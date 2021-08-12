WBA suspends judge Gloria Martinez Rizzo over scorecard, racist tweets

Gloria Martinez Rizzo is facing suspension after her scorecard showed Gabriel Maestre (shown) won Saturday's interim WBA welterweight title fight against Mykal Fox. Past racist tweets from Rizzo were also uncovered after the fight. File Photo by AIBA/Wikimedia Commons

Aug. 12 (UPI) -- The World Boxing Association is suspending judge Gloria Martinez Rizzo for six months over a controversial scorecard and racist tweets, president Gliberto Mendoza told ESPN.

The scorecard at issue involved Saturday's fight between Mykal Fox and Gabriel Maestre.

Rizzo turned in a controversial 117-110 scorecard favoring Maestre despite near- unanimous opinion by observers believing Fox clearly won the interim WBA welterweight title fight in a second-round knockdown upset.

While her scorecard had the widest spread in Maestre's favor, the three-judge decision was unanimous, with John Mariano scoring the fight 115-112 and David Singh scoring it 114-113.

After Saturday's fight, racist tweets posted by Rizzo last year were uncovered, including remarks against former first lady Michelle Obama and basketball star LeBron James. The tweets have since been deleted.

Mendoza told ESPN he will meet with Rizzo Thursday in Miami about discipline, which may include expulsion from judging WBA-sanctioned fights. Rizzo was awarded the title of "Female Judge of the Year" in 2019.

"We saw her score was wrong despite the unanimous decision," Mendoza told ESPN. "Those comments she made in the past -- she might be expelled by the WBA."

"I don't support any kind of racism," Mendoza added. "I believe in equity. ... Sports are the only thing that brings equality into the world sometimes."