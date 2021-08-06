Trending
Advertisement
Sports News
Aug. 6, 2021 / 9:46 AM

USA's Allyson Felix wins bronze, ties Carl Lewis' Olympic record

By
Team USA's Allyson Felix celebrates her bronze medal in the women's 400-meter final at the 2020 Summer Games on Friday in Tokyo. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI
Team USA's Allyson Felix celebrates her bronze medal in the women's 400-meter final at the 2020 Summer Games on Friday in Tokyo. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 6 (UPI) -- American Allyson Felix claimed a bronze medal in the 400-meter race Friday in Tokyo to become the most-decorated woman in Olympic track history. She also tied Carl Lewis for the most medals (10) in U.S. track history.

Felix, 35, clocked a season-best time of 49.46 seconds to finish behind Shaunae Miller-Uibo of the Bahamas and Marrilediy Paulino of the Dominican Republic in the 400-meter race. Miller-Uibo won the event with a time of 48.36 seconds.

Advertisement

The U.S. track legend entered the 2020 Summer Games tied with Jamaica's Merlene Ottey, who won her ninth medal in 2000.

Felix could get a chance to break Lewis' record if she is chosen for the 4x400-meter relay team. That event is scheduled for Saturday in Tokyo.

RELATED Olympics: Climbers, skaters, boxers help USA win 12 medals on Day 13

"Congratulations, Allyson Felix," Lewis tweeted Friday. "Thirty-five never looked so good. What an amazing career and inspiration. Now on to the relay."



Advertisement

The 10-time medalist won silver in the 200-meter run for her first career Olympic medal at the 2004 Summer Games in Athens. She won silver and gold at the 2008 Summer Games in Beijing. Felix won three golds at the 2012 Summer Games in London.

RELATED Tropical Storm Mirinae approaches mainland Japan, could impact Olympics

She added two golds and a silver at the 2016 Summer Games in Rio de Janeiro.

Earlier Friday, Team USA's Paul Chelimo claimed bronze in the men's 5,000-meter final. Uganda's Joshua Cheptegei won that event. Canada's Mohammed Ahmed claimed silver.

Tokyo Olympics: Moments from athletics

Great Britain's Jake Heyward (L) and Australia's Stewart McSweyn react as results come in after competing in the men's 1,500-meter semi-final on August 5. Photo by Bob Strong/UPI | License Photo
RELATED Olympics: Young skateboarders, U.S. track stars headline Day 12 in Tokyo

Latest Headlines

Steelers beat Cowboys in first preseason game; Rookies Harris, Parsons debut
NFL // 2 hours ago
Steelers beat Cowboys in first preseason game; Rookies Harris, Parsons debut
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- The Pittsburgh Steelers and Dallas Cowboys officially launched the NFL preseason, with the Steelers earning a 16-3 victory in the annual Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio.
USA's Nelly Korda hangs onto late lead in Olympic golf tournament
Sports News // 3 hours ago
USA's Nelly Korda hangs onto late lead in Olympic golf tournament
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Team USA's Nelly Korda didn't have her best day on the course, but managed to stay on top of the field and take her lead into the final round of the 2020 Summer Games women's golf tournament Friday in Saitama, Japan.
U.S. boxer Keyshawn Davis beats Armenian Hovhannes Bachkov to make final
Sports News // 5 hours ago
U.S. boxer Keyshawn Davis beats Armenian Hovhannes Bachkov to make final
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- American Keyshawn Davis has made it to the gold medal lightweight bout after besting Hovhannes Bachkov of Armenia on Friday in a chippy fight at the Tokyo Olympics.
U.S. women's basketball cruises past Serbia to reach gold medal game
Sports News // 6 hours ago
U.S. women's basketball cruises past Serbia to reach gold medal game
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- The U.S. women's basketball team will play for their fourth consecutive gold medal after beating Serbia by 20 points in semifinal play on Friday at the Tokyo Olympics.
U.S. women's indoor volleyball tops Serbia to make gold medal match
Sports News // 8 hours ago
U.S. women's indoor volleyball tops Serbia to make gold medal match
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- The U.S. women's indoor volleyball team advanced to the gold medal match at the Tokyo Olympics on Friday after routing Serbia in straight sets in the semifinals.
Americans Alix Klineman, April Ross beat Australia for gold in beach volleyball
Sports News // 10 hours ago
Americans Alix Klineman, April Ross beat Australia for gold in beach volleyball
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Americans Alix Klineman and April Ross won the gold medal on Friday in women's beach volleyball thanks to a commanding performance against Australia at the Tokyo Summer Olympics.
Masai Ujiri, architect of Raptors' 2019 championship team, re-signs with Toronto
NBA // 11 hours ago
Masai Ujiri, architect of Raptors' 2019 championship team, re-signs with Toronto
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Masai Ujiri, who helped construct the Toronto Raptors' 2019 NBA championship team, has signed a new multiyear contract to become the franchise's vice chairman and president.
New York Yankees star catcher Gary Sanchez tests positive for COVID-19
MLB // 12 hours ago
New York Yankees star catcher Gary Sanchez tests positive for COVID-19
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- New York Yankees star catcher Gary Sanchez tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, becoming the latest player within the Yankees' clubhouse to record a positive test result this week.
All-Star forward Julius Randle agrees to 4-year, $117M extension with Knicks
NBA // 12 hours ago
All-Star forward Julius Randle agrees to 4-year, $117M extension with Knicks
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- All-Star forward Julius Randle and the New York Knicks reached an agreement on a multiyear contract extension Thursday.
Houston Astros icon J.R. Richard dies at age 71
MLB // 13 hours ago
Houston Astros icon J.R. Richard dies at age 71
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Former Houston Astros star pitcher J.R. Richard, a two-time National League strikeout champion whose career was cut short in 1980 due to a stroke, died Thursday at the age of 71.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Olympics: Climbers, skaters, boxers help USA win 12 medals on Day 13
Olympics: Climbers, skaters, boxers help USA win 12 medals on Day 13
Olympics: USA beats South Korea, advances to baseball gold medal game
Olympics: USA beats South Korea, advances to baseball gold medal game
Steelers beat Cowboys in first preseason game; Rookies Harris, Parsons debut
Steelers beat Cowboys in first preseason game; Rookies Harris, Parsons debut
USA's Nelly Korda hangs onto late lead in Olympic golf tournament
USA's Nelly Korda hangs onto late lead in Olympic golf tournament
USA's Nelly Korda cards 62, takes lead in Olympic golf tournament
USA's Nelly Korda cards 62, takes lead in Olympic golf tournament
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/