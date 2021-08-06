Olympics, NASCAR return, MLB lead weekend sports

Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Team USA will fight for several gold medals at the 2020 Summer Games to highlight weekend sports action. The return of the NASCAR season, regular-season MLB and MLS games and a UFC title bout also pack the schedule.
Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant leads Team USA into a gold medal game matchup against France on Friday night in Saitama, Japan.
Damian Lillard, Zach Lavine, Bam Adebayo, Khris Middleton, Jayson Tatum and Devin Booker are among the other NBA stars on Team USA.
NBA stars Rudy Gobert, Nicolas Batum and Evan Fournier lead France. France beat Team USA 83-76 in its first group stage game July 25 in Saitama.
The gold medal game tips off at 10:30 p.m. EDT Friday and airs on NBC. The Team USA women face Japan in another gold medal matchup at 10:30 p.m. EDT Saturday on NBC.
In golf, Team USA's Nelly Korda carries her third-round lead into the final round of the 2020 Summer Games women's tournament. Korda tied an Olympic record with a 9-under par 62 in the second round in Saitama. She enters the final round with a three-shot lead on the field.
The final round tees off at 5:30 p.m. EDT Friday and airs on NBC's Golf Channel.
On Saturday, Allyson Felix is expected to be chosen for Team USA's 4x400 relay team. The 10-time Olympic medalist became the most-decorated woman in Olympic track and field history with a bronze medal Friday.
She can pass Carl Lewis as the most-decorated U.S. track athlete in Olympic history if Team USA reaches the podium Saturday in Tokyo.
The women's 4x400-meter relay airs at 8:30 a.m. EDT Saturday on Peacock.
The Americans also face Japan in the gold medal game in baseball Saturday in Yokohama, Japan. That game airs at 6 a.m. EDT on NBCSN.
The men's soccer gold medal match between Brazil and Spain airs at 7:30 a.m. EDT Saturday on USA. The Closing Ceremony for the 2020 Summer Games airs at 7 a.m. EDT Sunday on Peacock.
NASCAR returns
NASCAR's resumes its regular season after a two-week hiatus with three races this weekend at Watkins Glen International in Watkins Glen, N.Y.
Camping World Truck Series drivers start their engines first at the United Rentals 176 at 12:30 p.m. EDT Saturday on FS1. The Xfinity Series Screwball Peanut Butter Whiskey 200 then airs at 4 p.m. EDT Saturday on CNBC.
Cup Series stars fill the starting grid at 3 p.m. EDT Sunday for the Go Bowling at the Glen. That race airs on NBCSN.
Brad Keselowski will start on the pole for Sunday's race. Joey Logano, Ryan Blaney, Kyle Larson, Kevin Harvick and Denny Hamlin also fill the first three rows.
Chase Elliott is the favorite at Watkins Glen. Larson, Martin Truex Jr. and Kyle Busch are the other top contenders.
Larson owns a Cup Series-best four wins this season. He also is tied with Cup Series standings leader Denny Hamlin with a series-best 11 Top 5 finishes.
The 23rd race of the season features 90 laps on the 2.45-mile track. Elliott won the event in 2019, while the 2020 race was canceled due to COVID-19. Elliott also won the pole and led 80 of 90 laps at the 2019 Go Bowling at the Glen.
Friday
Baseball
MLB: White Sox at Cubs at 2:20 p.m. EDT on MLB Network (Out of market only)
MLB: Mets at Phillies at 7:05 p.m. EDT on ESPN (Out of market only)
MLB: Diamondbacks at Padres at 10:10 p.m. EDT on MLB Network (Out of market only)
MLB: Angels at Dodgers at 10:10 p.m. EDT on MLB Network (Out of market only)
Golf
Olympics: Final round of women's tournament at 6:30 p.m. EDT on Golf Channel
Men's basketball
Olympics: USA vs. France in gold medal game at 10:30 p.m. EDT on NBC
Saturday
Baseball
Olympics: Team USA vs. Japan in gold medal game at 6 a.m. EDT on NBCSN
MLB: Mariners at Yankees at 1:05 p.m. EDT on MLB Network (Out of market only)
MLB: Mets at Phillies at 4:15 p.m. EDT on FS1
MLB: Diamondbacks at Padres at 8:40 p.m. EDT on FS1
Men's soccer
Olympics: Brazil vs. Spain in gold medal match at 7:30 a.m. EDT on USA
MLS: Orlando at Cincinnati at 7:30 p.m. EDT on ESPN+
MLS: Atlanta at Columbus at 7:30 p.m. EDT on ESPN+
MLS: Houston at Minnesota at 8 p.m. EDT on ESPN+
MLS: NYCFC at Toronto at 8 p.m. EDT on ESPN+
MLS: Austin at Dallas at 8:30 p.m. EDT on ESPN+
MLS: Kansas City at Colorado at 9 p.m. EDT on ESPN+
MLS: Salt Lake at Portland at 10:30 p.m. EDT on ESPN+
Track
Olympics: Women's 4x400-meter relay at 8:30 a.m. EDT on Peacock
Olympics: Men's 4x400-meter relay at 8:50 a.m. EDT on Peacock
NASCAR
Camping World Truck Series United Rentals 176 at 12:30 p.m. EDT on FS1
Xfinity Series Screwball Peanut Butter Whiskey 200 at 4 p.m. EDT on CNBC
UFC 265 on ESPN+
Song Yadong vs. Casey Kennedy at 10 p.m. EDT
Tecia Torres vs. Angela Hill after first fight
Michael Chiesa vs. Vicente Luque after second fight
Jose Aldo vs. Pedro Munhoz after third fight
Derrick Lewis vs. Ciryl Gane after fourth fight
Women's basketball
Olympics: USA vs. Japan in gold medal game at 10:30 p.m. EDT on NBC
Sunday
Olympics
Closing ceremony at 7 a.m. EDT on Peacock
Baseball
MLB: Mets at Phillies at 1:05 p.m. EDT on TBS
MLB: Rangers at Athletics at 4:07 p.m. EDT on MLB Network (Out of market only)
MLB: Angels at Dodgers at 4:10 p.m. EDT on MLB Network (Out of market only)
MLB: White Sox at Cubs at 7:09 p.m. EDT on ABC
NASCAR
Cup Series Go Bowling at the Glen at 3 p.m. EDT on NBCSN
Men's soccer
MLS: New York Red Bulls at Chicago at 6 p.m. EDT on ESPN+
MLS: Nashville at Miami at 6 p.m. EDT on ESPN+
MLS: Philadelphia at New England at 6 p.m. EDT on ESPN+
MLS: LAFC at San Jose at 7 p.m. EDT on ESPN+
MLS: Montreal at DC United at 8 p.m. EDT on ESPN+
MLS: Vancouver at Los Angeles Galaxy at 8 p.m. EDT on ESPN+
France's Evan Fournier (C) passes off as he is pressured by Slovenia's Vlatko Cancar (L) during a men's basketball semi-final on August 5. France edged Slovenia 90-89 and advances to play the Team USA in the gold medal game. Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI | License Photo
France's Guerschon Yabusele (R) look to the referee for a call on the ball out of bounds. Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI | License Photo
France's Rudy Gobert floats up over four of Slovenia's defenders. Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI | License Photo
Slovenia's Luka Doncic (R) gestures to the referee after being fouled by France's Timothe Luwawu Cabarrot (L). Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI | License Photo
The United States' Jayson Tatum (L) takes a shot against Australia's Jock Landale during the men's basketball semi-final on August 5. The United States beat Australia
97-78. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo
The United States' Kevin Durant (R) embraces Australia's Patty Mills after Team USA beat Australia, moving on to the gold medal match. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo
Mills (L) is blocked by United States' Jrue Holiday. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo
Durant (L) dribbles against Australia's Matisse Thybulle. Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI | License Photo
Holiday (L) pivots around Australia's Nic Kay. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo
Australia's Joe Ingles (R), is blocked by the United States' Draymond Green. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo
The United States' Zachary Lavine (L) is fouled by Mills. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo
Mills (R) steals the ball from Green. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo
Durant (C) splits Spain's defenders Willy Hernangomez (L) and Victor Claver on his way to the basket during a basketball quarterfinal game on August 3. Team USA won 95-81 to advance to the semifinals. Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI | License Photo
Spain's Sergio Llull (L) battles for the ball with the United States' Bam Adebayo. Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI | License Photo
The United States' Devin Booker (R) blocks a lay-up by Spain's Ricky Rubio. Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI | License Photo
Adebayo goes for a lay-up. Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI | License Photo
Tatum (C) splits Spain's Usman Garuba (L) and Pau Gasol to look to the basket. Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI | License Photo
Booker (C) drives past Spain's Willy Hernangomez (L) and Alex Abrines. Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI | License Photo
Italy's Nico Mannion (L) dribbles the ball as France's Timothe Luwawu Cabarrot defends during a basketball quarterfinal game on August 3. France won 84-75 to go on to the semifinals. Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI | License Photo
France's Rudy Gobert (C) looks to pass the ball as he is defended by Italy's Danilo Gallinari (L) and Stefano Tonut. Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI | License Photo
France's Moustapha Fall (L) is pressured by Italy's defenders. Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI | License Photo
The United States' Damian Lillard (R) dribbles past a fallen Czechoslovakia's Tomas Satoransky during a men's basketball game at the Tokyo Summer Olympic Games on July 31. Team USA won 119-84. Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI | License Photo
The United States' Zach Lavine (L) and Czechoslovakia's Patrik Auda fight for control of a rebound. Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI | License Photo
Durant (R) drives for a lay-up ahead of Czechoslovakia's Ondrej Sehnal. Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI | License Photo
Czechoslovakia's Jaromir Bohacik guards the United States' Khris Middleton as he drives to the basket. Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI | License Photo
From left to right, Germany's Moritz Wagner and Andreas Obst defend Australia's Patty Mills during a men's basketball game on July 31. Australia defeated Germany 89-76. Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI | License Photo
From left to right, Germany's Joshiko Saibou (L) is pressured by Australia's Matthew Dellavedova and Jock Landale. Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI | License Photo
Dellavedova defends Germany's Danilo Barthel as he drives to the basket. Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI | License Photo
Iran's Mohammadsina Vahedi (R) falls backward after colliding with the United States' Jayson Tatum, with no foul called, during a men's basketball game at the Tokyo Summer Olympic Games on July 28. Team USA won.
Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI | License Photo
Tatum (C) shoots over Iran's Michael Rostampour (20) as teammate Keldon Johnson (L) watches. Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI | License Photo
The basketball obscures the face of the United States' Bam Adebayo. Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI | License Photo
Iran's Arsalan Kazemi (L) and the United States' Javale McGee battle for a rebound as Iran's Hamed Haddadi (R) looks on. Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI | License Photo
Iran's Pujan Jalalpoor (L) is closely guarded by the United States' Jrue Holiday. Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI | License Photo
Tatum drives to the basket as he is defended by Timothe Luwawu Kongbo of France during a men's basketball game the Tokyo Summer Olympic Games on July 25. Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI | License Photo
Edrice Femi Adebayo of Team USA shoots between France's Rudy Gobert (L) and Kongbo. Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI | License Photo
Tatum dribbles the ball as teammate Draymond Jamal Green blocks France's Evan Fournier. Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI | License Photo
Tatum (blue) is surrounded by Fournier (L) and Thomas Heurtel. Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI | License Photo
Team USA's Damian Lillard looks to pass to a teammate as he defended by France's Rudy Gobert. Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI | License Photo
Dante Exum of Australia looks to pass the ball to a teammate as he is caught between Nigeria's Jahlil Okafor (R) and Caleb Agada. Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI | License Photo
Australia's Patty Mills dribbles through Nigeria's defenders Precious Achiuwa (55), Nnamdi Vincent (22) and Chikezie Okpala (0) as teammate Jock Landale (L) watches. Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI | License Photo
Australia's Aron Baynes drives to the basket against Nigeria's Josh Okogie. Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI | License Photo
Australia's Aron Baynes (L) reaches for a loose ball against Nigeria's Jordan Nwora. Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI | License Photo