Howling Time wins on Halloween; Breeders' Cup contenders prepare

Howling Time wins the Street Sense Stakes for 2-year-olds on Halloween at Churchill Downs. Photo courtesy of Churchill Downs

Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Two-year-olds were on display from coast to coast in weekend horse racing, with potential contenders for the 2022 Kentucky Derby and Oaks and Queen's Plate prominent among them. And, of course, a 2-year-old named Howling Time, out of a mare named Werewolf, won as the favorite on Halloween at Churchill Downs. Advertisement

There was lots of other stakes action although most of the stars of the sport were preparing for the Breeders' Cup World Championships next week at Del Mar.

On the international front, Efforia impressed in Japan and Hitotsu did the same in Australia.

Hoping you had less leftover Halloween candy than we did, we move right into it.

Juvenile

Howling Time rallied three-wide to take the lead at the top of the stretch in Sunday's $200,000 Street Sense Stakes at Churchill Downs and scooted off to win by 3 1/4 lengths. Red Danger was second, 4 lengths in front of Red Knobs.

RELATED Upsets rule in weekend horse racing from England to Kentucky to Japan

Howling Time, a Not This Time colt out of the Arch mare Werewolf, trained by Dale Romans, ran 1 1/16 miles on a fast track in 1:44.68 with Joe Talamo. He now is 2-for-2.

Advertisement

"It's pretty fitting a horse with a Halloween theme wins today. I'm just glad it was ours," said Romans, who still seeks his first Kentucky Derby victory.

"He's shown us in his training and his pedigree that he should like stretching out in distance. So, winning at 6 furlongs on debut was very impressive. Then, to come back and do that today showed how talented he is."

Shipsational sailed home to a front-running, 1/2 length win over the favorite, Overstep, in Saturday's $250,000 Sleepy Hollow Stakes for New York-bred 2-year-olds at Belmont Park.

The Midshipman colt, trained by Edward Barker, finished 1 mile on a sloppy track in 1:38.32 with Luis Saez in the irons. He won the Bertram Bongard Stakes in his previous outing and now is 3-for-4.

Nakatomi started a step late in Saturday's $150,000 Bowman Mill Stakes at Keeneland, patiently worked his way forward and around rivals and was in front by 3/4 length when it counted.

My Prankster got to a brief lead in the stretch and finished second with the early pacesetter, Chattalot, fading badly to finish another 8 lengths back in third.

Nakatomi, a Firing Line gelding trained by Wesley Ward, ran 6 furlongs on a sloppy track in 1:10.33 with Tyler Gaffalione in the irons. Since finishing eighth in the Group 1 Norfolk Stakes at Royal Ascot, Nakatomi has finished third, second and now first in successive starts.

Advertisement

El Pando stalked the pace in Friday's $100,000 Clever Trevor Stakes at Remington Park, kicked into gear in the lane and drew off to win by 3 3/4 lengths. Revenir was second with Kentucky Bourbon another 2 lengths back in third.

El Pando, an Outwork colt, got 7 furlongs over a fast track in 1:24.13. David Cabrera rode.

Make It Big made a big move in the stretch, rallying to win Saturday's $60,000 Ocala Stud Juvenile Sprint at Gulfstream Park by 2 1/4 lengths. Lightning Larry was second, 2 1/4 lengths better than Clapton.

Make It Big, a Neolithic colt, ran 7 furlongs on a fast track in 1:25.00 with Edgard Zayas riding.

On Saturday at Indiana Grand, Mr Chaos overcame a wide draw to win the $100,000 Crown Ambassador Stakes for state-bred 2-year-olds by 1 3/4 lengths, going away. Too Bad Justice was second best with Me and Chili third.

Mr Chaos, a Turbo Compressor gelding, ran 6 furlongs on a sloppy track in 1:12.48. Rodney Prescott rode.

Tantrum found a late burst of speed in Saturday's $100,000 Best of Ohio Juvenile at Mahoning Valley Race Course, shot to the lead and won by 2 1/2 lengths, going away. Rumble Strip Ron was best of the rest, 2 lengths ahead of Hip Hip Hooray.

Advertisement

Tantrum, a Speightster gelding, handled 1 1/16 miles on a good track in 1:49.30 with Malcolm Franklin riding.

Hicksy tracked behind pacesetting favorite Ironstone through the early furlongs on Saturday's $150,000 (Canadian) Display Stakes at Woodbine, gradually reduced the margin through the stretch and got by to win by 3/4 length. Ironstone held second, 3/4 length in front of Optigogo.

Hicksy, a Hootenanny colt, ran 7 furlongs on the all-weather track in 1:23.38 with Antonio Gallardo aboard.

Wheres Brayden worked to the lead halfway through Sunday's $100,000 New Mexico Classic Cup Juvenile for state-breds at Zia Park and sailed home first by 4 lengths over Reads Pet. Rig Rider was third.

Wheres Brayden, an Artful Run gelding, ran 6 furlongs on a fast track in 1:11.15 with Enrique Gomez uup.

Looking forward to the 2022 Queen's Plate? Look no farther than the Minkster, an English Channel colt who outran his odds and 13 rivals to win Saturday's $250,000 (Canadian) Coronation Futurity for Ontario-breds at Woodbine.

With David Moran in the irons, Minkster stalked the pace down the backstretch and into the far turn, got to terms when straightened out and drew off to win by 2 1/4 lengths. Dancin in Da'nile was second, 2 1/4 lengths in front of J M R Best of Turf. The 1 1/8 miles on the all-weather track went in a rather tedious 1:52.51.

Advertisement

Juvenile Fillies

Sunday's $200,000 Rags to Riches Stakes at Churchill Downs turned out to be more of a slow-developing procession than a horse race as Sandstone led all the way to a 10 3/4-lengths win over Yuugiri.

It was another 15 1/4 lengths to Mama Rina in third and Manasota Sunset brought up the rear, another 5 3/4 lengths in arrears. That's a spread of 31 3/4 lengths with a four-horse field.

Sandstone, nonetheless, was impressive, finishing the 1 1/4 miles on a fast track in 1:44.18 with Brian Hernandez Jr. up for trainer Kenny McPeek. A daughter of Street Sense out of the Seattle Slew mare Seattle Shimmer, Sandstone made it two wins in a row, both under the Twin Spires.

"Sometimes we don't always have the most stellar summers, but come around in the fall," McPeek said. This is a big filly and really impressive. She's big but she has a lot of speed. She's fast and very well built. That was a really nice effort."

Sweet Dani Girl rallied three-wide in the stretch run of Friday's $150,000 Myrtlewood Stakes at Keeneland and was up in time to win by 3/4 length over long-time leader Kant Believe It. Verylittlecents chased the pace and finished third, a nose shy of Kant Believe It.

Advertisement

Sweek Dani Girl, a daughter of Jess's Dream trained by Carlo Vaccarezza, finished 6 furlongs on a fast track in 1:10.36 with Martin Garcia up. She improved to 2-for-2 with the earlier score at Churchill Downs.

Said Garcia, "I think she showed a lot first time out. She beat some good horses. And then today, the same thing. She's a really good filly."

Venti Valentine drafted behind the early speed in Saturday's $250,000 Maid of the Mist Stakes for New York-bred 2-year-old fillies at Belmont Park, moved to the front entering the stretch and stretched out to a 3 3/4-lengths victory. Captainsdaughter was second and Dufrense third.

Venti Valentine, a daughter of Firing Line, ran 1 mile on a sloppy track in 1:39.78 with Irad Oriz in the irons and remains undefeated after two starts for trainer Jorge Abreu.

On the Golden Gate Fields turf, Vaping Angel rallied from next-last to win Saturday's $75,000 Pike Place Dancer Stakes by 1 1/4 lengths over Jessebear. Sent off the longest chance in the field, the Southern Image filly covered 1 mile on good going in 1:40.90 with Pedro Terrero in the irons.

Lemieux led from the first jump in Saturday's $60,000 Brethren Juvenile Fillies at Gulfstream Park and drew off in the lane, winning by 6 1/2 lengths. Fish Mooney was second, 2 3/4 lengths in front of Brittiz.

Advertisement

Lemieux, a Nyquist filly trained by Mark Casse, ran 1 mile and 70 yards on the new all-weather track in 1:43.16.

Unbridled Victory opened a big lead in Saturday's $100,000 Indiana Stallion Fillies Stakes for state-breds at Indiana Grand, then held on to win by 1 length from Everything's Rosy.

Unbridled Victory, a daughter of Unbridled Express, ran 6 furlongs in the slop in 1:12.80 with Marcelino Pedroza Jr. in the irons.

Candlelight Hours found her best stride late in Satuday's $100,000 Best of Ohio John W. Galbreath Stakes, running by Starlit Secret to win by 1 3/4 lengths. The early leader, Squid, settled for third with the favorite, Sonnet, fourth.

Candlelight Hours, a Dominus filly, was clocked in 1:49.75 for 1 1/16 miles on a good track.

At Woodbine, Aubrieta got to the lead at the furlong marker in Saturday's $150,000 (Canadian) Glorious Song Stakes and rolled home 2 lengths on top. Howdyoumakeurmoney was second, a neck in front of Chocolateaddiction.

Aubrieta, a Speightster filly, ran 7 furlongs on the all-weather course in 1:22.85 with Patrick Husbands in the irons.

Bella Donna, the heavy favorite, led gate to wire in Sunday's $100,000 New Mexico Classic Cup Lassie at Zia Park, kicking away to win by 5 1/4 lengths. Sunny Jewel was second best as Bella Donna, a daughter of Attila's Storm, got 6 furlongs in 1:11.54 for jockey Luis Fuentes.

Advertisement

Around the world, around the clock:

Australia

With 400 meters to go in Saturday's Group 1 Penfolds Victoria Derby, you wouldn't have given much for Hitotsu's chances. Hitotsu, from the first crop by Japanese superstar Maurice, not only was an unlikely prospect for the race on his record, but also was far back in the field of 16 with seemingly nowhere to go.

Then, jockey John Allen more or less cleared a path for his colt who took full advantage, blitzing by Godolphin's hope, Alegron, with 100 meters left en route to a 1 3/4-lengths victory. Alegron held second while Teewaters and Raging Bull outran their odds to finish third and fourth.

Hitotsu went to the post favorite despite having won just once previously. The performance, and particularly the late turn of foot, proved the punters correct and relegated earlier disappointments firmly to the dustbin.

"I suppose we were just coming around the corner in a tricky spot," Racing.com quoted Allen as saying. "We were a good way back but he was travelling that easy. Once we could find the smallest gap, he was going that easy, he was able to quicken up and he did that. He was much too good for them really."

Advertisement

Also Saturday at Flemington:

Home Affairs, coming off a fading ninth-place finish in The Everest Oct. 16, dominated 15 rivals in the Group 1 Coolmore Stud Stakes for 3-year-olds at the same 1,200 meters.

With James McDonald riding for trainer Chris Waller, the I Am Invincible colt blew out to a big lead in the final 100 meters and won by 3 lengths, eased up for a jockey salute for the cameras. Bruckner and Artorius filled the minor slots while a Godolphin trio finished well up the course.

Sheik Mohammed's operation did much better in the Group 1 TAB Empire Rose Stakes for fillies and mares.

Colette, a 4-year-old Hallowed Crown mare, rallied from far back in the field to win by a neck at double-digit odds. Mystic Journey was second with Hungry Heart a head farther back in the photo.

"She's a little darling," thoroughbrednews.com.au quoted winning rider Damien Oliver as saying. "There is not much of her, but she has a ton of heart and it was a great win. She was off the bit most of the way.

"She did not really travel. But there was strong tempo in the race and she just kept finding the line."

Advertisement

Oliver also was aboard as Superstorm was just up in the final strides to snatch a lucrative victory in the Group 1 Kennedy Cantala. Icebath also was along for second in a blanket finish with the Godolphin's Cascadian, seemingly set to win with just strides to go, relegated to third.

Superstorm, a 5-year-old Sebring gelding, won for the first time since Sept. 4, when he captured the Clamms Seafood Feehan Stakes, also at 1 mile.

Thanks to thoroughbrednews.com's Rob Burnet for setting us straight that the Kennedy Cantala is not, as we indicated previously, for 2-year-olds. It is, in fact, an historic "quality handicap" with a tidy purse of AUS$2 million (about US$1.5 million).

Tuesday is the Melbourne Cup with Incentivise as the favorite -- such a heavy favorite, in fact, that he might start as the most popular pick since Phar Lap way back in 1930. However, fair warning: He starts from gate 16.

The defending champ, Twilight Payment, goes from the No. 2 stall. Spanish Mission cleared the new and more rigid veterinary inspection and the Andrew Balding galloper got the No. 14 slot. Last year's Caulfield Cup winner Veery Elleegant also contests the iconic event.

Japan

Efforia made it look effortless in Sundays' Grade 1 Tenno Sho (Autumn) at Tokyo Racecourse. The Epiphaneia colt, the only 3-year-old in the prestigious race, stuck close to the pace under jockey Takeshi Yokoyama, chased down Gran Alegria who had taken the lead in the stretch and went on to win by 1 length.

Advertisement

Last year's Triple Crown winner, Contrail, put a nose in front of Gran Alegria to take second.

Efforia's only loss in six starts came in his last outing, the Grade 1 Yushun Himba or Japanese Derby, when he lost by a frustrating nose after leading close to the finish. He now is a candidate for the Grade 1 Japan Cup and/or the Arima Kinen and could further Japan's cause internationally in the coming year.

"I cried with joy for the first time in my life, as I was very disappointed with the result of the Derby," Yokoyama said. "He's a good starter and a clever racer so I decided to believe in his ability and ride him without thinking too much."

Yokoyama's grandfather, Tomio, won the Tenno Sho (Autumn) in 1969 and his father, Norihiro, won it in 2009.

England

Maamora ran on well through the final furlong -- perhaps in her final race -- to win Thursday's Coral EBF Fleur De Lys Stakes at Lingfield Park by 2 lengths under James Doyle. Roman Mist was second, with Declared holding third after leading the way.

The victory earned Maamora, a Dubawi mare, a Fast-Track Qualifier spot in the Coral All-Weather Fillies & Mares Championships at Newcastle on Finals Day, although connections have indicated that she is likely to be retired.

Advertisement

Back in North America:

Belmont Park

Wondrwherecraigis was easy to find throughout Sunday's $200,000 Grade III Bold Ruler Handicap at Belmont Park. He was right there in front, leading from the start and winning by 2 1/4 lengths. Continuation was second and the favorite, Plainsman, checked in third.

Wondrwherecraigis, a 4-year-old Munnings gelding, ran 7 furlongs on a sloppy track in 1:23.31 with Luis Saez in the irons. From his last four starts, he now has three wins and a second in the Grade III De Francis Memorial Dash at Laurel Park.

Sunday's Pumpkin Pie Stakes for fillies and mares was so popular it was run in two $100,000 divisions.

The first went to Truth Hurts, who took charge in the stretch and won by 2 lengths from Never Enough Time. The 4-year-old Tonalist filly ran 7 furlongs in the slop in 1:24.99 with Irad Ortiz Jr. up. In the second division, Lady Rocket opened a daylight lead and held off Glass Ceiling at the end, winning by a head.

The 4-year-old Tale of the Cat filly reported in 1:24.11 with Irad Ortiz scoring -- well, is it a stakes double if it's two wins in the same stakes? Anywhere, he won both.

Advertisement

Americanrevolution dropped back into state-bred competition for Saturday's $250,000 Empire Classic Handicap, went off as the odds-on favorite and romped home first by 11 3/4 lengths. Wild Banker was second and Sea Foam third.

Americanrevolution, a 3-year-old Constitution colt, finished 1 1/8 miles on a sloppy track in 1:49.11 with Luis Saez riding for trainer Todd Pletcher.

Americanrevolution, owned by WinStar Farm and China Horse Club, won the New York Derby at Finger Lakes and the Albany Stakes for state-breds at Saratoga, both with authority, but was third when pitted against open company in the Grade I Pennsylvania Derby in his last start.

That was no disgrace as the race was won by Breeders' Cup Classic contender Hot Rod Charlie with Midnight Bourbon second.

Sharp Starr rallied from last of 10 to take the lead in the lane in Saturday's $250,000 Empire Distaff Handicap for state-bred fillies and mares and easily held off a late bid by the favorite, Ice Princess, to win by 3 1/4 lengths.

Make Mischief was in the mix all the way but could do no better than third, another 1/2 length back.

Sharp Starr, a 4-year-old Munnings filly, was clocked in 1:44.23 for 1 1/16 miles on a sloppy track. Jose Ortiz rode for trainer Horacio DePaz. It was her first win since the Grade III Go For Wand Handicap at Aqueduct last December.

Advertisement

Ny Traffic was much the best in Saturday's $150,000 Hudson Handicap for New York-breds. The 4-year-old Cross Traffic colt stalked the pace, moved when prompted by jockey Irad Ortiz Jr. and rolled home 8 3/4 lengths in front while finishing 6 1/2 furlongs on a sloppy track in 1:17.51.

Chestertown and Jemography completed the trifecta, both at long odds.

Eighth in the Kentucky Derby and ninth in the Belmont Stakes, the Saffie Joseph Jr. trainee obviously relished the return to the state-bred ranks.

The Important One also was the fastest one in Saturday's $150,000 Iroquois Stakes for state-bred fillies and mares. The 4-year-old Majestic City filly, with Jose Lezcano riding, led from the start and kicked away from five rivals in the final furlong, winning by 6 1/4 lengths. Miss Jimmy was second, a neck better than Espresso Shot.

The Important One got 6 1/2 sloppy furlongs in 1:18.03, putting together back-to-back wins for the first time.

Value Proposition, the odds-on favorite, tracked the early leader in Friday's $100,000 Oyster Bay Stakes, assumed the lead when prompted by jockey Luis Saez and won by 2 3/4 lengths. Pulsate was second, followed by Maxwell Esquire.

Advertisement

Value Proposition, a 5-year-old, British-bred ridgling by Dansili, ran 7 furlongs on good turf in 1:23.03.

Keeneland

Independence Hall put on a show in the featured $200,000 Grade II Hagyard Fayette Stakes on the closing day of Keeneland's all-too-brief autumn meeting.

With Javier Castellano at the controls, the 4-year-old Constitution colt dueled with Code of Honor for the early lead, shook off that rival and romped home first by 7 1/4 lengths. Code of Honor held second, 1 length in front of the Favorite, King Fury.

Independence Hall ran 1 1/8 miles on a sloppy track in 1:50.30.

Justin Curran, assistant to winning trainer Michael McCarthy, said the late scratch of Sleepy Eyes Todd meant Independence Hall "was probably the next logical speed in the race. I thought he would be there or would be close if he got a nice clean trip, which he did."

Independence Hall has been competing in graded stakes all over the country since winning the Jerome Stakes at Aqueduct in January 2020, but his only win in that time came in an allowance event at Del Mar a year ago. He was second in the Grade III Lukas Classic at Churchill Downs in his previous start.

Advertisement

Camp Hope tracked the early leader in Saturday's $150,000 Bryan Station Stakes for 3-year-olds, worked to the front nearing the quarter pole and was in charge thereafter, winning by 2 3/4 lengths. Like the King was second, 2 lengths in front of Yes This Time.

Camp Hope, a Summer Front colt from the Kenny McPeek barn, ran 1 mile on soft turf in 1:38.32 with Brian Hernandez Jr. riding. His only previous stakes experience was a 12th-place finish on the dirt in last year's Breeders' Cup Juvenile.

Navratilova shot quickly to the fore in Friday's $150,000 Grade III Rubicon Valley View Stakes for 3-year-old fillies and held on to post the 25-1 upset win by 1 length over Crazy Beautiful. Adventuring was a neck behind that one in third and a nose in front of the favorite, Tobys Heart.

Navratilova, a daughter of Medaglia d'Oro, ran 1 1/16 miles on yielding turf in 1:43.57, scoring her third win. Colby Hernandez had the mount for trainer Rusty Arnold.

Santa Anita

Santa Anita closed out its autumn meeting with an impressive victory by Subconscious in Sunday's Grade II Twilight Derby. The Tapit gelding waited just behind pacesetting favorite Rock Your World until that one started to tire entering the stretch. Subconscious was never threatened thereafter, winning by a comfortable 1 1/4 lengths.

Advertisement

Cathkin Peak and Beyond Brilliant finished second and third as Rock Your World eventually defeated only one rival.

Subconscious, with Juan Hernandez riding, notched his first stakes win while finishing 1 1/8 miles on firm turf in 1:47.00.

Burgoo Alley rallied from mid-pack to win Saturday's $100,000 Grade III Autumn Miss Stakes for 3-year-old fillies by 1/2 length by Spanish Loveaffair. Javanica was third after lacking room to run in the stretch.

Burgoo Alley, an Irish-bred daughter of Footstepsinthesand, ran 1 mile on firm turf in 1:34.37 with Umberto Rispoli riding for trainer Phil D'Amato.

Burgoo Alley was last seen finishing third in the Unzip Me Stakes, also for 3-year-old fillies down the hillside turf course, and Rispoli said the added 1 1/2 furlongs of Saturday's event made a difference.

"Last time we tried six and a half going down the hill. I would not say that she ran a bad race. I think the six and a half was definitely too short for her," the jockey said.

We're still confused why an Irish-bred filly is named for burgoo.

Woodbine

Frosted Over raced in second into the far turn in Sunday's $180,000 (Canadian) Ontario Derby, blew by the leader and ran on to win by 3 3/4 lengths. Riptide Rock was second with Artie's Storm third.

Advertisement

Frosted Over, a Frosted colt, ran 1 1/8 miles on the all-weather track in 1:50.50 with Kazushi Kimura up.

Frosted Over scored his first stakes win. Riptide Rock was third again after filling that bridesmaid's role in both the Queen's Plate and the Breeders' Stakes. British Royalty, the Breeders' Stakes winner, beat only one rival in the Derby.

Munnyfor Ro was up in deep stretch to capture Sunday's $150,000 (Canadian) Ontario Damsel Stakes for 3-year-old fillies by 1 length over Oyster Box. Gold for Kitten was a head behind that one in third.

Munnyfor Ro, a Munnings filly, finished 1 1/16 miles on the all-weather track in 1:45.36 with Justin Stein in the irons.

Summer Sunday led from gate to wire in Friday's $100,000 (Canadian) Eternal Search Stakes for Ontario-bred fillies and mare and held off a late charge by Royal Wedding to win by a head. November Fog was another 1/2 length back in third.

The race was taken off the turf and Summer Sunday, a 6-year-old Silent Name mare, ran 7 furlongs on the all-weather course in 1:23.75 with Rafael Hernandez in the irons.

Indiana Grand

Cash Logistics, the heavy favorite, pressed the pace in Saturday's $100,000 Unreachable Star Stakes for state-breds, assumed command at the quarter pole and proved his mettle by drawing away to a 5 3/4-lengths win. Uphold was second, 4 1/2 length ahead of Max Express.

Advertisement

Cash Logistics, a 4-year-old Unbridled Express gelding, ran 1 1/16 miles on a sloppy track in 1:45.32 with Alex Achard up.

Fireball Baby found an opening on the rail heading into the stretch run in Saturday's $100,000 Lady Foghorn Stakes for state-bred fillies and mares, shot through willingly and quickly left her rivals behind, winning by 4 lengths.

Diamond Solitare made up some ground late to get second, 1 3/4 length in front of Expect Indy.

Fireball Baby, a 5-year-old mare by Noble's Promise, got 1 1/16 miles in the slop in 1:47.69 with Marcelino Pedroza Jr. in the irons.

Mahoning Valley

Ballroom Blitz waltzed down the stretch to win Saturday's $100,000 Best of Ohio Distaff for state-bred fillies and mares by 7 1/2 lengths over the favorite, Sally Strong. Ballroom Blitz, a 3-year-old Alternation filly, ran 1 1/8 miles on a good track in 1:53.71 with Gerardo Corrales in the irons.

Altissimo closed four-wide in the final furlong of Saturday's $100,000 Best of Ohio Sprint and got clear to win by 2 lengths over Direct Deceit. Altissimo, an 8-year-old gelding by Noble Causeway, ran 6 furlongs in 1:11.19 with Erik Barbaran riding.

Forewarned came from next-last of 12 to win the Best of Ohio Endurance by 3 1/2 lengths from the favorite, Wicked Warrior. To Win was third at a big price. Forewarned, a 6-year-old son of Flat Out, got the 1 1/4 miles on the good main track in 2:02.73 with Sonny Leon up.

Advertisement

Zia Park

New Mexico Classic Cup Day on Sunday with the track fast and each event worth $100,000. In brief:

Jet N G rallied four-wide to take the lead in the Classic Cup Championship and went on to win by 1 length over Storm Bayou. Slammed, the prohibitive favorite, dominated the Peppers Pride Fillies & Mares, winning by 4 3/4 lengths over Our Time to Shine.

Proofsinthepuddin nosed out Line Call at the end of the $100,000 Oaks. Tucum, the odds-on favorite, won the Derby by 4 lengths over Cheese Tray.

Sheza Dandy R F was along late to win the Distaff Sprint by 1/2 length from Let It Roll with Tight Fittin Jeans and Sexy Bikini Model third and fourth. The Sprint went to long shots Strawberry Whisky and Evacuee who both came from the back of the pack and fueled a $646.80 exacta payoff.

See the 2-year-old results above.

Golden Gate Fields

Top Harbor put a nose in front of In Our A on the wire in Sunday's $75,000 El Dorado Shooter Stakes for Cal-breds. Both rallied by pacesetting favorite War Games, who held on for third.

Top Harbor, a 3-year-old Harbor the Gold colt, ran 6 furlongs on the all-weather track in 1:09.46 with Frank Alvarado up.