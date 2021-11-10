Jorge Masvidal suffers injury, pulls out of fight with Leon Edwards at UFC 269

Nov. 10 (UPI) -- The highly anticipated welterweight bout between Jorge Masvidal and Leon Edwards at UFC 269 next month has been called off, it was announced Wednesday.

UFC Chief Business Officer Hunter Campbell told broadcast partner ESPN that Masvidal (35-15) was forced to withdraw from the Dec. 11 fight because of an undisclosed injury.

The promotion didn't provide an update on whether Edwards (19-3) will remain on the card, or if the bout will be rescheduled. Campbell didn't reveal a timeline on Masvidal's return.

The 170-pound fight was set to be one of the top bouts on the Las Vegas card. Masvidal and Edwards were involved in a backstage altercation in March 2019, when Masvidal hit Edwards in the face.

Masvidal, a native of Miami, famously dubbed the punches he threw in the incident as a "three piece and a soda."

The 36-year-old Masvidal is coming off two consecutive losses to defending welterweight champion Kamaru Usman in a pair of title fights. Edwards, from England, is still searching for his first UFC title opportunity. He is riding a nine-fight win steak.

The lightweight title bout between Charles Oliveira and Dustin Poirier is scheduled to headline UFC 269 next month.