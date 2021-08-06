Trending
Aug. 6, 2021 / 3:56 AM

U.S. women's basketball team blows out Serbia to reach gold-medal finals

United States' Brittney Griner, defended Serbia's Tina Krajisnik, moves into the lane during the women's basketball semifinals at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, Friday, in Tokyo, Japan. USA won, 70-59 to advance to the gold-medal game. Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI
United States' Brittney Griner, defended Serbia's Tina Krajisnik, moves into the lane during the women's basketball semifinals at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, Friday, in Tokyo, Japan. USA won, 70-59 to advance to the gold-medal game. Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI

Aug. 6 (UPI) -- The U.S. women's basketball team will play for their fourth consecutive Olympic gold medal after beating Serbia by 20 points in semifinal play on Friday.

Team USA won 79-59 at Tokyo's Saitama Super Arena on scouring throughout the lineup though led by Brittney Griner, 30, with 15 and Chelsea Gray, 28, with 14.

Yvonne Anderson, 31, an American-born naturalized Serbian, would lead her team with 15.

In the first 3 minutes of the game, Team USA trailed by a point 4-3, the only time they'd trailed all game, before going on a 7-point run, giving the Americans a nice 11-4 lead that they essentially never looked back on.

The Americans would out score the Serbians 14-8 in the rest of frame.

In the second quarter, scoring slowed with Yvonne Anderson of Serbia, netting the frame's first basket at nearly 2 and a half minutes in, giving the Balkan nation the opportunity to try and climb back into the game.

Serbia, on a 2-point shot outside the paint by Anderson, would narrow the U.S. lead to 9 points with under 3 minutes to go for a score of 30-21, the closest it would get, when the Americans turned it on to go into the second quarter leading by 18 for a score of 41-23.

The second half saw Serbia play better and more aggressive than the first 20 minutes but they had no answer for the height of Griner who had 9 defensive and 3 offensive rebounds during the game, and the cushion the Americans had built up was too large to surmount.

They would score 36 points to the United States' 38 in the final two quarters.

The United States will now play the winner of Japan and France on Sunday while Serbia will play the loser for the bronze medal, which Serbia won in 2016.

Advertisement
 
