Advertisement
Sports News
Aug. 8, 2021 / 11:59 AM

FSU Hall of Fame football coach Bobby Bowden dies at 91

By
Bobby Bowden, the Hall of Famer and former Florida State University football coach, died at the age of 91 following a battle with pancreatic cancer, his family said. File Photo by&nbsp;Mark Wallheiser/UPI
Bobby Bowden, the Hall of Famer and former Florida State University football coach, died at the age of 91 following a battle with pancreatic cancer, his family said. File Photo by Mark Wallheiser/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Hall of Fame college football coach Bobby Bowden, known for leading Florida State University to two national championships, died Sunday. He was 91 years old.

Bowden died surrounded by his wife, Ann, and their six children at 5:08 a.m. at his home in Tallahassee, his daughter Ginger Bowden told the Tallahassee Democrat.

Advertisement

"He passed peacefully," she said. "His family was with him during the night."

Late last month, Terry Bowden, a football coach at the University of Louisiana at Monroe, said his father had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and Bowden detailed his battle with the terminal illness to the newspaper.

RELATED Jon Lindbergh, son of legendary aviator, dies at 88

"I've always tried to serve God's purpose for my life, on and off the field, and I am prepared for what is to come," Bowden said. "My wife, Ann, and our family have been life's greatest blessing. I am at peace."

FSU also announced Bowden's death on Twitter Sunday.

"Today we lost a legend but you never lose a legacy," the university wrote. "Rest In Peace Coach Bowden."

RELATED Houston Astros icon J.R. Richard dies at age 71

Bowden was being treated by caretakers and family at his home in the Killearn Estates neighborhood.

Advertisement

In October 2020, Bowden tested positive for COVID-19 and he was hospitalized for five days in June for fatigue and additional medical tests.

Born Nov. 8, 1929, in Birmingham, Ala., Bowden was hired as FSU's head football coach in 1976 and remained at the helm for 34 years.

RELATED AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka dies at 72

During his tenure at FSU Bowden led the school to a 316-97-4 record, winning the national championship in 1993 and 1999 and recording just one losing season during his first year in 1976 before retiring in 2009.

Bowden holds the second-best overall coaching record among major college coaches at 377-129-4, trailing the late Joe Paterno who posted 409 wins.

He coached Heisman Trophy winners Charlie Ward and Chris Weinke and future Pro Football Hall of Famers Derrick Brooks, Walter Jones and Deion Sanders.

"God bless the Bowden family, friends and loved ones," Sanders wrote on Twitter Sunday. "Prayers are with you. I've lost one of the best coaches I've ever had."

Current FSU Head Coach Mike Norvell also offered his condolences to Bowden's family, saying the university community was hurting at the loss of "our program's patriarch."

Advertisement

"Coach Bowden was one of the greatest coaches ever, but more than that he was an incredible man," said Norvell. "He was a special human being who earned an enduring legacy because of his wonderful heart, faith and values he lived."

Notable deaths of 2021

Bobby Bowden
Retiring Florida State head coach Bobby Bowden takes a ride off the field after his final game as coach coming, from behind to defeat West Virginia 33-21, in Jacksonville, Fla., on January 1, 2010. The longtime Florida State football coach, who ranks second in all-time Division I wins, died on August 8 at age 91. Photo by Mark Wallheiser/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

Tokyo says farewell to Olympics at Closing Ceremony
Sports News // 5 hours ago
Tokyo says farewell to Olympics at Closing Ceremony
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- The Closing Ceremony of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics kicked off Friday night to bid farewell to a Games that was delayed for a year by COVID-19 but delivered unforgettable sporting moments.
U.S. Olympians Allyson Felix, Nelly Korda among 5 gold-medal winners on Day 15
Sports News // 1 day ago
U.S. Olympians Allyson Felix, Nelly Korda among 5 gold-medal winners on Day 15
Aug. 7 (UPI) -- Allyson Felix won her 11th career medal to become the most-decorated U.S. track athlete in Olympics history, headlining a 10-medal day for Team USA on Saturday in Tokyo.
Malcom, Brazil stun Spain in extra time for men's soccer gold medal
Soccer // 1 day ago
Malcom, Brazil stun Spain in extra time for men's soccer gold medal
Aug. 7 (UPI) -- Substitute Malcom outsprinted defenders to finish a Brazilian breakaway with a score in extra time to lead Brazil to a dramatic 2-1 win over Spain in the men's soccer gold medal game Saturday in Yokohama, Japan.
Olympics: Japan beats USA, wins first gold medal in baseball
MLB // 1 day ago
Olympics: Japan beats USA, wins first gold medal in baseball
Aug. 7 (UPI) -- Japan shut out Team USA 2-0 to claim its first-ever Olympic gold medal in baseball at the 2020 Summer Games on Saturday in Yokohama, Japan.
Nelly Korda wins gold, gives Team USA golf sweep at Olympics
Sports News // 1 day ago
Nelly Korda wins gold, gives Team USA golf sweep at Olympics
Aug. 7 (UPI) -- World No. 1 Nelly Korda carded a 2-under par 69 over her final 18 holes to hold onto her three-round lead and win the 2020 Summer Games women's golf tournament Saturday in Saitama, Japan.
U.S. men's basketball team topples France for Olympic gold
NBA // 1 day ago
U.S. men's basketball team topples France for Olympic gold
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Kevin Durant led Team USA to an 87-82 win over France in Saturday's men's basketball final at Saitama Super Arena, giving the Americans their fourth straight gold medal and 100th overall at the Summer Games in Tokyo.
Kawhi Leonard returning to Clippers; Nets' Kevin Durant signing 4-year extension
NBA // 1 day ago
Kawhi Leonard returning to Clippers; Nets' Kevin Durant signing 4-year extension
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Clippers star forward Kawhi Leonard and Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant both are expected to return to their respective teams for the 2021-22 NBA season.
Oakland Athletics OF Ramon Laureano suspended 80 games for PEDs
MLB // 1 day ago
Oakland Athletics OF Ramon Laureano suspended 80 games for PEDs
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Oakland Athletics outfielder Ramon Laureano was suspended 80 games without pay after testing positive for a performance-enhancing drug.
Buffalo Bills sign star QB Josh Allen to 6-year contract extension
NFL // 1 day ago
Buffalo Bills sign star QB Josh Allen to 6-year contract extension
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Buffalo Bills star quarterback Josh Allen signed a six-year contract extension Friday that will tie him to the organization through the 2028 season.
Minnesota Vikings WR Justin Jefferson suffers left shoulder injury during practice
NFL // 1 day ago
Minnesota Vikings WR Justin Jefferson suffers left shoulder injury during practice
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Minnesota Vikings star wide receiver Justin Jefferson had to leave Friday's training camp practice after suffering a left shoulder injury.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

U.S. Olympians Allyson Felix, Nelly Korda among 5 gold-medal winners on Day 15
U.S. Olympians Allyson Felix, Nelly Korda among 5 gold-medal winners on Day 15
Tokyo says farewell to Olympics at Closing Ceremony
Tokyo says farewell to Olympics at Closing Ceremony
U.S. men's basketball team topples France for Olympic gold
U.S. men's basketball team topples France for Olympic gold
Olympics: Japan beats USA, wins first gold medal in baseball
Olympics: Japan beats USA, wins first gold medal in baseball
Nelly Korda wins gold, gives Team USA golf sweep at Olympics
Nelly Korda wins gold, gives Team USA golf sweep at Olympics
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/