to 4 p.m. on Golf Channel

Soccer

World Cup qualifier: Belgium vs. Estonia at 2:45 p.m. on ESPN+

World Cup qualifier: France vs. Kazakhstan at 2:45 p.m. on ESPN+

World Cup qualifier: Montenegro vs. Netherlands at 2:45 p.m. on ESPN+

NBA

Heat at Jazz at 5 p.m. on NBA TV

Celtics at Cavaliers at 8 p.m. on NBA TV

Sunday

Soccer

World Cup qualifier: Croatia vs. Russia at 9 a.m. on ESPN+

World Cup qualifier: Armenia vs. Germany at noon on ESPN+

World Cup qualifier: Portugal vs. Serbia at 2:45 p.m. on ESPN+

World Cup qualifier: Spain vs. Sweden at 2:45 p.m. on ABC

College basketball

Men's

East Tennessee State at Tennessee at noon on SEC Network

Florida State at Florida at 1 p.m. on ESPN

Canisius at St. Bonaventure at 5 p.m. on ESPN+

Women's

Virginia Tech at George Mason at noon on ESPN+

Arkansas at UConn at 1 p.m.

Maryland at James Madison at 2 p.m.

Florida at NC State at 2 p.m. on ACC Network

Milwaukee at Florida State at 2 p.m. on ACC Network

Belmont at Georgia Tech at 2 p.m. on ACC Network

Texas at Stanford at 3 p.m. on ESPN

Iowa at Northern Iowa at 3 p.m. on ESPN+

Kentucky at Indiana at 5 p.m. on ESPN

NFL

Bills at Jets at 1 p.m. on CBS

Buccaneers at Washington at 1 p.m. on Fox

Falcons at Cowboys at 1 p.m. on Fox

Saints at Titans at 1 p.m. on CBS

Jaguars at Colts at 1 p.m. on CBS

Lions at Steelers at 1 p.m. on Fox

Browns at Patriots at 1 p.m. on CBS

Vikings at Chargers at 4:05 p.m. on Fox

Panthers at Cardinals at 4:05 p.m. on Fox

Eagles at Broncos at 4:25 p.m. on CBS

Seahawks at Packers at 4:25 p.m. on CBS

Chiefs at Raiders at 8:20 p.m. on NBC

Golf

Houston Open: Final round from 1 to 4 p.m. on Golf Channel

