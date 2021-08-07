Advertisement
Nelly Korda wins gold, gives Team USA golf sweep at Olympics

Team USA's Nelly Korda is the first golfer in history, man or woman, to win a gold medal and a major championship in the same year. Photo by Michael Reynolds/EPA-EFE
Team USA's Nelly Korda is the first golfer in history, man or woman, to win a gold medal and a major championship in the same year. Photo by Michael Reynolds/EPA-EFE

Aug. 7 (UPI) -- World No. 1 Nelly Korda carded a 2-under par 69 over her final 18 holes to hold onto her three-round lead and win the 2020 Summer Games women's golf tournament Saturday in Saitama, Japan.

The win gave the Americans an Olympic sweep, as men's No. 4 Xander Schauffele won last weekend's men's golf tournament at Kasumigaseki Country Club.

"It's crazy. It sounds absurd that I'm a gold medalist and an Olympian," Korda told NBC. "It's absurd and it just hasn't sunk in yet."

Korda, 23, became the first golfer, man or woman, to win a major championship and Olympic gold in the same year. She also won June's KPMG Women's PGA Championship.

The Bradenton, Fla., native was 4-under par and sat one stroke behind Sweden's Madelene Sagstrom through her first 18 holes of the Olympic tournament. She roared into the lead in the second round, when she carded a 9-under par 62, which tied the Olympic record.

Korda entered the third round with a four stroke lead. She carded a score of 69 in each of her final two rounds. She faced several challengers in the final round, but managed to hang onto her slight edge.

Japan's Mone Inami birdied No. 17 to share the lead with Korda, but carded a bogey on No. 18 to drop back.

Korda carded five birdies, a bogey and a double bogey in the final round.

Inami and New Zealand's Lydia Ko eached carded 6-under par 65s in the final round and competed in a playoff for silver. Ko missed a 10-foot putt in the playoff and claimed bronze.

Nelly Korda's sister, Jessica, carded a 7-under par 64, the best score of the final round. She tied for 15th.

American Danielle Kang was 3-over par in the final round and tied for 20th. Team USA's Lexi Thompson placed 33rd.

"This is GOAT [greatest of all time] status for me," Jessica said of Nelly. "To win three times in a season, be world No. 1 and now she's [won] gold."

Nelly Korda's win gave Team USA its 100th overall medal at the Games.

U.S. men's basketball team topples France for Olympic gold
NBA // 8 hours ago
U.S. men's basketball team topples France for Olympic gold
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Kevin Durant led Team USA to an 87-82 win over France in Saturday's men's basketball final at Saitama Super Arena, giving the Americans their fourth straight gold medal and 100th overall at the Summer Games in Tokyo.
Kawhi Leonard returning to Clippers; Nets' Kevin Durant signing 4-year extension
NBA // 10 hours ago
Kawhi Leonard returning to Clippers; Nets' Kevin Durant signing 4-year extension
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Clippers star forward Kawhi Leonard and Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant both are expected to return to their respective teams for the 2021-22 NBA season.
Oakland Athletics OF Ramon Laureano suspended 80 games for PEDs
MLB // 10 hours ago
Oakland Athletics OF Ramon Laureano suspended 80 games for PEDs
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Oakland Athletics outfielder Ramon Laureano was suspended 80 games without pay after testing positive for a performance-enhancing drug.
Buffalo Bills sign star QB Josh Allen to 6-year contract extension
NFL // 11 hours ago
Buffalo Bills sign star QB Josh Allen to 6-year contract extension
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Buffalo Bills star quarterback Josh Allen signed a six-year contract extension Friday that will tie him to the organization through the 2028 season.
Minnesota Vikings WR Justin Jefferson suffers left shoulder injury during practice
NFL // 12 hours ago
Minnesota Vikings WR Justin Jefferson suffers left shoulder injury during practice
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Minnesota Vikings star wide receiver Justin Jefferson had to leave Friday's training camp practice after suffering a left shoulder injury.
Olympics, NASCAR return, MLB lead weekend sports
Sports News // 17 hours ago
Olympics, NASCAR return, MLB lead weekend sports
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Team USA will fight for several gold medals at the 2020 Summer Games to highlight weekend sports action. The return of the NASCAR season, regular-season MLB and MLS games and a UFC title bout also pack the schedule.
USA makes karate history, track stars help push Olympic medal total near 100
Sports News // 18 hours ago
USA makes karate history, track stars help push Olympic medal total near 100
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Team USA reached the podium seven times Friday in Tokyo, thanks to stellar performances from track stars, wrestlers and a karate expert. The U.S. total of 98 medals through Day 14 is 19 more than second place-China.
Canada beats Sweden in shoot-out, wins gold in women's soccer
Soccer // 21 hours ago
Canada beats Sweden in shoot-out, wins gold in women's soccer
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Julia Grosso clinched Canada's first-ever Olympic gold medal in women's soccer with a sudden-death penalty kick against Sweden in the 2020 Summer Games finale Friday in Yokohama, Japan.
Saratoga Derby and Oaks, Whitney Stakes top weekend horse racing agenda
Sports News // 22 hours ago
Saratoga Derby and Oaks, Whitney Stakes top weekend horse racing agenda
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Rich purses drew some top foreign talent for the Saratoga Derby and Oaks on Saturday and Sunday on the upstate New York turf to highlight a big weekend of Thoroughbred racing.
USA's Allyson Felix wins bronze, ties Carl Lewis' Olympic record
Sports News // 23 hours ago
USA's Allyson Felix wins bronze, ties Carl Lewis' Olympic record
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- American Allyson Felix claimed a bronze medal in the 400-meter race Friday in Tokyo to become the most-decorated woman in Olympic track history. She also tied Carl Lewis for the most medals (10) in U.S. track history.
