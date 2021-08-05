Trending
Aug. 5, 2021

U.S. featherweight boxer Duke Ragan loses in finals for silver

Duke Ragan of the United States (L) won silver in the men's feather (52-57kg) final bout on Thursday after losing to Russian Albert Batyrgaziev&nbsp;by split decision. Photo by Rungroj Yongrit/EPA-EFE
Duke Ragan of the United States (L) won silver in the men's feather (52-57kg) final bout on Thursday after losing to Russian Albert Batyrgaziev by split decision. Photo by Rungroj Yongrit/EPA-EFE

Aug. 5 (UPI) -- American boxer Duke Ragan is taking home the silver medal from Tokyo after losing Thursday to Russian Albert Batyrgaziev in the gold-medal Olympic featherweight bout.

Ragan, 23, lost by a split 3-2 decision at Tokyo's Kokugikan Arena in a fight where the American came up short against the aggressive Russian despite having a strong final round.

The Cincinnati native was posed and stood tall compared to his Russian opponent, who favored speed in his punches with quick feet work.

The bout opened with Batyraziev, 23, using the his feet to cover the ring and throw fast combinations in repetition, which Ragan countered with some nice uppercuts and body punches to end the onslaught.

In the second round, the Russian literally came up running to Ragan in the center of the ring, picking up with the intensity he had in the first round and pelting his less frenetic opponent with punches.

Ragan seemed un-phased and landed strong shots amid the melee in a round that again was scored in Batyraziev's favor.

In the third and final round, Ragan fought strong, getting the better of Batyraziev with combinations while being able to dodge those of his opponent and he put up a good showing though it wasn't enough for a comeback. Ragan was awarded round but Batyraziev was named the Olympic featherweight champion.

The United States hasn't won an Olympic gold medal in boxing since light heavyweight Andre Ward took gold in 2004 in Athens.

Team USA still has two boxers in contention for medals. Keyshawn Davis is to fight in the men's lightweight semifinals on Friday and Richard Torrez, Jr., in the men's super heavy finals on Sunday.

Tokyo Olympics: Moments from wrestling

Japan's Sara Dosho (L) competes with the United States' Tamyra Marianna Stock Mensah in the women's freestyle 68-kilogram quarter final on August 2. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo
American Cory Juneau wins bronze in inaugural men's skateboarding
Sports News // 21 minutes ago
American Cory Juneau wins bronze in inaugural men's skateboarding
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- American Cory Juneau won the bronze medal in the inaugural Olympic men's skateboarding finals on Thursday after just sneaking into the event through qualifications.
Team USA advances to gold-medal game with blowout win against Australia
Sports News // 3 hours ago
Team USA advances to gold-medal game with blowout win against Australia
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Team USA has advanced to the Olympic gold medal finals in men's basketball with a lopsided win against the Australians on Thursday that saw them erase a 15-point deficit to win by 19.
U.S. hurdler Grant Holloway, shot putters Ryan Crouser, Joe Kovacs medal in Tokyo
Sports News // 5 hours ago
U.S. hurdler Grant Holloway, shot putters Ryan Crouser, Joe Kovacs medal in Tokyo
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- American hurdler Grant Holloway and shot putters Ryan Crouser and Joe Kovacs picked up medals in track and field in Tokyo Olympics on Thursday.
Wizards to receive Spencer Dinwiddie from Nets in sign-and-trade deal
NBA // 6 hours ago
Wizards to receive Spencer Dinwiddie from Nets in sign-and-trade deal
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- The Washington Wizards are acquiring guard Spencer Dinwiddie from the Brooklyn Nets in a sign-and-trade deal.
Ex-Thunder guard Kemba Walker joining Knicks after agreeing to buyout
NBA // 7 hours ago
Ex-Thunder guard Kemba Walker joining Knicks after agreeing to buyout
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Four-time All-Star point guard Kemba Walker is signing with his hometown New York Knicks after agreeing to a contract buyout with the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday.
U.S. beach volleyball's April Ross, Alix Klineman beat Swiss duo, reach final
Sports News // 8 hours ago
U.S. beach volleyball's April Ross, Alix Klineman beat Swiss duo, reach final
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- The United States' women's beach volleyball duo of April Ross and Alix Klineman will compete for the gold medal at the Summer Games in Tokyo after cruising to a straight-sets win against Switzerland in the semifinals.
Former All-Star pitcher Cole Hamels signs 1-year deal with Los Angeles Dodgers
MLB // 9 hours ago
Former All-Star pitcher Cole Hamels signs 1-year deal with Los Angeles Dodgers
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Dodgers signed four-time All-Star pitcher Cole Hamels to a one-year contract, the team announced.
Washington Football Team bans Native American apparel from FedEx Field
NFL // 9 hours ago
Washington Football Team bans Native American apparel from FedEx Field
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- The Washington Football Team, which dropped its controversial nickname last year, has banned Native American garb from its home stadium starting this season.
Olympics: Young skateboarders, U.S. track stars headline Day 12 in Tokyo
Sports News // 14 hours ago
Olympics: Young skateboarders, U.S. track stars headline Day 12 in Tokyo
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Track athletes earned most of Team USA's medals at the 2020 Summer Games on Wednesday in Tokyo. Japanese skateboarder Kokona Hiraki, 12, also made history on Day 12 as the youngest Olympic medalist in 85 years.
Simone Biles says giving up dream 'wasn't easy,' open to 2024 Olympics
Sports News // 17 hours ago
Simone Biles says giving up dream 'wasn't easy,' open to 2024 Olympics
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- USA's Simone Biles says it "wasn't easy" to opt out of competitions and "give up" on her dreams at the 2020 Summer Games to focus on mental health. The star gymnast said she is 'open' to a return at the 2024 Olympics.
