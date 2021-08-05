Trending
Advertisement
Sports News
Aug. 5, 2021 / 12:03 AM

U.S. hurdler Grant Holloway, shot putters Ryan Crouser, Joe Kovacs medal in Tokyo

By
Grant Holloway of the United States (C) won silver in the men's 110-meter hurdles finals on Thursday during the Tokyo Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan. Photo by Bob Strong/UPI
Grant Holloway of the United States (C) won silver in the men's 110-meter hurdles finals on Thursday during the Tokyo Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan. Photo by Bob Strong/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 4 (UPI) -- American Grant Holloway, the favorite to win the 100-meter hurdles final on Thursday, had to settle for silver after being upset by Jamaican Hansle Parchment at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo while the Americans dominated in the shot put with Ryan Crouser shattering his previous Olympic record.

Holloway, 23, who was the man to beat, was fast off the block and over the first of 10 barriers ahead of the rest of the pack, which he left trailing for most of the race.

Advertisement

With only a few barriers left, Parchment, 31, the 28-ranked runner in the event, made his advance and took over the lead after vaulting the final hurdle and through the last 10 meters.

The American through the final stretch turned to watch Parchment lean across the line fractions before himself to nab the gold with a time of 13.04 seconds.

RELATED U.S. beach volleyball's April Ross, Alix Klineman beat Swiss duo, reach final

The American finished with a time of 13.09 seconds and Ronald Levy, also of Jamaica, took the bronze with a time of 13.10 seconds. Allen Devon of the United States finished fourth with 13.14 seconds.



Advertisement

In the shot put, the Americans Crouser, 28, and Joe Kovacs, 32, handily won the gold and silver medals, respectively, with New Zealander Tomas Walsh picking up bronze with all three of them putting further than 22 meters, the only competitors in the heat to do so.

RELATED Olympics: Young skateboarders, U.S. track stars headline Day 12 in Tokyo

Crouser, the reigning gold medalist from Rio de Janeiro, shattered his previous Olympic record of 22.52 meters by nearly half a meter, throwing 23 meters flat to claim the gold.

The Fayetteville, Ark., native set the bar high for the other eight competitors on his first attempt, putting 22.83 meters, which no other putter ever surpassed but him on three subsequent puts, continuously setting and then breaking Olympic records. His final put set the 23 meters benchmark, though his world record of 23.37 meters set in June still stands.

His U.S. teammate Kovacs, who earned silver in Rio with a distance of 21.78 meters, earned his second silver on Thursday with a throw of 22.65 meters on his third attempt. Walsh, 29, who earned the bronze in Rio in 2016, earned bronze with a distance of 22.47 meters.

RELATED Simone Biles says giving up dream 'wasn't easy,' open to 2024 Olympics

Following his win, Crouser walked to the television cameras with a handwritten note that read: "Grandpa, We did it! 2020 Olympic Champion!"

Advertisement

Tokyo Olympics: Moments from athletics

Canada's Andre De Grasse (second from right) wins the men's 200-meter final in 19.62 seconds on August 4. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

Wizards to receive Spencer Dinwiddie from Nets in sign-and-trade deal
NBA // 1 hour ago
Wizards to receive Spencer Dinwiddie from Nets in sign-and-trade deal
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- The Washington Wizards are acquiring guard Spencer Dinwiddie from the Brooklyn Nets in a sign-and-trade deal.
Ex-Thunder guard Kemba Walker joining Knicks after agreeing to buyout
NBA // 2 hours ago
Ex-Thunder guard Kemba Walker joining Knicks after agreeing to buyout
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Four-time All-Star point guard Kemba Walker is signing with his hometown New York Knicks after agreeing to a contract buyout with the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday.
U.S. beach volleyball's April Ross, Alix Klineman beat Swiss duo, reach final
Sports News // 3 hours ago
U.S. beach volleyball's April Ross, Alix Klineman beat Swiss duo, reach final
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- The United States' women's beach volleyball duo of April Ross and Alix Klineman will compete for the gold medal at the Summer Games in Tokyo after cruising to a straight-sets win against Switzerland in the semifinals.
Former All-Star pitcher Cole Hamels signs 1-year deal with Los Angeles Dodgers
MLB // 4 hours ago
Former All-Star pitcher Cole Hamels signs 1-year deal with Los Angeles Dodgers
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Dodgers signed four-time All-Star pitcher Cole Hamels to a one-year contract, the team announced.
Washington Football Team bans Native American apparel from FedEx Field
NFL // 5 hours ago
Washington Football Team bans Native American apparel from FedEx Field
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- The Washington Football Team, which dropped its controversial nickname last year, has banned Native American garb from its home stadium starting this season.
Olympics: Young skateboarders, U.S. track stars headline Day 12 in Tokyo
Sports News // 9 hours ago
Olympics: Young skateboarders, U.S. track stars headline Day 12 in Tokyo
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Track athletes earned most of Team USA's medals at the 2020 Summer Games on Wednesday in Tokyo. Japanese skateboarder Kokona Hiraki, 12, also made history on Day 12 as the youngest Olympic medalist in 85 years.
Simone Biles says giving up dream 'wasn't easy,' open to 2024 Olympics
Sports News // 12 hours ago
Simone Biles says giving up dream 'wasn't easy,' open to 2024 Olympics
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- USA's Simone Biles says it "wasn't easy" to opt out of competitions and "give up" on her dreams at the 2020 Summer Games to focus on mental health. The star gymnast said she is 'open' to a return at the 2024 Olympics.
USA's Nelly Korda among leaders in women's Olympic golf tourney
Sports News // 15 hours ago
USA's Nelly Korda among leaders in women's Olympic golf tourney
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Team USA's Nelly Korda carded a 4-under par 67 to finish one stroke back of leader Madelene Sagstrom of Sweden in the first round of the 2020 Summer Games women's golf tournament Wednesday in Saitama, Japan.
Retired QB Philip Rivers doesn't rule out NFL return
NFL // 16 hours ago
Retired QB Philip Rivers doesn't rule out NFL return
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Philip Rivers is staying ready and doesn't rule out a potential return to the NFL, should the right team call about the need for a veteran quarterback, the former Los Angeles Chargers and Indianapolis Colts star said.
Team USA dominates Australia en route to women's basketball semifinals
Sports News // 18 hours ago
Team USA dominates Australia en route to women's basketball semifinals
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Team USA defeated Australia in women's basketball Olympic quarterfinals play on Wednesday, edging them closer to winning a seventh consecutive gold medal in the sport.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Tokyo Olympics records its first COVID-19 cluster
Tokyo Olympics records its first COVID-19 cluster
Simone Biles says giving up dream 'wasn't easy,' open to 2024 Olympics
Simone Biles says giving up dream 'wasn't easy,' open to 2024 Olympics
USA's Mu, Mensah-Stock, Biles lead historic 9-medal day in Tokyo
USA's Mu, Mensah-Stock, Biles lead historic 9-medal day in Tokyo
U.S. women's volleyball through to semis with win over Dominican Republic
U.S. women's volleyball through to semis with win over Dominican Republic
Olympics: Young skateboarders, U.S. track stars headline Day 12 in Tokyo
Olympics: Young skateboarders, U.S. track stars headline Day 12 in Tokyo
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/