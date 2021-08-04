U.S. women's volleyball advances to semifinals

Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Team USA advanced to the Olympic women's volleyball semifinals on Wednesday as they swept the Dominican Republic in three straight sets.

"Semifinals, here we come!" USA Volleyball said on Twitter after the win.

It is Team USA's fourth consecutive Olympic semifinals appearance in women's volleyball.

Andrea Drews, 27, led the United States to victory at the Ariake Arena in Tokyo with 21 points.

Michelle Bartsch-Hackley, 31, and Haleigh Washington, 25, also scored in double digits for the Americans at 13 and 10 points, respectively, while only Brayelin Elizabeth Martinez, 24, for the Dominicans scored more than 10 with 16.

Despite being down starters Jordyn Poulter, 24, and Jordan Thompson, 24, the Americans dominated in all three sets, taking the first frame 25-11 on a strong offense.

The second set saw the Americans get off to a fast start scoring the first two points before the Dominicans called a time out to try and slow the game down.

On returning to the court, the Dominicans scored two straight points of their own, before the Americans dictated the play and distanced themselves from their opponents.

However, at the end of the set down 16-24, the Dominicans dug deep and clawed their way back in by going on a four-point run that forced the United States to call a time out of their own.





Drews, though, would finish the Dominicans' point streak with a smash that Gaila Ceneida Gonzalez Lopez, 24, couldn't control and hit out of bonds.

The Third set was the only one in which the Americans trailed the Dominicans but only by a high of two points when they were down 7-9, a deficit they erased with their 10th point of the set from which they would never look back from, winning the frame 25-19 to advance to semifinals play.

The U.S. women's team, who placed third at the 2016 games in Rio de Janeiro after finishing silver in the two previous summer Olympics, have never won a gold medal in the sport.