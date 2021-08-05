Olympics: Climbers, skaters, boxers help Team USA win 12 medals on Day 13

Aug. 5 (UPI) -- A climber, skateboarder and a boxer were among those to claim 12 Team USA medals Thursday at the Tokyo Olympics. The performances helped the United States nearly double its medal count lead over second place China.

The dozen podium appearances pushed Team USA's medal total to 91 through Day 13 of the 2020 Summer Games. China won four medals Thursday and has 74 total. The Russian Olympic Committee is in third with 58.

Team USA won the most medals at the Summer Games in 2016 and 2012.

Thursday's medal run started with a first- and second-place finish in the men's shot put. Ryan Crouser claimed gold with a distance of 22.30 meters. He broke the Olympic record on each of his two attempts.

American Joe Kovacs took home silver with a throw of 22.65 meters in the men's shot put. New Zealand's Tomas Walsh finished third.

Later in track, Team USA's Grant Holloway won a silver medal in the men's 110-meter hurdles. Jamaica's Hansel Parchment and Ronald Levy won gold and silver medals, respectively.





Holloway's time of 13.09-seconds was just five hundredths of a second slower than Parchment.

American Katie Nageotte won the final medal of the day in track and field with a gold in the women's pole vault. She captured the event with a height of 4.90 meters.

Nageotte CATAPULTS herself into the lead at the #TokyoOlympics after a clearance at 4.90m pic.twitter.com/r9Jy2gKJHW— On Her Turf (@OnHerTurf) August 5, 2021

Team USA went on to claim another gold medal in the women's 200-meter single canoe sprint. Nevin Harrison won with a time of 45.932 seconds. Canada finished second, followed by the Ukraine.

In skateboarding, Team USA's Cory Juneau won bronze in the men's park final. Australia's Keegan Palmer won the event. Brazil's Pedro Barros won silver.

Boxer Duke Ragan added another silver medal to the Team USA total. He lost to Albert Batyrgaziev in the men's 52 to 57-kilogram featherweight gold medal bout.

"Hell of a run! Went 4-1 in my first ever Olympics," Ragan tweeted Thursday. "Definitely worth every second of it.

"Blessed to share the ring with some of the best fighters in the world. My family, friends, and supporters, I appreciate you all for the love, encouragement and support."





In soccer, the United States Women's National Team beat Australia 4-3 in the bronze medal match. Megan Rapinoe and Carli Lloyd scored two goals apiece in the win.

Sweden takes on Canada in the women's gold medal match Friday in Yokohama.

Nathaniel Coleman became the first American in history to medal in sport climbing. Coleman claimed silver in the men's combined lead final. Spain's Alberto Gines Lopez won gold. Austria's Jakob Schubert won bronze.

Team USA earned another three medals in wrestling. David Taylor beat Iran's Hassan Yazdanicharati for a gold medal in the men's 86-kilogram finale. Thomas Gillman and Helen Maroulis each earned bronze medals in wrestling.

Gillman beat Iran's Reza Artinagharchi in the men's 57-kilogram bronze medal match. Maroulis beat Mongolia's Khongorzul Boldsaikhan in the women's 57-kilogram bronze medal match.

In non-medal events, Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant scored a game-high 23 points to lead the U.S. men's basketball team to a 97-78 semifinal win over Australia. Team USA battles France in the gold medal game Saturday in Saitama.

No. 1 golfer Nelly Korda tied an Olympic record with a 9-under par 62 in the second round of the women's tournament. She leads the field by four strokes entering the third round. The tournament runs through Saturday in Saitama.





In baseball, Team USA beat South Korea 7-2 in an elimination game. The win clinched a spot for the Americans in the gold medal game against Japan on Saturday in Yokohama.

Starter Joe Ryan, the Minnesota Twins' No. 8 prospect, allowed four hits and one run over 4 1/3 innings in Thursday's win.

Team USA also advanced to the finals in women's beach volleyball and women's water polo. Americans April Ross and Alix Klineman beat Switzerland's Anouk Verge-Depre and Joana Heidrich in their beach volleyball semifinal.

Team USA beat the Russia Olympic Committee 15-11 in the water polo semifinals.