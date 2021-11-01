106-0 win by California high school football team sparks condemnation

The Inglewood school district is investigating Inglewood High School's football team for its 106-0 win over Morningside High on Friday. Photo by Jengod/Wikimedia Commons

Nov. 1 (UPI) -- A California high school athletic association condemned the Inglewood High School football team for its lack of sportsmanship in a recent 106-0 victory. Inglewood's school district has launched an investigation. Inglewood (8-0) posted the lopsided victory against rival Morningside High School (2-8) Friday at El Camino College in Torrance. Inglewood quarterback Justyn Martin, a UCLA commit, threw 13 touchdown passes.

"The [California Interscholastic Federation-Southern Section] condemns, in the strongest terms, results such as these," the association said in a Sunday statement.

"It is our expectation that the Inglewood administration will work toward putting in place an action plan that an event such as this does not repeat itself."

The Inglewood Unified School District said it was "saddened beyond words by the events that transpired" at the game.

"We will conduct a full investigation and take whatever steps are necessary to ensure that a similar outcome never happens again under an IUSD athletic program," the district said.

"Our expectation at IUSD is that every athletic contest reflects the highest-level sportsmanship, respect and collegiality in every interaction among players, coaches, staff and administrators.

"We value the hard work and commitment made by every student athlete and regret these actions have taken the focus away from the positive strides our programs have made at IUSD."

Inglewood led 52-0 in the first quarter and 86-0 at halftime. Martin set a new California state record for touchdown passes in a single game, beating the previous mark by three scores. He played into the fourth quarter, despite the obvious nature of the game's outcome.

Inglewood also went for a two-point conversion when it held a 104-0 lead.

Morningside coach Brian Collins was one of many critics of Inglewood after the game. He told the Los Angeles Times that Inglewood refused to use a running clock until the second quarter, despite an earlier request from referees.

"It was a classless move," Collins told the Times.

Inglewood is the No. 31 team in MaxPreps California high school football rankings. Morningside is No. 975.

"We expect coaches, players, officials, administrators and students to adhere to the six pillars of character -- trustworthiness, respect, responsibility, fairness, caring and citizenship," the federation said.

A spokesman from the California Interscholastic Federation-Southern Section told UPI on Monday that it has asked the school district to provide it with additional information as part of its investigation.