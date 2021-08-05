Trending
Aug. 5, 2021 / 5:10 AM

American Cory Juneau wins bronze in inaugural men's skateboarding

By
Cory Juneau wins an Olympic bronze medal on Thursday in Tokyo. Photo courtesy of Team USA/Twitter&nbsp;
Cory Juneau wins an Olympic bronze medal on Thursday in Tokyo. Photo courtesy of Team USA/Twitter 

Aug. 4 (UPI) -- American Cory Juneau won the bronze medal in the inaugural Olympic men's skateboarding finals on Thursday after just sneaking into the event through qualifications.

The 22-year-old American made it into the finals by less than a point earlier in the day during qualifications, but he left the bowl at Tokyo's Ariake Park with a bronze medal to his name after finishing third among eight finalists with a score of 84.13.

Keegan Palmer, 18, of Australia won gold with a score of 95.83 and Brazil's Pedro Barros, 26, finished second with a score of 86.14.

RELATED U.S. featherweight boxer Duke Ragan loses in finals for silver

The American's bronze-medal skate was his second of three attempts in the bowl at Tokyo's Ariake Park that included a 540 and a heelflip indy among a series of grinds during his 45 seconds that was solid but not enough to move into second.

Palmer was the only skater to post scores in the 90s, earning a 94.04 on his first run and a 95.83 on his third in which he performed a kickflip body varial 540 along with other aerials and some technical grinds.

Barros' silver-medal skate was his very first attempt that included three different 540s including a 540 stalefish to start the run.

RELATED Team USA advances to gold-medal game with blowout win against Australia

The event was held a day after Japan dominated in the Olympic women's park skateboarding on Wednesday with Sakura Yosozumi, 19, won gold, Kokona Hiraki, 12, won silver and Britain's Sky Brown, 13, won bronze.

Tokyo Olympics: Moments from skateboarding

Japan's Kokona Hiraki performs in the women's skateboarding park final on August 4. She won the silver medal. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI

