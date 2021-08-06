News Alert
Labor Dept. says the U.S. economy added almost 950,000 jobs in July
Aug. 6, 2021 / 7:30 AM

USA's Nelly Korda hangs onto late lead in Olympic golf tournament

Team USA's Nelly Korda recorded a 2-under par 69 in the third round of the 2020 Summer Games women's golf tournament Friday at Kasumigaseki Country Club in Saitama, Japan. Photo by Tannen Maury/EPA-EFE
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Team USA's Nelly Korda didn't have her best day on the course, but managed to stay on top of the field and take her lead into the final round of the 2020 Summer Games women's golf tournament Friday in Saitama, Japan.

Korda tied an Olympic record with a 9-under par 62 in the second round. She carded a 2-under par 69 in the third round at Kasumigaseki Country Club. The American is 15-under par for the tournament and leads the field by three strokes.

"I didn't have a really good back nine," Korda told LPGA.com. "I was kind of spraying it all over the place. I had some testy par putts, but made all pars and I fought really hard to stay in it really or ahead of it."

Korda recorded three birdies and a bogey on the front nine. She made par on each of her final 10 holes. India's Aditi Ashok was 3-under par in the third round and is 12-under par for the tournament.

New Zealand's Lydia Ko fired a 5-under par 66 Thursday to move into a four-way tie for third place.

Team USA's Danielle Kang entered the day tied for 11th. She fired a 3-over par 74 and dropped to 34th. She is tied with American Lexi Thompson.

Nelly Korda's sister, Jessica, was 2-over par Thursday and sits at 2-under par for the tournament. She is tied for 29th.

Despite Thursday's struggles, Nelly Korda still leads the tournament with 13.728 strokes gained, 5.414 strokes gained off the tee and 18 birdies.

The final round is scheduled to start at 5:30 p.m. EDT Friday in Saitama.

