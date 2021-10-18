Trending
Advertisement
Sports News
Oct. 18, 2021 / 7:06 PM

SEC fines Tennessee Volunteers $250K after fans throw debris during Ole Miss game

By
Campus police arrested 18 people and at least 47 people were removed from Saturday's game at Neyland Stadium between the Tennessee Vols and Ole Miss Rebels after the incident. Photo courtesy of Wikimedia Commons
Campus police arrested 18 people and at least 47 people were removed from Saturday's game at Neyland Stadium between the Tennessee Vols and Ole Miss Rebels after the incident. Photo courtesy of Wikimedia Commons

Oct. 18 (UPI) -- The Southeastern Conference announced Monday it has issued the University of Tennessee a $250,000 fine in the aftermath of Volunteers fans throwing bottles and other debris on the field near the end of the team's 31-26 loss to Ole Miss over the weekend.

With under a minute remaining in Saturday's college football game between the SEC foes, the matchup was halted for 20 minutes when Vols fans started showering the Ole Miss sideline with bottles, cans and other objects, including a mustard bottle and a golf ball that appeared to strike Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin in the arm.

Advertisement

Before the turmoil began, the Volunteers had just been stopped on fourth down after a controversial ball spot by officials.

Rebels players and coaches moved away from the sideline and stood near the middle of the field while debris rained down. Ole Miss cheerleaders also were evacuated from the sideline, and Tennessee's marching band and cheerleaders were relocated from their normal places.

RELATED Sideline reporter Allison Williams leaving ESPN over vaccine mandate

In addition to the large fine, SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey laid out requirements that Tennessee must adhere to under the sportsmanship, game management and alcohol availability policies established by the conference.

Advertisement

"The disruption of Saturday night's game is unacceptable and cannot be repeated on any SEC campus," Sankey said in a statement Monday. "Today's actions are consistent with the oversight assigned by the membership to the SEC office, including the financial penalty and review of alcohol availability.

"We will use this opportunity to re-emphasize to each SEC member the importance of providing a safe environment even with the intensity of competition that occurs every week. We will also re-engage our membership in further review of the alcohol availability policy to consider additional measures for the sale and management of alcohol while providing the appropriate environment for collegiate competition."

RELATED College football: Miami QB D'Eriq King to have season-ending surgery

The SEC isn't suspending alcohol sales for the University of Tennessee "at this time," according to the conference's news release, but reserves the right to make that change if the school fails to meet all of the requirements outlined by the league.

Campus police arrested 18 people and at least 47 people were removed from Saturday's game after the incident, according to a preliminary report from the UT Police Department.

Tisha Benton, a spokesperson for the school, said any students identified as taking part in the incident will lose the ability to attend future Vols games.

Advertisement
RELATED Texas, Oklahoma to end media deals, signal departure from Big 12

"As I stated after the game, the actions that led to the temporary stoppage of play were unacceptable," Tennessee athletic director Danny White said in a statement. "The conduct of a small percentage of fans has led to unfortunate consequences on multiple fronts.

"While I don't believe that conduct is representative of the Tennessee fanbase as a whole, I understand this imperative action by the league. Safety is paramount."

Latest Headlines

Browns RB Kareem Hunt to miss at least month with calf injury
NFL // 5 hours ago
Browns RB Kareem Hunt to miss at least month with calf injury
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt will miss at least a month because of the calf injury he sustained in a Week 6 loss to the Arizona Cardinals, Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said Monday.
Sideline reporter Allison Williams leaving ESPN over vaccine mandate
Sports News // 8 hours ago
Sideline reporter Allison Williams leaving ESPN over vaccine mandate
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Allison Williams decided to leave her job at ESPN in response to parent company Disney's mandate for all employees to receive a COVID-19 vaccination, the college football and basketball sideline reporter announced.
Upsets rule in weekend horse racing from England to Kentucky to Japan
Sports News // 10 hours ago
Upsets rule in weekend horse racing from England to Kentucky to Japan
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Upsets were more the rule than the exception in top-level weekend horse racing around the globe with the notable exception of Australia; Queen Elizabeth attended one of Saturday's two races bearing her name.
T.J. Watt, Steelers defense power overtime win over Seahawks
NFL // 10 hours ago
T.J. Watt, Steelers defense power overtime win over Seahawks
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- T.J. Watt forced a fumble in overtime, setting up a game-winning Chris Boswell field goal and leading the Pittsburgh Steelers to a dramatic Week 6 victory over the Seattle Seahawks.
Quigley, Parker lead Sky over Mercury for first WNBA title
NBA // 11 hours ago
Quigley, Parker lead Sky over Mercury for first WNBA title
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Allie Quigley scored a team-high 26 points and Candace Parker totaled 16 points and 13 rebounds to beat the Phoenix Mercury in Game 4 of the WNBA Finals, clinching the Chicago Sky's first title.
Rosario, Braves walk-off vs. Dodgers to take 2-0 lead in NLCS
MLB // 12 hours ago
Rosario, Braves walk-off vs. Dodgers to take 2-0 lead in NLCS
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Atlanta outfielder Eddie Rosario hit a single off the glove of shortstop Corey Seager to give the Braves a dramatic walk-off win over the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 2 of the NLCS Sunday on night.
Giants QB Daniel Jones clears concussion protocol, likely to play vs. Rams
NFL // 2 days ago
Giants QB Daniel Jones clears concussion protocol, likely to play vs. Rams
Oct. 15 (UPI) -- New York Giants starting quarterback Daniel Jones is expected to play Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams after clearing the NFL's concussion protocol.
Cubs hire ex-Indians executive Carter Hawkins as general manager
MLB // 2 days ago
Cubs hire ex-Indians executive Carter Hawkins as general manager
Oct. 15 (UPI) -- The Chicago Cubs hired Cleveland Indians executive Carter Hawkins as their 16th general manager in franchise history Friday.
Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury tests positive for COVID-19, out vs. Browns
NFL // 2 days ago
Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury tests positive for COVID-19, out vs. Browns
Oct. 15 (UPI) -- Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury will be out for Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns after testing positive for COVID-19, the team announced.
Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey to miss third straight game with hamstring injury
NFL // 2 days ago
Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey to miss third straight game with hamstring injury
Oct. 15 (UPI) -- Carolina Panthers star running back Christian McCaffrey will miss Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings because of a lingering hamstring injury that has now forced him to miss three straight contests.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Sideline reporter Allison Williams leaving ESPN over vaccine mandate
Sideline reporter Allison Williams leaving ESPN over vaccine mandate
Rosario, Braves walk-off vs. Dodgers to take 2-0 lead in NLCS
Rosario, Braves walk-off vs. Dodgers to take 2-0 lead in NLCS
T.J. Watt, Steelers defense power overtime win over Seahawks
T.J. Watt, Steelers defense power overtime win over Seahawks
Quigley, Parker lead Sky over Mercury for first WNBA title
Quigley, Parker lead Sky over Mercury for first WNBA title
Seahawks to put star QB Russell Wilson on IR; RB Chris Carson out vs. Steelers
Seahawks to put star QB Russell Wilson on IR; RB Chris Carson out vs. Steelers
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/