U.S. women's indoor volleyball down Serbia en route to gold-medal match

Aug. 6 (UPI) -- The U.S. women's indoor volleyball team has advanced to the gold-medal match after routing Serbia in straight sets during semifinals play on Friday in Tokyo.

The Americans, who have never won gold in the event, are now guaranteed their fourth consecutive medal in indoor women's volleyball after winning bronze in Rio in 2016 and silvers in both London in 2012 and Beijing in 2008.

Andrea Drews, 27, led with 17 points including 3 aces and Jordan Larson, 34, had 15 with 2 aces of her own in the win that saw Serbian star Tijana Boskovic, 24, net 19 points though no one else on her team would score more than 6.

And the Americans pulled off the win despite being down hitter Jordan Thompson, 24, to injury.

Setter Jodryn Poulter, 24, was back from injury and led in her department with 32 sets and 5 digs.

Team USA won 25-19 in the first frame, 25-15 in the second and 25-23 in the third.

The Americans were strong throughout the court forcing Serbia to be constantly trying to claw back into the game.

In the first frame, the scoring was a close 9-8 when the Americans started to stretch their lead by going on a 4-point run before Serbia would get their next point for a 13-9 lead.





The Americans would then string together another 4-point run not long later to make it 20-12.

Serbia never backed down, though, and at match point threatened, putting together a 5-point run of there own before Foluke Akinradewo, 33, smashed the frame's final point.

The second set was much of the same with the USA going on a 3-point run before Serbia did the same. But the offensive powers of the Americans and strong blocking at the net just saw Team USA extend their lead forcing Serbia to commit errors.

The Americans would keep Boskovic to only 6 points in the second.

In the third and final set, the Americans put up an early 7-3 lead that included an ace from Drews that forced that Serbians to fight for each point, often calling for challenges on points against them.

Serbia kept it close afterward forcing repeated match points but the Americans were able to hold them off for the win.

Team USA will now play the winner between Brazil and Korea in the gold-medal match on Sunday.