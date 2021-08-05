American Cory Juneau wins bronze in inaugural men's skateboarding

Aug. 4 (UPI) -- American Cory Juneau won the bronze medal in the inaugural Olympic men's skateboarding finals on Thursday after just sneaking into the event through qualifications.
The 22-year-old American made it into the finals by less than a point earlier in the day during qualifications, but he left the bowl at Tokyo's Ariake Park with a bronze medal to his name after finishing third among eight finalists with a score of 84.13.
Keegan Palmer, 18, of Australia won gold with a score of 95.83 and Brazil's Pedro Barros, 26, finished second with a score of 86.14.
The American's bronze-medal skate was his second of three attempts in the bowl at Tokyo's Ariake Park that included a 540 and a heelflip indy among a series of grinds during his 45 seconds that was solid but not enough to move into second.
Palmer was the only skater to post scores in the 90s, earning a 94.04 on his first run and a 95.83 on his third in which he performed a kickflip body varial 540 along with other aerials and some technical grinds.
Barros' silver-medal skate was his very first attempt that included three different 540s including a 540 stalefish to start the run.
The event was held a day after Japan dominated in the Olympic women's park skateboarding on Wednesday with Sakura Yosozumi, 19, won gold, Kokona Hiraki, 12, won silver and Britain's Sky Brown, 13, won bronze.
