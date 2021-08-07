Nelly Korda wins gold, gives Team USA golf sweep at Olympics

Team USA's Nelly Korda is the first golfer in history, man or woman, to win a gold medal and a major championship in the same year. Photo by Michael Reynolds/EPA-EFE

Aug. 7 (UPI) -- World No. 1 Nelly Korda carded a 2-under par 69 over her final 18 holes to hold onto her three-round lead and win the 2020 Summer Games women's golf tournament Saturday in Saitama, Japan.

The win gave the Americans an Olympic sweep, as men's No. 4 Xander Schauffele won last weekend's men's golf tournament at Kasumigaseki Country Club.

"It's crazy. It sounds absurd that I'm a gold medalist and an Olympian," Korda told NBC. "It's absurd and it just hasn't sunk in yet."

Korda, 23, became the first golfer, man or woman, to win a major championship and Olympic gold in the same year. She also won June's KPMG Women's PGA Championship.

The Bradenton, Fla., native was 4-under par and sat one stroke behind Sweden's Madelene Sagstrom through her first 18 holes of the Olympic tournament. She roared into the lead in the second round, when she carded a 9-under par 62, which tied the Olympic record.

Korda entered the third round with a four stroke lead. She carded a score of 69 in each of her final two rounds. She faced several challengers in the final round, but managed to hang onto her slight edge.





Japan's Mone Inami birdied No. 17 to share the lead with Korda, but carded a bogey on No. 18 to drop back.

Korda carded five birdies, a bogey and a double bogey in the final round.

Inami and New Zealand's Lydia Ko eached carded 6-under par 65s in the final round and competed in a playoff for silver. Ko missed a 10-foot putt in the playoff and claimed bronze.

Nelly Korda's sister, Jessica, carded a 7-under par 64, the best score of the final round. She tied for 15th.

American Danielle Kang was 3-over par in the final round and tied for 20th. Team USA's Lexi Thompson placed 33rd.

"This is GOAT [greatest of all time] status for me," Jessica said of Nelly. "To win three times in a season, be world No. 1 and now she's [won] gold."

Nelly Korda's win gave Team USA its 100th overall medal at the Games.