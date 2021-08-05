American Cory Juneau wins bronze in inaugural men's skateboarding

Aug. 4 (UPI) -- American Cory Juneau won the bronze medal in the inaugural Olympic men's skateboarding finals on Thursday after just sneaking into the event through qualifications.

The 22-year-old American made it into the finals by less than a point earlier in the day during qualifications, but he left the bowl at Tokyo's Ariake Park with a bronze medal to his name after finishing third among eight finalists with a score of 84.13.

Advertisement

Keegan Palmer, 18, of Australia won gold with a score of 95.83 and Brazil's Pedro Barros, 26, finished second with a score of 86.14.

The American's bronze-medal skate was his second of three attempts in the bowl at Tokyo's Ariake Park that included a 540 and a heelflip indy among a series of grinds during his 45 seconds that was solid but not enough to move into second.

Palmer was the only skater to post scores in the 90s, earning a 94.04 on his first run and a 95.83 on his third in which he performed a kickflip body varial 540 along with other aerials and some technical grinds.





Advertisement

Barros' silver-medal skate was his very first attempt that included three different 540s including a 540 stalefish to start the run.

The event was held a day after Japan dominated in the Olympic women's park skateboarding on Wednesday with Sakura Yosozumi, 19, won gold, Kokona Hiraki, 12, won silver and Britain's Sky Brown, 13, won bronze.

Tokyo Olympics: Moments from skateboarding Japan's Kokona Hiraki performs in the women's skateboarding park final on August 4. She won the silver medal. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo From left to right, Japan's silver medalist Hiraki, Japan's gold medalist Sakura Yosozumi and Great Britain's bronze medalist Sky Brown pose during the women's park skateboarding medal ceremony. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo From left to right, Brazil's Yndiara Asp, Australia's Poppy Olsen and the United States' Bryce Wettstein carry Japan's Misugu Okamoto after her performance. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo Okamoto reacts after her performance. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo Wettstein performs in the final. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo Okamoto performs in the park final. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo Wettstein smiles before the preliminaries. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo Okamoto performs in the preliminaries. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo Wettstein performs in the preliminaries. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo License Photo Japan's Momiji Nishiya, 13, won the gold medal in women's street skateboarding during the Tokyo Olympics at Ariake Sports Park on July 26. She became Japan's youngest athlete to medal in history. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | Japan's Funa Nakayama performs in the women's street skateboarding final. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo Brazil's Rayssa Leal performs in the final. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo The Philippines' Margielyn Didal (L) gestures to Alexis Sablone of the United States on the half-pipe. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo From left to right, silver medalist Leal, gold medalist Momiji and bronze medalist Nakayama pose on the podium with their medals. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo Leal poses with her silver medal. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo Gold medalist Yuto Horigome of Japan and bronze medalist Jagger Eaton of the United States bump fists on the winner's podium during the men's street skateboarding medal ceremony at Ariake Sports Park in Tokyo on July 25. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo Horigome looks toward the flags during the playing of the national anthem on the winner's podium. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo Eaton celebrates his bronze medal. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo Horigome celebrates his gold medal. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo Horigome celebrates in the final. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo Horigome performs in the final. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo Eaton performs on the rail. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo Brazil's Kelvin Hoefler performs on the rail. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

540 stale fish

on Thursday in Tokyto

At the Ariake Park bowl

ATMPE

Cory Juenea first run set an 86

a couple grinds and a big jump

PALMER

Fast skater, 540 tail grab over a transfer

backside tail siled through a corner

solid 45 seconds

Padro

540 stail fish to start

difficult grinds

three different 540 three different grabs

86.14

Quintas

Second Attempt