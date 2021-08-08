Advertisement
Sports News
Aug. 8, 2021

Tokyo says farewell to Olympics as Closing Ceremony gets underway

The parade of flags the participants opens the 2020 Summer Olympics Closing Ceremony at Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on Sunday. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI
The parade of flags the participants opens the 2020 Summer Olympics Closing Ceremony at Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on Sunday. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo
Athletes gather during the 2020 Summer Olympics Closing Ceremony at Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on August 8. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 8 (UPI) -- The Closing Ceremony of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics kicked off on Friday night local time, as organizers, athletes and delegations bid farewell to a Games that was delayed for a year by COVID-19 and marked by several challenges -- but that also delivered unforgettable sporting moments.

The ceremony began as Japanese Crown Prince Akishino and International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach arrived and the flag of Japan was carried into Tokyo Olympic Stadium by medal-winning athletes.

The flags of the 206 participating countries and delegations then paraded into the stadium, with javelin thrower Kara Winger, a four-time Olympian, the flag bearer for the U.S. contingents.

Athletes entered the stadium next, in smaller numbers than at the Opening Ceremony, as COVID-19 restrictions required most of them to depart within 48 hours after their competitions concluded.

Virtually all were wearing masks, but the mood remained festive as they danced, took selfies and waved to the television cameras.

A musical interlude followed, with scenes by actors portraying events from a day at a park in Tokyo.

Like the opening ceremony and most events during the Games, no fans were allowed in the stadium. Attendance was limited to team delegations, media and Olympics VIPs.

The theme of the event, organizers announced, is "Worlds We Share."

The final day of the Olympics saw the United States surge ahead of China to top the medal count, coming out with 39 golds to China's 38. Team USA added 41 silvers and 33 bronzes to finish with the most overall medals at 113.

Host nation Japan came in third in the gold medal count with 27, followed by Britain at 22 and the Russian Olympic Committee, the name under which athletes from Russia are competing due to a two-year doping ban, with 20.

Australia finished sixth with 17 gold medals, on the strength of a powerhouse performance in swimming, including an epic victory by Ariane Titmus over American legend Katie Ledecky in the 400-meter freestyle.

On Sunday, the U.S. women's basketball team beat host Japan 90-75 in the gold medal game at Saitama Super Arena, led by Brittney Griner's 30-point outburst. A'Ja Wilson added 19 points and Breanna Stewart chipped in 14 points and 14 rebounds.

The victory marked the seventh straight gold medal for Team USA and brought veterans Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi, who made their Olympic debuts in 2004, a record five golds each.

America's Jennifer Valente won gold in the women's omnium cycling race at Izu Velodrome to bring the United States even with China in the gold medal count. It was Team USA's first-ever gold in women's volleyball that placed the United States over the top, with a dominant straight-sets victory over silver medalist Brazil, 3-0.

On Saturday, President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden spoke with dozens of team USA athletes on a Zoom call from their home in Delaware.

"You handle yourself with such grace, and such decency," Biden said. "You made me so damn proud."

Biden singled out a number of athletes including runner Isaiah Jewett, whose act of sportsmanship after being accidentally tripped in the 800-meter men's semifinal by Botswana's Nijel Amos went viral.

He also praised gymnastics superstar Simone Biles, who withdrew from several individual events to focus on her mental health.

"You're setting an example, I really mean it," Biden said. "You had the courage to say, 'I need some help. I need some help, I need some time.' And you gave an example to everybody. And guess what -- you got back up on that damn beam."

Biles won a bronze medal in the balance beam event.

The event is being streamed live at NBCOlympics.com or on the NBC Sports app. It will be rebroadcast on NBC at 8 p.m. EDT.

