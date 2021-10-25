Trending
College football: Texas Tech fires head coach Matt Wells after loss to Kansas State

By Connor Grott

Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Texas Tech University has fired head coach Matt Wells after his two-plus seasons at the helm of its football program.

The school announced Monday that Wells was relieved of his duties effective immediately. Sonny Cumbie, who played quarterback for the Red Raiders under former coach Mike Leach from 2000-04, was named interim head coach.

"I want to begin by thanking Matt Wells for his energy, his efforts, [and] representing our university and program," TTU athletic director Kirby Hocutt told reporters. "Matt Wells is a very good man. [He] has worked extremely hard and done good things here. ... I wish him only the best in the future."

Wells, who was in his third season in Lubbock after replacing Kliff Kingsbury, posted a 13-17 record at the helm of Texas Tech. The Red Raiders were 5-3 this season, but Wells was only 7-16 in Big 12 Conference games.

On Saturday, Texas Tech blew a 14-point lead in the second half during a 25-24 loss to Kansas State. It was the Wildcats' sixth consecutive win over the Red Raiders.

Wells has a 57-51 mark in eight-plus seasons as a head coach, including a 44-34 record at Utah State. He was hired at Texas Tech after a 10-2 season as coach of the Aggies.

