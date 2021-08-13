NFL preseason, European soccer start, NASCAR highlight sports weekend

Star striker Mohamed Salah and Liverpool face Norwich City in their first Premier League game of the season at 12:30 p.m. EDT Saturday on NBC. Photo by Shaun Botterill/EPA-EFE

Aug. 13 (UPI) -- The first full slate of 2021 NFL preseason games, the start of European soccer seasons and a cluster of MLB games highlight weekend sports action. Two NASCAR races and a PGA Tour golf tournament also pack the schedule.

Dallas Cowboys and Pittsburgh Steelers backups flooded the field last week in Canton, Ohio, for the annual Hall of Fame Game to launch the NFL preseason slate. All 32 teams are in action this week.

The NFL shortened its 2021 preseason by one week and added a game to the regular season, which starts Sept. 9.

The Washington Football Team battled the New England Patriots and the Steelers faced the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday in the first two preseason games this week.

NFL matchups

The first full week of the NFL preseason continues with three games Friday, 10 games Saturday and one game Sunday. Some preseason games air locally and nationally on NBC, Fox, CBS, ESPN and NFL Network, which will broadcast a record 23 live preseason games.

The Detroit Lions host the Buffalo Bills at 7 p.m. EDT Friday on NFL Network. The Arizona Cardinals host the Dallas Cowboys in the next game at 10 p.m. on NFL Network.

Four more games air Saturday on NFL Network. The Chicago Bears host the Miami Dolphins in the first game at 1 p.m. EDT. The Minnesota Vikings then host the Denver Broncos at 4 p.m.

The Cleveland Browns battle the Jacksonville Jaguars at 7 p.m. EDT Saturday on NFL Network. The Los Angeles Rams host the Los Angeles Chargers in the final nationally televised broadcast of the day at 10 p.m. Saturday on NFL Network.

The Indianapolis Colts host the Carolina Panthers in the final preseason game of the week. That matchup airs at 1 p.m. EDT Sunday on NFL Network.

Launch of European soccer

England's Premier League, Spain's La Liga and the German Bundesliga each launch their 2021-22 seasons this weekend. France's Ligue 1 launched last week and Italy's Serie A starts next week.

NBC owns the broadcast rights to the Premier League, and will air 10 matches from Friday through Sunday on various platforms.

Brentford battles Arsenal in the first Premier League game of the season at 3 p.m. EDT Friday on NBCSN. Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool are among the top teams in action Saturday.

United faces Leeds at 7:30 a.m. EDT Saturday on NBCSN. Chelsea takes on Crystal Palace at 10 a.m. EDT on Peacock Premium. Liverpool battles Norwich City at 12:30 p.m. EDT Saturday on NBC.

Manchester City faces Tottenham Hotspur at 11:30 a.m. EDT Sunday on NBCSN.

In La Liga, Real Madrid faces Alaves at 4 p.m. EDT Saturday on ESPN+. Atletico Madrid plays Celta Vigo at 11:30 a.m. EDT Sunday on ESPN+. Barcelona battles Real Sociedad at 2 p.m. EDT Sunday on ABC.

In the Bundesliga, Borussia Monchengladbach faces nine-time defending champion Bayern Munich in the first game of the season at 2:30 p.m. EDT Friday on ESPN+. Eight additional Bundesliga games air this weekend on the same network.

Norwegian phenom Erling Haaland and Borussia Dortmund launch their Bundesliga campaign against Eintracht Frankfurt at 12:30 p.m. EDT Saturday on ESPN+.

The MLS regular season also runs through the weekend, with a dozen games from Friday through Sunday. Minnesota United FC faces the Los Angeles Galaxy at 6 p.m. EDT Saturday on Fox. Atlanta United FC faces LAFC at 4 p.m. EDT Sunday on ESPN.

The Portland Timbers face the Seattle Sounders in the final game of the weekend at 8:30 p.m. EDT Sunday on FS1. All other games air on ESPN+.

NASCAR at Indianapolis

The Indianapolis Motor Speedway hosts two NASCAR races this weekend at its road course.

The Xfinity Series Pennzoil 150 at the Brickyard airs at 4 p.m. EDT Saturday on NBCSN. The Cup Series Verizon 200 at the Brickyard airs at 1 p.m. EDT Sunday on NBC.

Road course expert Chase Elliott is the favorite in the 82-lap race Sunday in Indianapolis. Kyle Larson, who has a series-best five wins this season, has the second-best odds to win.

Martin Truex Jr., Kyle Busch and Denny Hamlin are among the other expected contenders. Christopher Bell, A.J. Allmendinger, William Byron, Joey Logano and Kevin Harvick are among the other Top 10 favorites.

Harvick won last year, when the event was still known as the Big Machine Hand Sanitizer 400 at the Brickyard.

Friday

Soccer

Bundesliga: Bayern Munich at Borussia Monchengladbach at 2:30 p.m. EDT on ESPN+

Premier League: Arsenal at Brentford at 3 p.m. EDT on NBCSN

MLS: Vancouver at San Jose at 10:30 p.m. EDT on ESPN+

Golf

Wyndham Championship: Second round from 3 to 6 p.m. EDT on Golf Channel

NFL

Bills at Lions at 7 p.m. EDT on NFL Network

Cowboys at Cardinals at 10 p.m. EDT on NFL Network

MLB

Braves at Nationals at 7:05 p.m. EDT on MLB Network (Out of market only)

Dodgers at Mets at 7:10 p.m. EDT on MLB Network (Out of market only)

Saturday

Soccer

Premier League: Leeds at Manchester United at 7:30 a.m. EDT on NBCSN

Premier League: Crystal Palace at Chelsea at 10 a.m. EDT on Peacock Premium

Premier League: Liverpool at Norwich City at 12:30 p.m. EDT Saturday on NBC

Bundesliga: Eintracht Frankfurt at Borussia Dortmund at 12:30 p.m. EDT on ESPN+

Ligue 1: Strasbourg at Paris Saint-Germain at 3 p.m. EDT on beIN Sports

La Liga: Real Madrid at Alaves at 4 p.m. EDT on ESPN+

MLS: Los Angeles Galaxy at Minnesota United at 6 p.m. EDT on Fox

MLS: New York Red Bulls at Montreal at 8 p.m. EDT on ESPN+

MLS: Miami at NYCFC at 8 p.m. EDT on ESPN+

MLS: New England at Toronto at 8 p.m. EDT on ESPN+

MLS: Kansas City at Dallas at 8:30 p.m. EDT on ESPN+

MLS: Colorado at Houston at 8:30 p.m. EDT on ESPN+

MLS: Austin at Salt Lake at 10 p.m. EDT on ESPN+

Golf

Wyndham Championship: Third round from 1 to 3 p.m. EDT on Golf Channel; 3 to 6 p.m. EDT on CBS

NFL

Dolphins at Bears at 1 p.m. EDT on NFL Network

Broncos at Vikings at 4 p.m. EDT on NFL Network

Browns at Jaguars at 7 p.m. EDT on NFL Network

Chargers at Rams at 10 p.m. EDT on NFL Network

NASCAR

Xfinity Series Pennzoil 150 at the Brickyard at 4 p.m. EDT on NBCSN

MLB

Reds at Phillies at 4:05 p.m. EDT on FS1

Braves at Nationals at 6:05 p.m. EDT on MLB Network (Out of market only)

Dodgers at Mets at 7:10 p.m. EDT on MLB Network (Out of market only)

Sunday

Soccer

Premier League: Manchester City at Tottenham Hotspur at 11:30 a.m. EDT on NBCSN

La Liga: Atletico Madrid at Celta Vigo at 11:30 a.m. EDT on ESPN+

La Liga: Real Sociedad at Barcelona at 2 p.m. EDT on ABC

MLS: LAFC at Atlanta at 4 p.m. EDT on ESPN

MLS: Columbus at Chicago at 6 p.m. EDT on ESPN+

MLS: DC United at Nashville at 7 p.m. EDT on ESPN+

MLS: Seattle at Portland at 8:30 p.m. EDT on FS1

Golf

Wyndham Championship: Final round from 1 to 3 p.m. EDT on Golf Channel; 3 to 6:30 p.m. EDT on CBS

NFL

Panthers at Colts at 1 p.m. EDT on NFL Network

NASCAR

Cup Series Verizon 200 at the Brickyard at 1 p.m. EDT on NBC

MLB

Yankees at White Sox at 2:10 p.m. EDT on TBS

Astros at Angels at 4:07 p.m. EDT on MLB Network (Out of market only)

Blue Jays at Mariners at 4:10 p.m. EDT on MLB Network (Out of market only)

Dodgers at Mets at 7:08 p.m. EDT on ESPN