Trending
Advertisement
Sports News
Nov. 10, 2021 / 9:10 PM

Jorge Masvidal suffers injury, pulls out of fight with Leon Edwards at UFC 269

By Connor Grott

Nov. 10 (UPI) -- The highly anticipated welterweight bout between Jorge Masvidal and Leon Edwards at UFC 269 next month has been called off, it was announced Wednesday.

UFC Chief Business Officer Hunter Campbell told broadcast partner ESPN that Masvidal (35-15) was forced to withdraw from the Dec. 11 fight because of an undisclosed injury.

Advertisement

The promotion didn't provide an update on whether Edwards (19-3) will remain on the card, or if the bout will be rescheduled. Campbell didn't reveal a timeline on Masvidal's return.

The 170-pound fight was set to be one of the top bouts on the Las Vegas card. Masvidal and Edwards were involved in a backstage altercation in March 2019, when Masvidal hit Edwards in the face.

Masvidal, a native of Miami, famously dubbed the punches he threw in the incident as a "three piece and a soda."

The 36-year-old Masvidal is coming off two consecutive losses to defending welterweight champion Kamaru Usman in a pair of title fights. Edwards, from England, is still searching for his first UFC title opportunity. He is riding a nine-fight win steak.

Advertisement

The lightweight title bout between Charles Oliveira and Dustin Poirier is scheduled to headline UFC 269 next month.

Read More

Former NFL star Frank Gore to fight ex-NBA guard Deron Williams in boxing match UFC's Conor McGregor gets 3-hour surgery, vows to return Ronda Rousey gives birth to baby girl

Latest Headlines

Chicago Blackhawks forward Brandon Hagel to miss 2 weeks with shoulder injury
NHL // 26 minutes ago
Chicago Blackhawks forward Brandon Hagel to miss 2 weeks with shoulder injury
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- Chicago Blackhawks forward Brandon Hagel will be out nearly two weeks because of a left shoulder injury, the team announced.
Colorado Avalanche star Nathan MacKinnon out 3 weeks with lower-body injury
NHL // 52 minutes ago
Colorado Avalanche star Nathan MacKinnon out 3 weeks with lower-body injury
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- Colorado Avalanche forward Nathan MacKinnon will miss about three weeks after the star center suffered a lower-body injury during a game over the weekend.
Vaccinated Vikings lineman Dakota Dozier hospitalized with COVID-19
NFL // 7 hours ago
Vaccinated Vikings lineman Dakota Dozier hospitalized with COVID-19
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- Minnesota Vikings offensive lineman Dakota Dozier tested positive for COVID-19 and remained hospitalized Wednesday afternoon. Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said 29 people, including himself, were tested as close contacts.
Fantasy football: Jackson, Herbert lead Week 10 quarterback rankings
NFL // 8 hours ago
Fantasy football: Jackson, Herbert lead Week 10 quarterback rankings
MIAMI, Nov. 10 (UPI) -- Lamar Jackson, Justin Herbert and Tom Brady lead UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's Top 20 fantasy football quarterback rankings for Week 10.
Ekeler, Elliott, Cook lead Week 10 fantasy football running back rankings
NFL // 10 hours ago
Ekeler, Elliott, Cook lead Week 10 fantasy football running back rankings
MIAMI, Nov. 10 (UPI) -- Austin Ekeler, Ezekiel Elliott and Dalvin Cook lead UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's Top 30 fantasy football running back rankings for Week 10.
College football: USC-Cal game postponed due to COVID-19
Sports News // 13 hours ago
College football: USC-Cal game postponed due to COVID-19
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- Saturday's scheduled college football game between the University of Southern California and the University of California is postponed due to positive COVID-19 cases at Cal, the school announced.
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic suspended 1 game; Heat's Markieff Morris, Jimmy Butler fined
NBA // 14 hours ago
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic suspended 1 game; Heat's Markieff Morris, Jimmy Butler fined
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic is suspended for one game for a recent blindside shove of Miami Heat forward Markieff Morris, the NBA announced. Morris and Jimmy Butler received fines for their roles in the incident.
Keels, Banchero lead Duke past Kentucky in Coach K's final season opener
Sports News // 14 hours ago
Keels, Banchero lead Duke past Kentucky in Coach K's final season opener
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- Freshmen Trevor Keels and Paolo Banchero scored 25 and 22 points to lead Duke to a 79-71 victory over Kentucky on Tuesday night in the 2021-22 men's college basketball season opener for both teams.
College Football Playoff rankings: Georgia retains No. 1 spot; Alabama second
Sports News // 23 hours ago
College Football Playoff rankings: Georgia retains No. 1 spot; Alabama second
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- The unbeaten Georgia Bulldogs remained at No. 1 in the second edition of the College Football Playoff rankings that were unveiled Tuesday night.
Former NFL star Frank Gore to fight ex-NBA guard Deron Williams in boxing match
NFL // 1 day ago
Former NFL star Frank Gore to fight ex-NBA guard Deron Williams in boxing match
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- Former NFL star running back Frank Gore will fight ex-NBA point guard Deron Williams in a boxing match on the Jake Paul-Tommy Fury undercard Dec. 18 at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Nuggets' Nikola Jokic suspended 1 game; Heat's Markieff Morris, Jimmy Butler fined
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic suspended 1 game; Heat's Markieff Morris, Jimmy Butler fined
College football: USC-Cal game postponed due to COVID-19
College football: USC-Cal game postponed due to COVID-19
Vaccinated Vikings lineman Dakota Dozier hospitalized with COVID-19
Vaccinated Vikings lineman Dakota Dozier hospitalized with COVID-19
Fantasy football: Brown, Evans top Week 10 wide receiver rankings
Fantasy football: Brown, Evans top Week 10 wide receiver rankings
Ekeler, Elliott, Cook lead Week 10 fantasy football running back rankings
Ekeler, Elliott, Cook lead Week 10 fantasy football running back rankings
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement