Nov. 3, 2021 / 11:05 PM

College football: Minnesota extends head coach P.J. Fleck through 2028 season

By Connor Grott

Nov. 3 (UPI) -- Minnesota head coach P.J. Fleck agreed to a new seven-year contract that will keep him at the helm of the Golden Gophers' football program through the 2028 season, the school announced Wednesday.

The contract agreement between the university and Fleck, who is eight games into his fifth season as head coach of the Gophers, is pending approval from the board of regents.

"This is home. Our family loves it here and we are excited to continue this journey at the University of Minnesota," Fleck said in a statement. "From day one, we talked about cultural sustainability and how important it is to building a successful football program and life program.

"Today is another step in that process, and this new contract is a commitment to our elite staff and the entire state of Minnesota. Heather and I are so thankful to our staff, Mark Coyle, President Joan Gabel and the Board of Regents for trusting us to lead this program.

"Our goal is to recruit and coach at an elite level and to have our young people achieve academic, athletic, social and spiritual excellence. It's a tremendous honor to lead this program, and we will continue to work to build a culture that connects the entire state."

Minnesota, which leads the Big Ten West Division with four games remaining, added two years to Fleck's deal, gave him a small annual raise, increased the budget for his assistants and raised the buyout he'd have to pay the school if he were to leave for another coaching job.

Fleck, who was hired as Minnesota's coach in January 2017, was earning about $4.65 million this season before incentives.

The 40-year-old Fleck ranks sixth in total wins (32) for the Gophers. He guided the school to an 11-win season in 2019, and he has had eight players selected in the NFL Draft since joining Minnesota.

In his ninth season as a college head coach, Fleck has a 62-43 overall record. He was named the Mid-American Conference Coach of the Year twice while at Western Michigan, and he captured Big Ten Coach of the Year honors in 2019.

