Trending
Advertisement
Sports News
Nov. 1, 2021 / 2:58 PM

106-0 win by California high school football team sparks condemnation

By Alex Butler
106-0 win by California high school football team sparks condemnation
The Inglewood school district is investigating Inglewood High School's football team for its 106-0 win over Morningside High on Friday. Photo by Jengod/Wikimedia Commons

Nov. 1 (UPI) -- A California high school athletic association condemned the Inglewood High School football team for its lack of sportsmanship in a recent 106-0 victory. Inglewood's school district has launched an investigation.

Inglewood (8-0) posted the lopsided victory against rival Morningside High School (2-8) Friday at El Camino College in Torrance. Inglewood quarterback Justyn Martin, a UCLA commit, threw 13 touchdown passes.

Advertisement

"The [California Interscholastic Federation-Southern Section] condemns, in the strongest terms, results such as these," the association said in a Sunday statement.

"It is our expectation that the Inglewood administration will work toward putting in place an action plan that an event such as this does not repeat itself."

RELATED Titans' Derrick Henry, Saints' Jameis Winston among major Week 8 NFL injuries

The Inglewood Unified School District said it was "saddened beyond words by the events that transpired" at the game.

"We will conduct a full investigation and take whatever steps are necessary to ensure that a similar outcome never happens again under an IUSD athletic program," the district said.

"Our expectation at IUSD is that every athletic contest reflects the highest-level sportsmanship, respect and collegiality in every interaction among players, coaches, staff and administrators.

RELATED Falcons WR Calvin Ridley 'steps away' from NFL to address mental health

"We value the hard work and commitment made by every student athlete and regret these actions have taken the focus away from the positive strides our programs have made at IUSD."

Advertisement

Inglewood led 52-0 in the first quarter and 86-0 at halftime. Martin set a new California state record for touchdown passes in a single game, beating the previous mark by three scores. He played into the fourth quarter, despite the obvious nature of the game's outcome.

Inglewood also went for a two-point conversion when it held a 104-0 lead.

RELATED Rams receiver DeSean Jackson wants out of Los Angeles, seeks trade

Morningside coach Brian Collins was one of many critics of Inglewood after the game. He told the Los Angeles Times that Inglewood refused to use a running clock until the second quarter, despite an earlier request from referees.

"It was a classless move," Collins told the Times.

Inglewood is the No. 31 team in MaxPreps California high school football rankings. Morningside is No. 975.

The [California Interscholastic Federation-Southern Section] expects that all athletic contests are to be conducted under the strictest code of good sportsmanship," the group said in its statement.

"We expect coaches, players, officials, administrators and students to adhere to the six pillars of character -- trustworthiness, respect, responsibility, fairness, caring and citizenship," the federation said.

A spokesman from the California Interscholastic Federation-Southern Section told UPI on Monday that it has asked the school district to provide it with additional information as part of its investigation.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Titans' Derrick Henry, Saints' Jameis Winston among major Week 8 NFL injuries
NFL // 5 hours ago
Titans' Derrick Henry, Saints' Jameis Winston among major Week 8 NFL injuries
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry and New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston were among the top players to sustain potentially significant injuries in Week 8 of the NFL season.
Howling Time wins on Halloween; Breeders' Cup contenders prepare
Sports News // 6 hours ago
Howling Time wins on Halloween; Breeders' Cup contenders prepare
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Two-year-olds were on display from coast to coast in weekend horse racing, with potential contenders for the 2022 Kentucky Derby and Oaks and Queen's Plate prominent among them.
Jerry Remy, Red Sox broadcaster and former player, dies at 68
MLB // 6 hours ago
Jerry Remy, Red Sox broadcaster and former player, dies at 68
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Longtime Boston Red Sox announcer and former second baseman Jerry Remy died after a battle with lung cancer, the team announced. He was 68.
Falcons WR Calvin Ridley 'steps away' from NFL to address mental health
NFL // 7 hours ago
Falcons WR Calvin Ridley 'steps away' from NFL to address mental health
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Calvin Ridley of the Atlanta Falcons will "step away from football" indefinitely to address his mental health, the star wide receiver announced.
NASCAR playoffs: Alex Bowman wins at Martinsville, Championship 4 set
Sports News // 8 hours ago
NASCAR playoffs: Alex Bowman wins at Martinsville, Championship 4 set
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Alex Bowman crossed the finish line first, but Martin Truex Jr. clinched the final spot in the Championship 4 at the 2021 Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway, the second-to-last race in the Cup Series playoffs.
Cowboys win without Prescott, defense smothers Vikings
NFL // 8 hours ago
Cowboys win without Prescott, defense smothers Vikings
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Backup quarterback Cooper Rush threw for 325 yards and two scores in place of injured starter Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys defense led the team to a narrow Week 8 win over the Minnesota Vikings.
Astros beat Braves in World Series Game 5 to avoid elimination, return to Houston
MLB // 15 hours ago
Astros beat Braves in World Series Game 5 to avoid elimination, return to Houston
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- The Houston Astros staved off elimination with a 9-5 win over the Atlanta Braves in Game 5 of the World Series on Sunday night at Truist Park in Atlanta.
Braves rally for Game 4 win over Astros, take 3-1 lead in World Series
MLB // 1 day ago
Braves rally for Game 4 win over Astros, take 3-1 lead in World Series
Oct. 30 (UPI) -- The Atlanta Braves rallied for a 3-2 win over the Houston Astros in Game 4 of the World Series on Saturday at Truist Park, moving just one win away from their second title in club history since relocating to Atlanta.
Atlanta Braves hold off Houston Astros in Game 3, take 2-1 World Series lead
MLB // 2 days ago
Atlanta Braves hold off Houston Astros in Game 3, take 2-1 World Series lead
Oct. 29 (UPI) -- Behind a stellar outing from right-hander Ian Anderson and a rock-solid bullpen, the Braves blanked the Houston Astros 2-0 on Friday night at Truist Park in Atlanta to take a 2-1 lead in the World Series.
Rams receiver DeSean Jackson wants out of Los Angeles, seeks trade
NFL // 2 days ago
Rams receiver DeSean Jackson wants out of Los Angeles, seeks trade
Oct. 29 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay said Friday that veteran wide receiver DeSean Jackson and the team have agreed to explore trade options ahead of the NFL's trade deadline next week.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Astros beat Braves in World Series Game 5 to avoid elimination, return to Houston
Astros beat Braves in World Series Game 5 to avoid elimination, return to Houston
Cowboys win without Prescott, defense smothers Vikings
Cowboys win without Prescott, defense smothers Vikings
Falcons WR Calvin Ridley 'steps away' from NFL to address mental health
Falcons WR Calvin Ridley 'steps away' from NFL to address mental health
Titans' Derrick Henry, Saints' Jameis Winston among major Week 8 NFL injuries
Titans' Derrick Henry, Saints' Jameis Winston among major Week 8 NFL injuries
Entries set for next week's Breeders' Cup
Entries set for next week's Breeders' Cup
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement