College Football Playoff rankings: Georgia retains No. 1 spot; Alabama second

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart, shown Jan. 6, 2018, has guided the Bulldogs to a 9-0 record this season. File Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 9 (UPI) -- The unbeaten Georgia Bulldogs remained at No. 1 in the second edition of the College Football Playoff rankings that were unveiled Tuesday night. The Bulldogs were followed again by the second-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide, who survived a 20-14 scare against the LSU Tigers over the weekend. Georgia, which defeated Missouri 43-6 at home last week to move to 9-0 this season, plays at Tennessee on Saturday. Advertisement

The Michigan State Spartans were the only top-five team from last week to lose Saturday, falling to the Purdue Boilermakers 40-29. The Spartans slipped from third to No. 7 in this week's rankings after the loss, resulting in the other three top-six teams climbing a spot.

Oregon jumped to third, while Ohio State moved to No. 4 in the rankings. Cincinnati is at No. 5 and Michigan is sixth -- one spot ahead of Michigan State, even though the Spartans beat the Wolverines on Oct. 30.

"The discussion in the room went back and forth, but at the end of the day we felt as a committee that Michigan was a better team [than Michigan State]," committee chairman Gary Barta said.

Advertisement

Oklahoma, which was idle last week, remained at No. 8, followed by Notre Dame at ninth and Oklahoma State at No. 10.

College Football Playoff rankings (Nov. 9):

1. Georgia Bulldogs (9-0)

2. Alabama Crimson Tide (8-1)

3. Oregon Ducks (8-1)

4. Ohio State Buckeyes (8-1)

5. Cincinnati Bearcats (9-0)

6. Michigan Wolverines (8-1)

7. Michigan State Spartans (8-1)

8. Oklahoma Sooners (9-0)

9. Notre Dame Fighting Irish (8-1)

10. Oklahoma State Cowboys (8-1)

11. Texas A&M Aggies (7-2)

12. Wake Forest Demon Deacons (8-1)

13. Baylor Bears (7-2)

14. BYU Cougars (8-2)

15. Ole Miss Rebels (7-2)

16. N.C. State Wolfpack (7-2)

17. Auburn Tigers (6-3)

18. Wisconsin Badgers (6-3)

19. Purdue Boilermakers (6-3)

20. Iowa Hawkeyes (7-2)

21. Pittsburgh Panthers (7-2)

22. San Diego State Aztecs (8-1)

23. UTSA Roadrunners (9-0)

24. Utah Utes (6-3)

25. Arkansas Razorbacks (6-3)