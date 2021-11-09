Trending
Advertisement
Sports News
Nov. 9, 2021 / 11:05 PM

College Football Playoff rankings: Georgia retains No. 1 spot; Alabama second

By Connor Grott
College Football Playoff rankings: Georgia retains No. 1 spot; Alabama second
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart, shown Jan. 6, 2018, has guided the Bulldogs to a 9-0 record this season. File Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 9 (UPI) -- The unbeaten Georgia Bulldogs remained at No. 1 in the second edition of the College Football Playoff rankings that were unveiled Tuesday night.

The Bulldogs were followed again by the second-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide, who survived a 20-14 scare against the LSU Tigers over the weekend. Georgia, which defeated Missouri 43-6 at home last week to move to 9-0 this season, plays at Tennessee on Saturday.

Advertisement

The Michigan State Spartans were the only top-five team from last week to lose Saturday, falling to the Purdue Boilermakers 40-29. The Spartans slipped from third to No. 7 in this week's rankings after the loss, resulting in the other three top-six teams climbing a spot.

Oregon jumped to third, while Ohio State moved to No. 4 in the rankings. Cincinnati is at No. 5 and Michigan is sixth -- one spot ahead of Michigan State, even though the Spartans beat the Wolverines on Oct. 30.

RELATED College Football Playoff: Georgia tops first CFP rankings; Alabama at No. 2

"The discussion in the room went back and forth, but at the end of the day we felt as a committee that Michigan was a better team [than Michigan State]," committee chairman Gary Barta said.

Advertisement

Oklahoma, which was idle last week, remained at No. 8, followed by Notre Dame at ninth and Oklahoma State at No. 10.

College Football Playoff rankings (Nov. 9):

RELATED College football: Minnesota extends head coach P.J. Fleck through 2028 season

1. Georgia Bulldogs (9-0)

2. Alabama Crimson Tide (8-1)

3. Oregon Ducks (8-1)

RELATED College football: Texas Tech fires head coach Matt Wells after loss to Kansas State

4. Ohio State Buckeyes (8-1)

5. Cincinnati Bearcats (9-0)

6. Michigan Wolverines (8-1)

7. Michigan State Spartans (8-1)

8. Oklahoma Sooners (9-0)

9. Notre Dame Fighting Irish (8-1)

10. Oklahoma State Cowboys (8-1)

11. Texas A&M Aggies (7-2)

12. Wake Forest Demon Deacons (8-1)

13. Baylor Bears (7-2)

14. BYU Cougars (8-2)

15. Ole Miss Rebels (7-2)

16. N.C. State Wolfpack (7-2)

17. Auburn Tigers (6-3)

18. Wisconsin Badgers (6-3)

19. Purdue Boilermakers (6-3)

20. Iowa Hawkeyes (7-2)

21. Pittsburgh Panthers (7-2)

22. San Diego State Aztecs (8-1)

23. UTSA Roadrunners (9-0)

24. Utah Utes (6-3)

25. Arkansas Razorbacks (6-3)

Latest Headlines

Former NFL star Frank Gore to fight ex-NBA guard Deron Williams in boxing match
NFL // 1 hour ago
Former NFL star Frank Gore to fight ex-NBA guard Deron Williams in boxing match
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- Former NFL star running back Frank Gore will fight ex-NBA point guard Deron Williams in a boxing match on the Jake Paul-Tommy Fury undercard Dec. 18 at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla.
Packers' Aaron Rodgers takes 'full responsibility' for COVID-19 vaccine comments
NFL // 3 hours ago
Packers' Aaron Rodgers takes 'full responsibility' for COVID-19 vaccine comments
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- Green Bay Packers star quarterback Aaron Rodgers acknowledged Tuesday that he might have "misled" people about his COVID-19 vaccination status, but the All-Pro gunslinger stood by his decision not to get vaccinated.
Ducks GM Bob Murray on leave amid 'investigation related to professional conduct'
NHL // 2 hours ago
Ducks GM Bob Murray on leave amid 'investigation related to professional conduct'
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- The Anaheim Ducks placed executive vice president and general manager Bob Murray on administrative leave Tuesday, pending an "ongoing investigation related to professional conduct."
Ex-Browns WR Odell Beckham Jr. clears waivers, free to sign anywhere
NFL // 4 hours ago
Ex-Browns WR Odell Beckham Jr. clears waivers, free to sign anywhere
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- Former Cleveland Browns star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. cleared waivers Tuesday and is eligible to sign with any team as a free agent.
Browns RBs Nick Chubb, Demetric Felton test positive for COVID-19
NFL // 8 hours ago
Browns RBs Nick Chubb, Demetric Felton test positive for COVID-19
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- Cleveland Browns running backs Nick Chubb and Demetric Felton tested positive for COVID-19 this week, putting their status in doubt for the team's Week 10 game against the New England Patriots.
Fantasy football: Brown, Evans top Week 10 wide receiver rankings
NFL // 9 hours ago
Fantasy football: Brown, Evans top Week 10 wide receiver rankings
MIAMI, Nov. 9 (UPI) -- A.J. Brown of the Tennessee Titans and Mike Evans of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers lead UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's Top 50 fantasy football wide receiver rankings for Week 10.
Fantasy football: Ryan, Howard, Peoples-Jones among best Week 10 adds
NFL // 11 hours ago
Fantasy football: Ryan, Howard, Peoples-Jones among best Week 10 adds
MIAMI, Nov. 9 (UPI) -- Matt Ryan, Jordan Howard and Donovan Peoples-Jones are among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's top players to add off your waiver wire for Week 10 of the 2021 fantasy football season.
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic 'feels bad' for Markieff Morris hit, Heat critical of 'dirty' play
NBA // 13 hours ago
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic 'feels bad' for Markieff Morris hit, Heat critical of 'dirty' play
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- Reigning MVP Nikola Jokic said he "feels bad" for his blindside hit on forward Markieff Morris during a Denver Nuggets win over the Miami Heat. Heat coach Erik Spoelstra called the play "dirty" in his postgame comments.
Warriors' Stephen Curry explodes for 50 points vs. Hawks
NBA // 14 hours ago
Warriors' Stephen Curry explodes for 50 points vs. Hawks
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- Sharpshooter Stephen Curry made nine 3-pointers and scored 50 points to lead the Golden State Warriors to a 127-113 win over the Atlanta Hawks. Curry also totaled 10 assists and seven rebounds in the victory.
T.J. Watt, Steelers beat feisty Bears with late FG
NFL // 15 hours ago
T.J. Watt, Steelers beat feisty Bears with late FG
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- The Pittsburgh Steelers held off a late rally, with Chris Boswell making a 40-yard field goal with 26 seconds remaining to beat the Chicago Bears in the final Week 9 game of the 2021 NFL season.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Fantasy football: Brown, Evans top Week 10 wide receiver rankings
Fantasy football: Brown, Evans top Week 10 wide receiver rankings
Las Vegas Raiders cut CB Damon Arnette after controversial video
Las Vegas Raiders cut CB Damon Arnette after controversial video
T.J. Watt, Steelers beat feisty Bears with late FG
T.J. Watt, Steelers beat feisty Bears with late FG
Fantasy football: Ryan, Howard, Peoples-Jones among best Week 10 adds
Fantasy football: Ryan, Howard, Peoples-Jones among best Week 10 adds
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic 'feels bad' for Markieff Morris hit, Heat critical of 'dirty' play
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic 'feels bad' for Markieff Morris hit, Heat critical of 'dirty' play
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement