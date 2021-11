1/5

Peres Jepchirchir of Kenya celebrates as she crosses the finish line at the 2021 NYRR TCS New York City Marathon on Sunday in New York City. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 7 (UPI) -- Tokyo Summer Olympics gold medalist Peres Jepchirchir and fellow Kenyan Albert Korir won the respective women's and men's divisions of the 2021 New York City Marathon on Sunday in New York City. "After I won the Olympic marathon, I was not expecting to win [in New York City]," Jepchirchir said on ESPN2's broadcast of the event. "But I prepared well and I'm so pleased, so happy." Advertisement

Jepchirchir, 28, became the first woman in history to win a major marathon the fall after winning an Olympic gold medal. She clocked an unofficial time of 2:22:39.

About 30,000 runners participated in the 50th edition of the event, down from the 53,000 participants in 2019. The 2020 New York City was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Korir, 27, logged an unofficial time of 2:08:22, with a mile pace of 4:54 in Sunday's race. He finished second to Kenyan Geoffrey Kamworor in 2019.

Mohamed El Aaraby of Morocco, Eyob Faniel of Italy, Elkanah Kibet of the United States and Abdi Nageeye of Somalia finished in the Top 5 of the men's division.

Viola Cheptoo of Kenya, Ababel Yeshaneh of Ethiopia, Molly Seidel of the United States and Helalia Johannes of Namibia finished in the Top 5 in the women's division.

Korir and Jepchirchir each claimed $100,000 prizes for first place.

Marcel Hug of Switzerland and Madison de Rozario of Australia won the respective men's and women's wheelchair races.