U.S. hurdler Grant Holloway, shot putters Ryan Crouser, Joe Kovacs medal in Tokyo

Aug. 4 (UPI) -- American Grant Holloway, the favorite to win the 100-meter hurdles final on Thursday, had to settle for silver after being upset by Jamaican Hansle Parchment at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo while the Americans dominated in the shot put with Ryan Crouser shattering his previous Olympic record.

Holloway, 23, who was the man to beat, was fast off the block and over the first of 10 barriers ahead of the rest of the pack, which he left trailing for most of the race.

With only a few barriers left, Parchment, 31, the 28-ranked runner in the event, made his advance and took over the lead after vaulting the final hurdle and through the last 10 meters.

The American through the final stretch turned to watch Parchment lean across the line fractions before himself to nab the gold with a time of 13.04 seconds.

The American finished with a time of 13.09 seconds and Ronald Levy, also of Jamaica, took the bronze with a time of 13.10 seconds. Allen Devon of the United States finished fourth with 13.14 seconds.

In the shot put, the Americans Crouser, 28, and Joe Kovacs, 32, handily won the gold and silver medals, respectively, with New Zealander Tomas Walsh picking up bronze with all three of them putting further than 22 meters, the only competitors in the heat to do so.

Crouser, the reigning gold medalist from Rio de Janeiro, shattered his previous Olympic record of 22.52 meters by nearly half a meter, throwing 23 meters flat to claim the gold.

The Fayetteville, Ark., native set the bar high for the other eight competitors on his first attempt, putting 22.83 meters, which no other putter ever surpassed but him on three subsequent puts, continuously setting and then breaking Olympic records. His final put set the 23 meters benchmark, though his world record of 23.37 meters set in June still stands.

His U.S. teammate Kovacs, who earned silver in Rio with a distance of 21.78 meters, earned his second silver on Thursday with a throw of 22.65 meters on his third attempt. Walsh, 29, who earned the bronze in Rio in 2016, earned bronze with a distance of 22.47 meters.

Following his win, Crouser walked to the television cameras with a handwritten note that read: "Grandpa, We did it! 2020 Olympic Champion!"





