Trending
Advertisement
Sports News
Aug. 10, 2021 / 10:51 PM

Virginia Union University football player dies after collapsing during practice

By
Virginia Union football player Quandarius Wilburn graduated from Jefferson County High School in Louisville, Ga., earlier this year. Photo courtesy of Virginia Union Football/Twitter
Virginia Union football player Quandarius Wilburn graduated from Jefferson County High School in Louisville, Ga., earlier this year. Photo courtesy of Virginia Union Football/Twitter

Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Quandarius Wilburn, a freshman football player at Virginia Union University, died after collapsing during a practice over the weekend, officials said. He was 19.

Hakim Lucas, the school's president and CEO, wrote in a letter that Wilburn was taking part in the team's pre-season conditioning drills Sunday when he collapsed. Wilburn was transported to Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center, where he later died.

Advertisement

"This is a heartbreaking loss for our campus community," Lucas wrote. "I want to personally encourage each of you to keep Mr. Wilburn's family in your prayers, as well as the VUU athletics department."

According to the letter, the Virginia Union football team had spent the entire day together. The team ate breakfast, attended church and ate lunch before Sunday's practice.

The Division II university said it "stands ready to provide support in any way necessary" as families and students "work to process this devastating loss."

Wilburn was from Wadley, Ga. The 6-foot-2, 230-pound defensive end graduated from Jefferson County High School in Louisville, Ga., earlier this year.

Virginia Union didn't stage a football season last fall or in the spring because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Panthers are set to open their season Sept. 4 at Hampton.

Advertisement

Read More

Miami Hurricanes QB D'Eriq King signs NIL deal with NHL's Florida Panthers FSU Hall of Fame football coach Bobby Bowden dies at 91 Texas, Oklahoma to end media deals, signal departure from Big 12

Latest Headlines

Philadelphia Phillies put slugger Rhys Hoskins on IL with groin injury
MLB // 20 minutes ago
Philadelphia Phillies put slugger Rhys Hoskins on IL with groin injury
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- The Philadelphia Phillies placed slugging first baseman Rhys Hoskins on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with a groin injury.
Celtics signing ex-Lakers guard Dennis Schroder to 1-year contract
NBA // 1 hour ago
Celtics signing ex-Lakers guard Dennis Schroder to 1-year contract
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Former Los Angeles Lakers point guard Dennis Schroder is signing a short-term contract with the Boston Celtics, he announced Tuesday on social media.
Blackhawks great, Hall of Fame goalie Tony Esposito dies at 78
NHL // 2 hours ago
Blackhawks great, Hall of Fame goalie Tony Esposito dies at 78
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Hall of Fame goaltender Tony Esposito, who starred for the Chicago Blackhawks over 15 seasons, has died at the age of 78.
New Orleans Saints CB Patrick Robinson retires after 11 NFL seasons
NFL // 4 hours ago
New Orleans Saints CB Patrick Robinson retires after 11 NFL seasons
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- New Orleans Saints veteran cornerback Patrick Robinson has opted to retire from the NFL after 11 seasons.
Paris Saint-Germain signs soccer star Lionel Messi to two-year deal
Soccer // 11 hours ago
Paris Saint-Germain signs soccer star Lionel Messi to two-year deal
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Argentine soccer sensation Lionel Messi signed a two-year contract with Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday, officially ending his 17-year tenure as the cornerstone for Spanish La Liga club FC Barcelona.
Soccer: Premier League to introduce random COVID-19 fan checks at games
Soccer // 13 hours ago
Soccer: Premier League to introduce random COVID-19 fan checks at games
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- The Premier League will conduct random spot checks of fans' COVID-19 status at games this season, the top soccer league in England announced.
LeMahieu, Gardner help Yankees edge Royals in extra innings thriller
MLB // 15 hours ago
LeMahieu, Gardner help Yankees edge Royals in extra innings thriller
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- The New York Yankees came out on top in an epic extra-innings affair, holding off several Kansas City Royals rallies before D.J. LeMahieu and Brett Gardner came through with clutch 11th-inning hits for a victory.
Novak Djokovic pulls out of U.S. Open tune-up event in Cincinnati
Sports News // 15 hours ago
Novak Djokovic pulls out of U.S. Open tune-up event in Cincinnati
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Novak Djokovic will not compete in the upcoming Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati so he can physically recover from his run at the Summer Olympics, the No. 1 men's tennis player announced.
Olympics: Team USA's women fueled medal count, viewer interest
Sports News // 17 hours ago
Olympics: Team USA's women fueled medal count, viewer interest
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Women drove the Americans to the top of the medal count at the 2020 Summer Games, while Team USA gymnasts were the most popular, according to data from Facebook and Twitter.
Detroit Lions sign ex-Los Angeles Rams CB Nickell Robey-Coleman
NFL // 1 day ago
Detroit Lions sign ex-Los Angeles Rams CB Nickell Robey-Coleman
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- The Detroit Lions have signed former Los Angeles Rams and Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

LeMahieu, Gardner help Yankees edge Royals in extra innings thriller
LeMahieu, Gardner help Yankees edge Royals in extra innings thriller
Novak Djokovic pulls out of U.S. Open tune-up event in Cincinnati
Novak Djokovic pulls out of U.S. Open tune-up event in Cincinnati
Blackhawks great, Hall of Fame goalie Tony Esposito dies at 78
Blackhawks great, Hall of Fame goalie Tony Esposito dies at 78
Miami Hurricanes QB D'Eriq King signs NIL deal with NHL's Florida Panthers
Miami Hurricanes QB D'Eriq King signs NIL deal with NHL's Florida Panthers
Olympics: Team USA's women fueled medal count, viewer interest
Olympics: Team USA's women fueled medal count, viewer interest
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/