Oct. 18, 2021 / 9:04 PM

ESPN college basketball analyst Dick Vitale reveals lymphoma diagnosis

By
ESPN college basketball analyst Dick Vitale, shown March 11, 2018, said he plans to treat the cancer with steroids and six months of chemotherapy. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI
ESPN college basketball analyst Dick Vitale, shown March 11, 2018, said he plans to treat the cancer with steroids and six months of chemotherapy. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Dick Vitale, one of ESPN's most prominent and recognizable college basketball analysts, announced Monday that he was diagnosed with lymphoma.

Vitale said in a statement that he plans to treat the cancer with steroids and six months of chemotherapy. The 82-year-old ESPN personality also noted that he'll manage the treatments around his work schedule for the network this coming season.

"I am so lucky and blessed to have a great team of medical experts along with wonderful family support," Vitale said. "I am also blessed to work with so many in my second family, ESPN. They have been so encouraging over the past three weeks as I've undergone one test after another in trying to analyze what was causing my symptoms.

"If you see me, please just give me a fist bump and say a prayer that I can return from being 82 years old to acting like I'm 12. Thanks so much for your love."

In his statement, Vitale added that he underwent multiple surgeries over the summer to remove melanoma. The Basketball Hall of Famer said doctors believe that previous diagnosis is not related to his lymphoma.

Vitale joined ESPN less than four months after the network launched in September 1979. He has supported the V Foundation for Cancer Research over the years and hosts an annual gala for pediatric cancer research.

