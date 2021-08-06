Olympics, NASCAR return, MLB lead weekend sports

Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Team USA will fight for several gold medals at the 2020 Summer Games to highlight weekend sports action. The return of the NASCAR season, regular-season MLB and MLS games and a UFC title bout also pack the schedule.

Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant leads Team USA into a gold medal game matchup against France on Friday night in Saitama, Japan.

Damian Lillard, Zach Lavine, Bam Adebayo, Khris Middleton, Jayson Tatum and Devin Booker are among the other NBA stars on Team USA.

NBA stars Rudy Gobert, Nicolas Batum and Evan Fournier lead France. France beat Team USA 83-76 in its first group stage game July 25 in Saitama.

The gold medal game tips off at 10:30 p.m. EDT Friday and airs on NBC. The Team USA women face Japan in another gold medal matchup at 10:30 p.m. EDT Saturday on NBC.

In golf, Team USA's Nelly Korda carries her third-round lead into the final round of the 2020 Summer Games women's tournament. Korda tied an Olympic record with a 9-under par 62 in the second round in Saitama. She enters the final round with a three-shot lead on the field.





The final round tees off at 5:30 p.m. EDT Friday and airs on NBC's Golf Channel.

On Saturday, Allyson Felix is expected to be chosen for Team USA's 4x400 relay team. The 10-time Olympic medalist became the most-decorated woman in Olympic track and field history with a bronze medal Friday.

She can pass Carl Lewis as the most-decorated U.S. track athlete in Olympic history if Team USA reaches the podium Saturday in Tokyo.

The women's 4x400-meter relay airs at 8:30 a.m. EDT Saturday on Peacock.

The Americans also face Japan in the gold medal game in baseball Saturday in Yokohama, Japan. That game airs at 6 a.m. EDT on NBCSN.

The men's soccer gold medal match between Brazil and Spain airs at 7:30 a.m. EDT Saturday on USA. The Closing Ceremony for the 2020 Summer Games airs at 7 a.m. EDT Sunday on Peacock.

NASCAR returns

NASCAR's resumes its regular season after a two-week hiatus with three races this weekend at Watkins Glen International in Watkins Glen, N.Y.

Camping World Truck Series drivers start their engines first at the United Rentals 176 at 12:30 p.m. EDT Saturday on FS1. The Xfinity Series Screwball Peanut Butter Whiskey 200 then airs at 4 p.m. EDT Saturday on CNBC.





Cup Series stars fill the starting grid at 3 p.m. EDT Sunday for the Go Bowling at the Glen. That race airs on NBCSN.

Brad Keselowski will start on the pole for Sunday's race. Joey Logano, Ryan Blaney, Kyle Larson, Kevin Harvick and Denny Hamlin also fill the first three rows.

Chase Elliott is the favorite at Watkins Glen. Larson, Martin Truex Jr. and Kyle Busch are the other top contenders.

Larson owns a Cup Series-best four wins this season. He also is tied with Cup Series standings leader Denny Hamlin with a series-best 11 Top 5 finishes.

The 23rd race of the season features 90 laps on the 2.45-mile track. Elliott won the event in 2019, while the 2020 race was canceled due to COVID-19. Elliott also won the pole and led 80 of 90 laps at the 2019 Go Bowling at the Glen.

Friday

Baseball

MLB: White Sox at Cubs at 2:20 p.m. EDT on MLB Network (Out of market only)

MLB: Mets at Phillies at 7:05 p.m. EDT on ESPN (Out of market only)





MLB: Diamondbacks at Padres at 10:10 p.m. EDT on MLB Network (Out of market only)

MLB: Angels at Dodgers at 10:10 p.m. EDT on MLB Network (Out of market only)

Golf

Olympics: Final round of women's tournament at 6:30 p.m. EDT on Golf Channel

Men's basketball

Olympics: USA vs. France in gold medal game at 10:30 p.m. EDT on NBC

Saturday

Baseball

Olympics: Team USA vs. Japan in gold medal game at 6 a.m. EDT on NBCSN

MLB: Mariners at Yankees at 1:05 p.m. EDT on MLB Network (Out of market only)

MLB: Mets at Phillies at 4:15 p.m. EDT on FS1

MLB: Diamondbacks at Padres at 8:40 p.m. EDT on FS1

Men's soccer

Olympics: Brazil vs. Spain in gold medal match at 7:30 a.m. EDT on USA

MLS: Orlando at Cincinnati at 7:30 p.m. EDT on ESPN+

MLS: Atlanta at Columbus at 7:30 p.m. EDT on ESPN+

MLS: Houston at Minnesota at 8 p.m. EDT on ESPN+

MLS: NYCFC at Toronto at 8 p.m. EDT on ESPN+

MLS: Austin at Dallas at 8:30 p.m. EDT on ESPN+

MLS: Kansas City at Colorado at 9 p.m. EDT on ESPN+

MLS: Salt Lake at Portland at 10:30 p.m. EDT on ESPN+





Track

Olympics: Women's 4x400-meter relay at 8:30 a.m. EDT on Peacock

Olympics: Men's 4x400-meter relay at 8:50 a.m. EDT on Peacock

NASCAR

Camping World Truck Series United Rentals 176 at 12:30 p.m. EDT on FS1

Xfinity Series Screwball Peanut Butter Whiskey 200 at 4 p.m. EDT on CNBC

UFC 265 on ESPN+

Song Yadong vs. Casey Kennedy at 10 p.m. EDT

Tecia Torres vs. Angela Hill after first fight

Michael Chiesa vs. Vicente Luque after second fight

Jose Aldo vs. Pedro Munhoz after third fight

Derrick Lewis vs. Ciryl Gane after fourth fight

Women's basketball

Olympics: USA vs. Japan in gold medal game at 10:30 p.m. EDT on NBC

Sunday

Olympics

Closing ceremony at 7 a.m. EDT on Peacock

Baseball

MLB: Mets at Phillies at 1:05 p.m. EDT on TBS

MLB: Rangers at Athletics at 4:07 p.m. EDT on MLB Network (Out of market only)

MLB: Angels at Dodgers at 4:10 p.m. EDT on MLB Network (Out of market only)

MLB: White Sox at Cubs at 7:09 p.m. EDT on ABC

NASCAR

Cup Series Go Bowling at the Glen at 3 p.m. EDT on NBCSN

Men's soccer

MLS: New York Red Bulls at Chicago at 6 p.m. EDT on ESPN+





MLS: Nashville at Miami at 6 p.m. EDT on ESPN+

MLS: Philadelphia at New England at 6 p.m. EDT on ESPN+

MLS: LAFC at San Jose at 7 p.m. EDT on ESPN+

MLS: Montreal at DC United at 8 p.m. EDT on ESPN+

MLS: Vancouver at Los Angeles Galaxy at 8 p.m. EDT on ESPN+