World Cup qualifiers, football, basketball games pack weekend sports schedule

Christian Pulisic (10) and the United States Men's National Team battle Mexico in a World Cup qualifier at 9:10 p.m. EST Friday on ESPN2. Photo by Gustavo Amador/EPA-EFE
MIAMI, Nov. 12 (UPI) -- A U.S. men's national team World Cup soccer qualifier, hundreds of college football, basketball, NFL, NHL and NBA regular seasons contests and a PGA Tour golf tournament fill this weekend's sports schedule.
The 2021-22 men's and women's college basketball campaigns launched Tuesday, but some teams tip off their seasons this weekend. More than 500 men's and women's games are scheduled between Friday morning and Sunday night.
Dozens of college football games air Saturday, and a dozen NFL games air Sunday.
Basketball matchups
Several Top 25 teams from the men's and women's Coaches Polls take the floor Friday to spark weekend basketball action.
Louisville, the No. 6 team in the women's Coaches Poll, faces No. 15 Arizona at 4:30 p.m. EST on ESPNU. No. 1 South Carolina faces South Dakota at 7 p.m. on ESPN News.
Friday's top men's game pits No. 2 UCLA against No. 4 Villanova. That game tips off at 11:30 p.m. EST and airs on ESPN2.
Saturday's most-significant men's game features No. 1 Gonzaga and No. 5 Texas. That game tips off at 10:30 p.m. on ESPN2.
On the women's side, No. 2 Stanford faces No. 21 Texas at 3 p.m. Sunday on ESPN. No. 7 Indiana hosts No. 13 Kentucky at 5 p.m. Sunday on the same network.
ESPN will air two NBA games Friday night. The Boston Celtics battle the Milwaukee Bucks at 7:30 p.m. The Golden State Warriors host the Chicago Bulls at 10 p.m.
The Utah Jazz host the Miami Heat at 5 p.m. Saturday on NBA TV. The Los Angeles Clippers host the Minnesota Timberwolves at 10:30 p.m. Saturday on the same network.
Football matchups
Cincinnati, ranked No. 5 in the College Football Playoff Rankings, faces South Florida in this weekend's first college football game. That match up kicks off at 6 p.m. EST Friday and airs on ESPN2. Wyoming faces Boise State at 9 p.m. Friday on FS1.
No. 2 Alabama hosts New Mexico State in one of several college football matchups at noon Saturday. That game airs on SEC Network.
No. 8 Oklahoma battles No. 13 Baylor at the same time on Fox. No. 6 Michigan faces Penn State in a Big Ten matchup at noon on ABC.
No. 1 Georgia faces Tennessee in an SEC matchup at 3:30 p.m. on CBS. No. 4 Ohio State hosts No. 19 Purdue at 3:30 p.m. on ABC.
No. 7 Michigan State hosts Maryland at 4 p.m. on Fox. No. 15 Ole Miss hosts No. 11 Texas A&M at 7 p.m. on ESPN. No. 9 Notre Dame faces Virginia at 7:30 p.m. on ABC.
No. 12 Wake Forest hosts No. 16 NC State at 7:30 p.m. on ACC Network. No. 3 Oregon hosts Washington State at 10:30 p.m. on ESPN.
In the NFL, Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-2) face the Washington Football Team (2-6) at 1 p.m. Sunday on Fox.
The Dallas Cowboys (6-2) host the Atlanta Falcons (4-4) at the same time on the same network. The New Orleans Saints (5-3) battle the Tennessee Titans (7-2) at 1 p.m. Sunday on CBS.
The Arizona Cardinals (8-1) host the Carolina Panthers (4-5) at 4:05 p.m. on Fox. The Seattle Seahawks (3-5) face the Green Bay Packers (7-2) at 4:25 p.m. on CBS.
Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs (5-4) face the Las Vegas Raiders (5-3) at 8:20 p.m. Sunday on NBC.
World Cup, soccer
Dozens of qualifying soccer matches for the men's 2022 FIFA World Cup air from Friday through Sunday. The United States Men's National Team faces rival Mexico at 9:10 p.m. EST Friday in Cincinnati. That match airs on ESPN2.
Mexico, the No. 9 team in the FIFA World Rankings, is a slight favorite to beat the No. 13 Americans.
No. 4 Italy faces No. 14 Switzerland at 2:45 p.m. Friday on ESPN2. No. 5 England battles No. 63 Albania at the same time on ESPN+.
Lionel Messi No. 6 Argentina faces No. 15 Uruguay at 6 p.m. Friday on fuboTV. No. 1 Belgium faces No. 105 Estonia in another World Cup qualifier at 2:45 p.m. on ESPN+. No. 3 France matches up with No. 125 Kazakhstan at the same time on the same network.
No. 12 Germany plays in one of the first games of Sunday's soccer slate. The Germans play No. 89 Armenia at noon on ESPN+.
Cristiano Ronaldo and No. 8 Portugal face No. 25 Serbia at 2:45 p.m. Sunday on ESPN+. No. 7 Spain battles No. 17 Sweden at 2:45 p.m. Sunday on ABC.
Weekend schedule (in EST)
Friday
Golf
Houston Open: Second round from 1 to 4 p.m. on Golf Channel
Soccer
World Cup qualifier: Angola vs. Egypt at 2 p.m. on ESPN+
World Cup qualifier: England vs. Albania at 2:45 p.m. on ESPN+
World Cup qualifier: Italy vs. Switzerland at 2:45 p.m. on ESPN2
World Cup qualifier: Uruguay vs. Argentina at 6 p.m. on fuboTV
World Cup qualifier: USMNT vs. Mexico at 9:10 p.m. on ESPN2
College basketball
Women's
Louisville at Arizona at 4:30 p.m. on ESPNU
South Carolina vs. South Dakota at 7 p.m. on ESPN News
Villanova at Maryland at 7 p.m.
Wofford at NC State at 7 p.m. on ACC Network
Men's
Kent State at Xavier at 6:30 p.m. on FS1
Army at Duke at 7 p.m. on ACC Network
Robert Morris at Kentucky at 7 p.m. on SEC Network
Niagara at Ohio State at 7 p.m.
Radford at Virginia at 7 p.m. on ACC Network
Tarleton at Kansas at 8 p.m. on ESPN+
South Dakota State at Alabama at 8 p.m. on SEC Network
Rice at Houston at 8 p.m. on ESPN+
UL Monroe at Auburn at 8 p.m. on SEC Network
Indiana State at Purdue at 8:30 p.m. on Big Ten Network
Incarnate Word at Baylor at 8:30 p.m. on ESPN+
Arkansas State at Illinois at 9 p.m.
Brown at North Carolina at 9 p.m. on ACC Network
SMU at Oregon at 11 p.m. on Pac 12 Network
Villanova at UCLA at 11:30 p.m. on ESPN2
College football
Cincinnati at South Florida at 6 p.m. on ESPN2
Wyoming at Boise State at 9 p.m. on FS1
NHL
Oilers at Sabres at 7 p.m. on ESPN+
Coyotes at Blackhawks at 8:30 p.m. on ESPN+
NBA
Bucks at Celtics at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN
Bulls at Warriors at 10 p.m. on ESPN
Saturday
College basketball
Men's
Coppin State at UConn at noon on FS2
Vermont at Maryland at 2 p.m.
Gardner-Webb at Arkansas at 3 p.m. on SEC Network
North Carolina Central at Memphis at 7 p.m. on ESPN+
Prairie View A&M vs. Michigan at 8 p.m. on Big Ten Network
Campbell at Duke at 8 p.m. on ACC Network
Texas at Gonzaga at 10:30 p.m. on ESPN2
College football
New Mexico State at Alabama at noon on SEC Network
Oklahoma at Baylor at noon on Fox
West Virginia at Kansas State at noon on FS1
Northwestern at Wisconsin at noon on ESPN2
Mississippi State at Auburn at noon on ESPN
Michigan at Penn State at noon on ABC
Utah at Arizona at 2 p.m. on Pac-12 Network
Georgia at Tennessee at 3:30 p.m. on CBS
Purdue at Ohio State at 3:30 p.m. on ABC
Miami at Florida State at 3:30 p.m. on ESPN
Minnesota at Iowa at 3:30 p.m. on Big Ten Network
Maryland at Michigan State at 4 p.m. on Fox
UTEP at North Texas at 4 p.m. on ESPN+
Texas A&M at Ole Miss at 7 p.m. on ESPN
Kentucky at Vanderbilt at 7 p.m. on ESPN2
Arizona State at Washington at 7 p.m. on FS1
Notre Dame at Virginia at 7:30 p.m. on ABC
NC State at Wake Forest at 7:30 p.m. on ACC Network
Arkansas at LSU at 7:30 p.m. on SEC Network
TCU at Oklahoma State at 7 p.m. on Fox
Washington State at Oregon at 10:30 p.m. on ESPN
Nevada at San Diego State at 10:30 p.m. on CBSSN
NHL
Bruins at Devils at 1 p.m. on NHL Network
Kings at Jets at 7 p.m. on NHL Network
Golf
Houston Open: Third round from 1 to 4 p.m. on Golf Channel
Soccer
World Cup qualifier: Belgium vs. Estonia at 2:45 p.m. on ESPN+
World Cup qualifier: France vs. Kazakhstan at 2:45 p.m. on ESPN+
World Cup qualifier: Montenegro vs. Netherlands at 2:45 p.m. on ESPN+
NBA
Heat at Jazz at 5 p.m. on NBA TV
Celtics at Cavaliers at 8 p.m. on NBA TV
Sunday
Soccer
World Cup qualifier: Croatia vs. Russia at 9 a.m. on ESPN+
World Cup qualifier: Armenia vs. Germany at noon on ESPN+
World Cup qualifier: Portugal vs. Serbia at 2:45 p.m. on ESPN+
World Cup qualifier: Spain vs. Sweden at 2:45 p.m. on ABC
College basketball
Men's
East Tennessee State at Tennessee at noon on SEC Network
Florida State at Florida at 1 p.m. on ESPN
Canisius at St. Bonaventure at 5 p.m. on ESPN+
Women's
Virginia Tech at George Mason at noon on ESPN+
Arkansas at UConn at 1 p.m.
Maryland at James Madison at 2 p.m.
Florida at NC State at 2 p.m. on ACC Network
Milwaukee at Florida State at 2 p.m. on ACC Network
Belmont at Georgia Tech at 2 p.m. on ACC Network
Texas at Stanford at 3 p.m. on ESPN
Iowa at Northern Iowa at 3 p.m. on ESPN+
Kentucky at Indiana at 5 p.m. on ESPN
NFL
Bills at Jets at 1 p.m. on CBS
Buccaneers at Washington at 1 p.m. on Fox
Falcons at Cowboys at 1 p.m. on Fox
Saints at Titans at 1 p.m. on CBS
Jaguars at Colts at 1 p.m. on CBS
Lions at Steelers at 1 p.m. on Fox
Browns at Patriots at 1 p.m. on CBS
Vikings at Chargers at 4:05 p.m. on Fox
Panthers at Cardinals at 4:05 p.m. on Fox
Eagles at Broncos at 4:25 p.m. on CBS
Seahawks at Packers at 4:25 p.m. on CBS
Chiefs at Raiders at 8:20 p.m. on NBC
Golf
Houston Open: Final round from 1 to 4 p.m. on Golf Channel