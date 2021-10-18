ESPN analyst Dick Vitale emotional during TV return after lymphoma diagnosis

Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Dick Vitale, one of ESPN's most prominent and recognizable college basketball analysts, made an emotional return to the commentary table Tuesday night, more than a month after the legendary broadcaster revealed he was diagnosed with lymphoma.
On Oct. 18, Vitale said in a statement that he planned to treat the cancer with steroids and six months of chemotherapy. The 82-year-old ESPN personality, however, noted that he'll manage the treatments around his work schedule for the network this coming season to avoid missing games.