Sports News
Aug. 5, 2021 / 8:13 AM

USA's Nelly Korda cards 62, takes lead in Olympic golf tournament

Team USA's Nelly Korda leads the 2020 Summer Games women's golf tournament with 15 birdies through two rounds. Photo by Erik S. Lesser/EPA-EFE
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Team USA's Nelly Korda shot a career-low 62 in the second round to take the lead in the 2020 Summer Games women's golf tournament Thursday in Saitama, Japan.

Korda, the No. 1 golfer in the world, entered the round in second place at Kasumigaseki Country Club. She went on to an eagle, nine birdies and made par seven times. She flirted with the LPGA record of 59 before she carded a double bogey on No. 18.

Her 62 still tied the Olympic record set by Russia's Maria Verchenova in 2016.

"I just stayed really solid today," Korda told LPGA.com. "On the front I was definitely hitting it better and on the back I wasn't hitting it as well but making the longer putts."

Korda leads the tournament with 15 birdies, 32 of 36 greens hit in regulation and 5.724 strokes gained on approach to the green.

She sits at 13-under par through two rounds. Nanna Koerstz Madsen of Denmark, Aditi Ashok of India and Emily Pedersen of Denmark are tied for second at 9-under par. First-round leader Madelene Sagstrom shot a 3-under par in the second round, but slipped to fifth place.

Team USA's Danielle Kang carded a 3-under par 69, the same as her first-round score. She sits in a 13-player tie for 11th place at 4-under par for the tournament. Korda's sister, Jessica, shot a 4-under par 67 and is also tied for 11th.

American Lexi Thompson was even par Thursday and is 1-over for the tournament. She is tied for 39th.

The 2020 Summer Games women's golf tournament runs through Saturday in Saitama. The third round tees off at 6:30 p.m. EDT Thursday on NBC's golf channel.

