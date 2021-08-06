USA's Allyson Felix wins bronze, ties Carl Lewis' Olympic record

Tokyo Olympics: Moments from athletics

Great Britain's Jake Heyward (L) and Australia's Stewart McSweyn react as results come in after competing in the men's 1,500-meter semi-final on August 5. Photo by Bob Strong/UPI | License Photo

Athletes compete in the men's 1,500-meter semi-final. Photo by Bob Strong/UPI | License Photo

Columbia's silver medalist Anthony Jose Zambrano (L) helps up competitor Netherlands' Liemarvin Bonevacia after the men's 400-meter final. Photo by Bob Strong/UPI | License Photo

Competitors race in men's 400-meter final. Photo by Bob Strong/UPI | License Photo

Members of Team Switzerland react after qualifying for the semi-finals after competing in round one of the women's 4x400-meter relay. Photo by Bob Strong/UPI | License Photo

Athletes compete in round one of the women's 4x400-meter relay. Photo by Bob Strong/UPI | License Photo

From left to right, the United States' silver medalist Joe Kovacs, U.S. gold medalist, with an Olympic record, Ryan Crouser and New Zealand's bronze medalist Tomas Walsh pose during the men's shot put medal ceremony. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo

Crouser celebrates after his last throw in the men's shot put final. Photo by Bob Strong/UPI | License Photo

Crouser prepares to throw. Photo by Bob Strong/UPI | License Photo

Walsh throws in the men's shot put finals. Photo by Bob Strong/UPI | License Photo

From left to right, Kovacs, Crouser and Walsh pose for photos. Photo by Bob Strong/UPI | License Photo

The United States' silver medalist Grant Holloway (L) congratulates Jamaica's gold medalist Hansle Parchment after the men's 110-meter hurdles final. Photo by Bob Strong/UPI | License Photo

Holloway poses for pictures after the men's 110-meter hurdles fiinal. Photo by Bob Strong/UPI | License Photo

Competitors clear hurdles in the 110-meter hurdles final. Photo by Bob Strong/UPI | License Photo

The United States' Noah Lyles celebrates his bronze medal at the men's 200-meter medal ceremony. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo

Canada's Andre De Grasse (second from right) wins the men's 200-meter final in 19.62 seconds on August 4. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo

De Grasse celebrates after he wins the gold medal in the men's 200-meter. Photo by Bob Strong/UPI | License Photo

The United States' Zach Ziemek cools off with an ice bag after competing in the men's 400-meter decathlon. Photo by Bob Strong/UPI | License Photo

Kenya's Emmanuel Kipkurui Korir celebrates winning the men's 800-meter final in 1:45.06. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo

Kenya's Ferguson Rotich (L) and Korir celebrate after winning the silver and gold medals, respectively, in the men's 800-meter. Photo by Bob Strong/UPI | License Photo

Rotich celebrates his silver medal. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo

Uganda's Peruth Chemutai leaps over a hurdle as she approaches the finish line to win the gold medal in the women's 3,000-meter steeplechase. Photo by Bob Strong/UPI | License Photo

From left to right, Kenya's bronze medalist Hyvin Kiyeng, Uganda's gold medalist Chemutai and the United States' silver medalist Courtney Frerichs celebrate after the women's 3,000-meter steeplechase final. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo

Competitors race during the women's 3,000-meter steeplechase final. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo

Athletes leap over a hurdle in the women's 3,000-meter steeplechase. Photo by Bob Strong/UPI | License Photo

Chemutai (front) leads the women's 3,000-meter steeplechase. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo

Kenya's Faith Chepngetich Kipyegon (L) celebrates with Ethiopia's Freweyni Gebreezibeher after competing in the women's 1,500-meter semi-final. Photo by Bob Strong/UPI | License Photo

Italy's Gaia Sabbatini of Italy reacts on the track after competing in the women's 1,500-meter semi-final. Photo by Bob Strong/UPI | License Photo

The Bahamas' Shaunae Miller-Uibo reacts after finishing first in a women's 400-meter semifinal. Photo by Bob Strong/UPI | License Photo

Jamaica's Stephenie Ann McPherson stands on the track after competing in a women's 400-meter semifinal. Photo by Bob Strong/UPI | License Photo

The United States' gold medalist Sydney McLaughlin poses on the podium after winning the women's 400-meter hurdles finals with a new world record time of 51.46 seconds. Photo by Bob Strong/UPI | License Photo

Competitors in the women's heptathlon relax on the track during warm-ups for the high-jump event. Photo by Bob Strong/UPI | License Photo

Jamaica's Elaine Thompson-Herah looks up at the scoreboard after competing in the women's 200-meter final on August 3, where she took gold. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo

Namibia's silver medalist Christine Mboma (2nd L) celebrates as she crosses the finish line of the women's 200-meter. Photo by Bob Strong/UPI | License Photo

The United States' bronze medalist Gabrielle Thomas smiles while celebrating her medal win in the women's 200-meter. Christine Mboma of Namibia took silver. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo

Norway's Karsten Warholm celebrates winning the gold medal and setting a new world record of 45.94 in the men's 400-meter hurdles on August 3. Photo by Bob Strong/UPI | License Photo

Sunlight streaks across Olympic Stadium during the athletics competitions. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo

Warholm holds his gold medal after competing in the men's 400-meter hurdles. Photo by Bob Strong/UPI | License Photo

Brazil's bronze medalist Alison Dos Santos shows off his medal from the men's 400-meter hurdles. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo

From left to right, bronze medalist dos Santos, gold medalist Warholm, and the United States' bronze medalist Benjamin Rai clear a hurdle. Photo by Bob Strong/UPI | License Photo

Competitors race in the men's 400-meter hurdles. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo

Olympic mascots and flowers are set out for the medal ceremony for the women's long jump. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo

License Photo Women's long jump medalists from left to right, the United States' silver medalist Brittney Reese , Germany's gold medalist Malaika Mihambo, and Nigeria's bronze medalist Ese Brume pose with their medals. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI |

Canada's Aaron Brown finishes first in a semifinals of the men's 200-meter race. Photo by Bob Strong/UPI | License Photo

Women's 800-meter medalists from left to right, Great Britain's silver medalist Keely Hodgkinson, the United States' gold medalist Athing Mu and the United States' bronze medalist Raevyn Rogers celebrate after their race. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo

Hodgkinson (L) reacts after winning the silver. Photo by Bob Strong/UPI | License Photo

The United States' Raevyn Rogers (L) takes off at the start of the women's 800-meter final, where she took bronze with a time of 1:56.81. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo

Mu (C) leads the pack during the women's 800-meter final, where she took gold with a time of 1:55.21. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo

Shot put athlete Mesud Pezer of Bosnia and Herzegovina pumps his fist after his throw in the Shot Put B group. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo

From left to right, Belgium's Robin Vanderbemden, the United States' Erriyon Knighton and Germany's Steven Muller compete in a men's 200-meter round one heat. Photo by Bob Strong/UPI | License Photo

Runners compete in round one of the men's 110-meter hurdles. Photo by Bob Strong/UPI | License Photo

Athletes compete in round one of the men's 5,000-meter race. Photo by Bob Strong/UPI | License Photo

Athletes compete in the men's 50,00-meter race. Photo by Bob Strong/UPI | License Photo

The Netherlands' Sifan Hassan wins the women's 5,000-meter final with a time of 14:36.79 on August 2. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo

Hassan wraps herself in her national flag. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo

Competitors run in the women's 5,000-meter final. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo

Morocco's coaches congratulate Soufiane El Bakkali after winning the men's 3,000-meter steeplechase final with a time of 8:08.90. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo

Competitors race in the men's 3,000-meter steeplechase final. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo

Runners compete against an empty stadium. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo

Morocco's Soufiane El Bakkali reacts to winning the men's 3,000-meter steeplechase final. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo

Gold medalists Gianmarco Tamberi of Italy (L) and Mutaz Essa Barshim of Qatar share the podium at the awards ceremony for the men's high jump. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo

Tamberi (L) and Barshim ended in a tie and after asking if there could be two gold medals, a gold medal was awarded to both. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo

Puerto Rico's Jasmine Camacho-Quinn celebrates after winning the gold medal in the women's 100-meter hurdles. Photo by Bob Strong/UPI | License Photo

Camacho-Quinn (L) hugs U.S. silver medalist Kendra Harrison. Photo by Bob Strong/UPI | License Photo

Camacho-Quinn (L), Harrison (C) and the Netherlands' Nadine Visser cross the finish line. Photo by Bob Strong/UPI | License Photo

Jamaica's Yanique Thompson (C) falls during the women's 100-meter hurdle semifinal race. Photo by Bob Strong/UPI | License Photo

China's Lijiao Gong celebrates after winning the gold medal in women's shot put on August 1. Photo by Bob Strong/UPI | License Photo

Song competes in the women's shot put final. Photo by Bob Strong/UPI | License Photo

New Zealand's Valerie Adams celebrates after winning the bronze medal in the women's shot put. Photo by Bob Strong/UPI | License Photo

The United States' Raven Saunders holds the American flag after winning the silver medal in women's shot put. Photo by Bob Strong/UPI | License Photo

From left to right, Spain's bronze medalist Ana Peleteiro, Venezuela's gold medalist Yulimar Rojas and Portugal's silver medalist Patricia Mamona pose with their flags after the finals of the women's triple jump. Photo by Bob Strong/UPI | License Photo

Italy's Lamont Marcell Jacobs wins gold in the men's 100-meter with a time of 9.80 seconds. Photo by Bob Strong/UPI | License Photo

Jacobs (R) hugs the United States' silver medalist Fred Kerley. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo

From left to right, Kerley, Jacobs and Canada's bronze medalist Andre de Grasse celebrate their wins. Photo by Bob Strong/UPI | License Photo

With the 100-meter victory, Jacobs claimed the unofficial title of fastest man in the world and is the first Italian man to win gold in the 100-meter dash. Photo by Bob Strong/UPI | License Photo

Competitors race in the 100-meter dash. Photo by Bob Strong/UPI | License Photo

Italy's Gianmarco Tamberi reacts after tying for the gold medal with Quatar's Mutaz Essa Barshim, not pictured, with a height of 2.37 meters in the men's high-jump final. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo

Morocco's Oussama Nabil (L) comforts competitor Bosnia and Herzegovina's Amel Tuka after the men's 800-meter semifinal heat three. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo

Athletes compete in the men's 800-meter semifinal two run past empty seats. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo

The United States' Michael Norman comes up out of the blocks at the start of the men's 400-meter round one heat. Photo by Bob Strong/UPI | License Photo

The United States' Trayvon Bromell waits for photo finish results of 100-meter semifinal heat two. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo

Jamaica's Elaine Thompson-Herah (R) celebrates after winning the women's 100-meter race on July 31, where she won gold and set an Olympic record. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo

Thompson-Herah sets a new Olympic record in the 100-meter women's final, previously set in 1988, with a time of 10.60 seconds. Photo by Bob Strong/UPI | License Photo

Jamaica's medalists for the women's 100-meter race, from left to right, silver medalist Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, gold medalist Thompson-Herah and bronze medalist Shericka Jackson celebrate finishing one-two-three. Photo by Bob Strong/UPI | License Photo

Competitors finish the women's 100-meter finals. Photo by Bob Strong/UPI | License Photo

Team Poland celebrates after winning the gold medal in the 4x400-meter mixed relay finals. Photo by Bob Strong/UPI | License Photo

Team Poland celebrates after winning the gold. Dominican Republic took the silver and the United States the bronze. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo

Poland's Kajetan Duszynski crosses the finish line to give Poland the gold medal. Photo by Bob Strong/UPI | License Photo

Duszynski celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the inaugural 4x400-meter mixed relay gold. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo

Athletes compete in the 4x400-meter mixed relay. Photo by Bob Strong/UPI | License Photo

The United States' Kaylin Whitney competes in the 4x400-meter mixed relay. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo

Whitney (L) chases Poland's Natalia Kaczmarek in the 4x400-meter mixed relay. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo

Teams pass the baton. Photo by Bob Strong/UPI | License Photo

Sweden's Daniel Stahl celebrates after winning gold at the men's discus event. Sweden's Matthew Denny won the silver and Austria's Lukas Weisshaidinger the bronze. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo

Stahl hugs a teammate after they took the gold and silver in the men's discus event. Photo by Bob Strong/UPI | License Photo

Nigeria's Enoch Adegoke (R) at 9.98, a personal best, edges the United States' Trayvon Bromell to win the men's round one heat two 100-meter race. Photo by Bob Strong/UPI | License Photo

Costa Rica's Andrea Carolina Vargas (C) crosses the finish line to win her heat in a women's 100-meter hurdles round one race. Photo by Bob Strong/UPI | License Photo

Kendra Harrison of the USA (2nd-L) wins the women's 100m hurdles round one heat. Photo by Bob Strong/UPI | License Photo

Athletes recover on the track after finishing a women's 3,000-meter round one heat. The temperature at race time was 86 degrees Farenheit, 30 degrees Celsius, with 75% humidity. Photo by Bob Strong/UPI | License Photo

Great Britain's Daryll Neita reacts after time of 11.00 earns her a trip to the women's 100-meter finals. Photo by Bob Strong/UPI | License Photo

Ethiopia's Selemon Barega celebrates his gold medal win in the men's 10,000-meter finals during the Tokyo Summer Olympics on July 30. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo

Barega with his gold medal. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo

Barega crosses the finish line to win the gold with Uganda's Joshua Cheptegei (L) taking silver and Jacob Kiplimo taking the bronze. Photo by Bob Strong/UPI | License Photo

Barega (L) and Kenya's Rhonex Kipruto race in the men's 10,000-meter final. Photo by Bob Strong/UPI | License Photo

Runners compete in the men's 10,000-meter finals. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo

Uganda's Stephen Kissa takes an early lead in the men's 10,000-meter final. Photo by Bob Strong/UPI | License Photo

The United States' Grant Fisher jumps into the air at the starting line before the men's 10,000-meter final. Photo by Bob Strong/UPI | License Photo

Greece's Paraskevi Papachristou competes during the triple jump qualifier. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo

The United States' Tori Franklin competes during the triple jump qualifier. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo

The United States' Keturah Orji lands during the triple jump qualifier. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo

United States' Taylor Manson (L) and Dominican Republic's Anabel Medina Ventura compete in the 4x400m mixed relay. Photo by Bob Strong/UPI | License Photo

United States' Karissa Schweizer hugs teammate Elise Cranny after they both qualified for the finals of the women's 3,000-meter race. Photo by Bob Strong/UPI | License Photo

Great Britain's Zoey Clark (C) competes in the 4x400-meter mixed relay qualifier. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo

Runners compete in a women's 800-meter round one heat. Photo by Bob Strong/UPI | License Photo

Runners cross the finish line after the women's 800-meter round one heat. Photo by Bob Strong/UPI | License Photo

World number one Karsten Warholm of Norway clears a hurdle in an empty stadium in the men's 400-meter hurdles round one heat. Photo by Bob Strong/UPI | License Photo

Canada's Michael Mason clears the bar in the men's high-jump qualifications. Photo by Bob Strong/UPI | License Photo

Italy's Gianmarco Tamveri celebrates after qualifying in the men's high jump. Photo by Bob Strong/UPI | License Photo

Germany's Mateusz Przybylko reacts after failing to qualify for the men's high jump. Photo by Bob Strong/UPI | License Photo

Ivory Coast's Marie-Josee Ta Lou (C) competes in the women's 100-meter preliminary round heat. Photo by Bob Strong/UPI | License Photo

Great Britain's Daryll Neita (L) reacts after finishing second behind Ta Lou. Photo by Bob Strong/UPI | License Photo

Ta Lou celebrates after finishing first. Photo by Bob Strong/UPI | License Photo