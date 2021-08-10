Virginia Union University football player dies after collapsing during practice

Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Quandarius Wilburn, a freshman football player at Virginia Union University, died after collapsing during a practice over the weekend, officials said. He was 19.

Hakim Lucas, the school's president and CEO, wrote in a letter that Wilburn was taking part in the team's pre-season conditioning drills Sunday when he collapsed. Wilburn was transported to Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center, where he later died.

"This is a heartbreaking loss for our campus community," Lucas wrote. "I want to personally encourage each of you to keep Mr. Wilburn's family in your prayers, as well as the VUU athletics department."

According to the letter, the Virginia Union football team had spent the entire day together. The team ate breakfast, attended church and ate lunch before Sunday's practice.

The Division II university said it "stands ready to provide support in any way necessary" as families and students "work to process this devastating loss."

Wilburn was from Wadley, Ga. The 6-foot-2, 230-pound defensive end graduated from Jefferson County High School in Louisville, Ga., earlier this year.

Virginia Union didn't stage a football season last fall or in the spring because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Panthers are set to open their season Sept. 4 at Hampton.