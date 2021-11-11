College football: Georgia sack leader Adam Anderson jailed with felony rape charge

Nov. 11 (UPI) -- Adam Anderson, a senior linebacker at Georgia, was arrested and is in Athens-Clarke County Jail (Ga.) facing a felony rape charge in connection to an alleged incident from Oct. 29 in Athens.

Anderson turned himself in and was booked into the facility at 7:45 p.m. EST Wednesday, according to the jail's inmate database. He is being held without bond.

He denied the allegations through his attorney, Steve Sadow.

"Adam is innocent of the charge brought against him and intends to vigorously defend himself in court," Sadow said in a statement.

"He will seek release on bond. Once again, Adam hopes and prays that the UGA community and the public keep an open mind and afford him the presumption of innocence that the law demands."

A Georgia athletics spokesperson told the Athens Banner-Herald that the program "has no additional comment as it is an ongoing legal and university disciplinary matter."

Georgia told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that the 6-foot-5, 230-pound linebacker has been suspended from all team activities since Nov. 1.

A 21-year-old woman told police she was raped by Anderson on Oct. 29, according to an Athens-Clarke County Police incident report. He is scheduled to meet with a magistrate judge Thursday morning in Athens.

Anderson last played for the Bulldogs against Florida on Oct. 30 in Jacksonville, Fla. He still leads the Bulldogs' top-ranked defense with five sacks this season. His 32 total tackles are tied for fifth on the team.

The Bulldogs (9-0) allowed just 6.6 points per game through their first nine games, the fewest among the 130 schools in the Division I Football Bowl Subdivision.