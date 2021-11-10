Trending
Nov. 10, 2021 / 7:47 AM

Keels, Banchero lead Duke past Kentucky in Coach K's final season opener

By Alex Butler

Nov. 10 (UPI) -- Freshmen Trevor Keels and Paolo Banchero scored 25 and 22 points to lead Duke to a 79-71 victory over Kentucky on Tuesday night in the 2021-22 men's college basketball season opener for both teams, which was a rare Top 10 match-up.

Keels made 10 of 18 shots in his Blue Devils debut, which was held at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Junior forward Oscar Tshiebwe led 10th-ranked Kentucky with 17 points and 19 rebounds

"They fought back. That's a great team," Keels said of Kentucky after the game. "They got good players. They fought back, but we stayed under control in the game and we came out with the victory."

No. 9 Duke outshot Kentucky 50.8% to 37.7% and led by as many as 15 points.

"This was a moment kind of game and for us to be in that game when our better players did not play well and their two really good players played really well and we had a chance to win: That's crazy," Kentucky coach John Calipari told reporters.

Keels assisted junior forward Wendell Moore Jr. for the first basket of the night 46 seconds into the first half. The Wildcats went on to tie the score three times, but the Blue Devils never trailed in the first half.

Banchero scored 12 points in the first 20 minutes to give the Blue Devils a 39-35 lead at halftime. The Wildcats started the second half on a 7-2 run to take a 42-41 edge, but the lead switched hands eight times within the first 4:15 of the half.

Duke later used a 14-2 run to build a 61-50 lead with 12:28 to go and never trailed again. The Wildcats cut the Blue Devils lead to 4 points with 6:09 remaining, but Keels scored 16 down the stretch to help his team secure the victory.

Moore scored 12 points in the win. Kentucky junior guard Sahvir Wheeler chipped in 16 points and 10 assists in the loss.

"We have a good team," said longtime Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski, who's in his final season with the Blue Devils before he retires. "It's a young team and it's their first big game. I mean, for them to come through like that. I'm very proud of them. ... John's got a really good basketball team.

"So we're proud of our win and we're 1-0 now. So let's see what we can do."

The Blue Devils (1-0) next host Army (1-0) at 7 p.m. EST Friday at Cameron Indoor Arena in Durham, N.C., and the Wildcats (0-1) host Robert Morris Friday at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky.

Latest Headlines

Nuggets' Nikola Jokic suspended 1 game; Heat's Markieff Morris, Jimmy Butler fined
NBA // 42 minutes ago
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic suspended 1 game; Heat's Markieff Morris, Jimmy Butler fined
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic is suspended for one game for a recent blindside shove of Miami Heat forward Markieff Morris, the NBA announced. Morris and Jimmy Butler received fines for their roles in the incident.
College Football Playoff rankings: Georgia retains No. 1 spot; Alabama second
Sports News // 9 hours ago
College Football Playoff rankings: Georgia retains No. 1 spot; Alabama second
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- The unbeaten Georgia Bulldogs remained at No. 1 in the second edition of the College Football Playoff rankings that were unveiled Tuesday night.
Former NFL star Frank Gore to fight ex-NBA guard Deron Williams in boxing match
NFL // 10 hours ago
Former NFL star Frank Gore to fight ex-NBA guard Deron Williams in boxing match
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- Former NFL star running back Frank Gore will fight ex-NBA point guard Deron Williams in a boxing match on the Jake Paul-Tommy Fury undercard Dec. 18 at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla.
Packers' Aaron Rodgers takes 'full responsibility' for COVID-19 vaccine comments
NFL // 12 hours ago
Packers' Aaron Rodgers takes 'full responsibility' for COVID-19 vaccine comments
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- Green Bay Packers star quarterback Aaron Rodgers acknowledged Tuesday that he might have "misled" people about his COVID-19 vaccination status, but the All-Pro gunslinger stood by his decision not to get vaccinated.
Ducks GM Bob Murray on leave amid 'investigation related to professional conduct'
NHL // 11 hours ago
Ducks GM Bob Murray on leave amid 'investigation related to professional conduct'
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- The Anaheim Ducks placed executive vice president and general manager Bob Murray on administrative leave Tuesday, pending an "ongoing investigation related to professional conduct."
Ex-Browns WR Odell Beckham Jr. clears waivers, free to sign anywhere
NFL // 13 hours ago
Ex-Browns WR Odell Beckham Jr. clears waivers, free to sign anywhere
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- Former Cleveland Browns star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. cleared waivers Tuesday and is eligible to sign with any team as a free agent.
Browns RBs Nick Chubb, Demetric Felton test positive for COVID-19
NFL // 18 hours ago
Browns RBs Nick Chubb, Demetric Felton test positive for COVID-19
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- Cleveland Browns running backs Nick Chubb and Demetric Felton tested positive for COVID-19 this week, putting their status in doubt for the team's Week 10 game against the New England Patriots.
Fantasy football: Brown, Evans top Week 10 wide receiver rankings
NFL // 18 hours ago
Fantasy football: Brown, Evans top Week 10 wide receiver rankings
MIAMI, Nov. 9 (UPI) -- A.J. Brown of the Tennessee Titans and Mike Evans of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers lead UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's Top 50 fantasy football wide receiver rankings for Week 10.
Fantasy football: Ryan, Howard, Peoples-Jones among best Week 10 adds
NFL // 21 hours ago
Fantasy football: Ryan, Howard, Peoples-Jones among best Week 10 adds
MIAMI, Nov. 9 (UPI) -- Matt Ryan, Jordan Howard and Donovan Peoples-Jones are among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's top players to add off your waiver wire for Week 10 of the 2021 fantasy football season.
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic 'feels bad' for Markieff Morris hit, Heat critical of 'dirty' play
NBA // 23 hours ago
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic 'feels bad' for Markieff Morris hit, Heat critical of 'dirty' play
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- Reigning MVP Nikola Jokic said he "feels bad" for his blindside hit on forward Markieff Morris during a Denver Nuggets win over the Miami Heat. Heat coach Erik Spoelstra called the play "dirty" in his postgame comments.
