Trending
Advertisement
Sports News
Aug. 10, 2021 / 7:33 AM

Novak Djokovic pulls out of U.S. Open tune-up event in Cincinnati

By
Novak Djokovic won the 2020 Western &amp; Southern Open, but will skip the 2021 tournament so he can recover from the 2020 Summer Games. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Novak Djokovic won the 2020 Western & Southern Open, but will skip the 2021 tournament so he can recover from the 2020 Summer Games. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Novak Djokovic will not compete in the upcoming Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati so he can physically recover from his run at the Summer Olympics, the No. 1 men's tennis player announced.

The Serbian announced his withdrawal from the U.S. Open tune-up tournament Monday on social media.

Advertisement

"I wanted to share with you that I'm taking a bit longer to recover after quite a physically taxing journey from the Australian Open up to Tokyo," Djokovic tweeted. "Sadly, this means I won't be ready to compete in Cincinnati this year so I'll be turning my focus to the U.S. Open and spending more time with my family.

"Can't wait to see you in New York soon."

RELATED Tennis: German Alexander Zverev wins gold at 2020 Summer Games

Djokovic will attempt to complete a rare calendar-year Grand Slam at the U.S. Open, which begins later this month. He won the Australian Open in February, the French Open in June and Wimbledon in July.

Djokovic came up short in his quest to complete a rare Golden Slam -- four Grand Slam titles and a gold medal in the same year -- when he lost to Germany's Alexander Zverev in the semifinals in Tokyo last month.

Advertisement

The Western & Southern Open is one of four ATP hard court tournaments played before the U.S. Open. The tournament runs from Sunday through Aug. 22 in Cincinnati. The Winston Salem Open will be held the week before the U.S. Open.

RELATED Olympics: Triathletes, swimmers, shooters, sprinters medal for USA

The U.S. Open, the final Grand Slam event of the year, runs from Aug. 30 through Sept. 12 at the UTSA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, N.Y.

Djokovic, 34, won U.S. Open singles titles in 2011, 2015 and 2018. He can pass Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal for the most Grand Slams in men's tennis history if he claims his 21st major title there.

Rod Laver is the last man to win all four Grand Slams in the same year, in 1969. Steffi Graf is last player to do it, in 1988, when she also completed the only Golden Slam.

RELATED No gold for Djokovic at Olympics after he loses in semifinal stunner

Djokovic won the 2020 Western & Southern Open, which was moved from Cincinnati to Flushing Meadows due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Latest Headlines

Olympics: Team USA's women fueled medal count, viewer interest
Sports News // 2 hours ago
Olympics: Team USA's women fueled medal count, viewer interest
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Female athletes drove the Americans to the top of the medal count at the 2020 Summer Games, while Team USA gymnasts were the most popular, according to data from Facebook and Twitter.
Detroit Lions sign ex-Los Angeles Rams CB Nickell Robey-Coleman
NFL // 9 hours ago
Detroit Lions sign ex-Los Angeles Rams CB Nickell Robey-Coleman
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- The Detroit Lions have signed former Los Angeles Rams and Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman.
New York Yankees put star SS Gleyber Torres on IL with left thumb sprain
MLB // 10 hours ago
New York Yankees put star SS Gleyber Torres on IL with left thumb sprain
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- The New York Yankees placed two-time All-Star shortstop Gleyber Torres on the injured list Monday after an MRI revealed a left thumb sprain.
Miami Hurricanes QB D'Eriq King signs NIL deal with NHL's Florida Panthers
NHL // 10 hours ago
Miami Hurricanes QB D'Eriq King signs NIL deal with NHL's Florida Panthers
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Miami Hurricanes starting quarterback D'Eriq King signed an endorsement deal with the NHL's Florida Panthers, it was announced.
Colorado Rockies conclude fan shouted at team mascot, didn't use racial slur
MLB // 11 hours ago
Colorado Rockies conclude fan shouted at team mascot, didn't use racial slur
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- The Colorado Rockies announced Monday that a fan suspected of shouting a racial slur at Miami Marlins outfielder Lewis Brinson was actually yelling at Dinger, the club's dinosaur mascot.
Luka Doncic, Mavericks agree on 5-year, $207M supermax rookie extension
NBA // 13 hours ago
Luka Doncic, Mavericks agree on 5-year, $207M supermax rookie extension
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Dallas Mavericks superstar guard Luka Doncic has agreed to sign a groundbreaking five-year, $207 million supermax rookie extension with the organization.
NFL: Peyton Manning jabs Tom Brady, Charles Woodson sings to mom in HOF speeches
NFL // 22 hours ago
NFL: Peyton Manning jabs Tom Brady, Charles Woodson sings to mom in HOF speeches
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- NFL icons Peyton Manning and Charles Woodson provided some of the most memorable moments of the 2021 Pro Football Hall of Fame enshrinement ceremony. Manning jabbed former rival Tom Brady, while Woodson sang to his mom.
Knicks Go wins Whitney, Ireland and Texas split big turf races at Saratoga
Sports News // 23 hours ago
Knicks Go wins Whitney, Ireland and Texas split big turf races at Saratoga
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Knicks Go won the Grade I Whitney, Ireland and Texas split the big New York turf races and Bella Sofia won the Grade I Test Stakes to highlight one of the biggest weekends of the Saratoga summer.
Albert Pujols, Cody Bellinger homers help Dodgers beat Angels
MLB // 1 day ago
Albert Pujols, Cody Bellinger homers help Dodgers beat Angels
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Albert Pujols and Cody Bellinger each smacked two-run homers to help the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Los Angeles Angels in the final matchup of a three-game series at Dodger Stadium.
FSU Hall of Fame football coach Bobby Bowden dies at 91
Sports News // 1 day ago
FSU Hall of Fame football coach Bobby Bowden dies at 91
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Bobby Bowden, the Hall of Famer and former Florida State University football coach, died at age 91 after a battle with pancreatic cancer, his family said.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

NFL: Peyton Manning jabs Tom Brady, Charles Woodson sings to mom in HOF speeches
NFL: Peyton Manning jabs Tom Brady, Charles Woodson sings to mom in HOF speeches
Albert Pujols, Cody Bellinger homers help Dodgers beat Angels
Albert Pujols, Cody Bellinger homers help Dodgers beat Angels
Miami Hurricanes QB D'Eriq King signs NIL deal with NHL's Florida Panthers
Miami Hurricanes QB D'Eriq King signs NIL deal with NHL's Florida Panthers
New York Yankees put star SS Gleyber Torres on IL with left thumb sprain
New York Yankees put star SS Gleyber Torres on IL with left thumb sprain
Tokyo says farewell to Olympics at Closing Ceremony
Tokyo says farewell to Olympics at Closing Ceremony
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/