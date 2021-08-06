Trending
Aug. 6, 2021

U.S. boxer Keyshawn Davis beats Armenian Hovhannes Bachkov to make gold-medal bout

Keyshawn Davis of the United States (L) reacts after being announced as the winner against Hovhannes Bachkov of Armenia (R) during the men's light (57-63kg) semifinal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Ryogoku Kokugikan Arena in Tokyo, Japan, on Friday. Photo by Nic Bothma/EPA-EFE
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- American Keyshawn Davis has made it to the gold-medal lightweight bout after besting Hovhannes Bachkov of Armenia on Friday in a chippy fight in Tokyo.

Davis, 22, won by points in an unanimous decision despite being docked a point for holding in the second round, which the judges gave to the 28-year-old Armenian. Davis, however, was credited with the first and third.

"One more to go," Davis said in to the camera as he walked out of the ring.

He is now guaranteed an Olympic medal, but if he beats Andy Cruz of Cuba on Sunday, he would win the United States' first boxing gold since light heavyweight Andre Ward took the top prize in 2004.

The bout on Thursday got off to a fast start with Davis trying to get punches in early and using the canvas, forcing Bachkov to stalk him about the ring.

Frequently they locked horns and twice tumbled to the mat.

The referee, Hichem Menchaoui of Tunisia, had to often stop the fight throughout to tell the fighters to keep their heads up and to separate.

In the second round, the Armenian more attacked than chased Davis who kept trying to swat him away. When the bell rang to end the round, both fighters got late blows in.

In the third, Bachkov came out aggressive but Davis got the best of the Armenian with his speed, timing and precision.

The semifinal bout was held a day after American featherweight boxer Duke Ragan, 23, won silver in a loss to Russian Albert Batyraziev, 23.

Team USA has another shot at the gold medal in boxing with Richard Torrez, Jr., who has made it to the finals in the men's super heavy.

