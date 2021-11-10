College football: USC-Cal game postponed due to COVID-19

A college football game between the University of California and USC was scheduled for Saturday at California Memorial Stadium in Berkeley, Calif., but was postponed to Dec. 4 due to COVID-19 cases at Cal. Photo by Kilfmuny/Wikimedia Commons

Nov. 10 (UPI) -- Saturday's scheduled college football game between the University of Southern California and the University of California has been postponed due to positive COVID-19 cases at Cal, the school announced. Cal (3-6) said Tuesday that the game against USC (4-5) will be rescheduled for Saturday, Dec. 4. Cal Athletics said 99% of its football student-athletes are vaccinated. Advertisement

The Bears said Thursday that they would be without "multiple" football players due to COVID-19 protocol for their game last Saturday at Arizona. They played without starting quarterback Chase Garbers and six other starters.

Cal said this Saturday's game was postponed due to "additional Cal football student-athletes who tested positive for COVID-19" and can't practice this week or play this weekend. The school contacted USC about a new date for the game, which was approved by the Pac-12.

"It was a difficult decision to postpone this Saturday's game against USC," Cal athletic director Jim Knowlton said in a news release.

"We know how important every one of our games is to our student-athletes, especially our seniors who have been incredible representatives of the program, but it was the right thing to do.

"Due to additional impact on specific position groups, we have decided to postpone Saturday's game. We have had multiple COVID-19 positives within our program, and we are taking every step we can to mitigate the spread and protect the greater community."

Cal coach Justin Wilcox said the postponement was a "last resort" and it was not possible for the Bears to "field a team" Saturday against USC.

Cal faces Stanford in its next scheduled game at 7 p.m. EST Nov. 20 at Stanford Stadium in Stanford, Calif. USC hosts UCLA on Nov. 20 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.