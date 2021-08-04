USA's Nelly Korda among leaders in women's Olympic golf tourney

Team USA's Nelly Korda is one stroke back of the lead as the 2020 Summer Games women's golf tournament enters the second round Thursday in Saitama, Japan. Photo by Erik S Lesser/EPA-EFE

Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Team USA's Nelly Korda carded a 4-under par 67 to finish one stroke back of leader Madelene Sagstrom of Sweden in the first round of the 2020 Summer Games women's golf tournament Wednesday in Saitama, Japan.

The four-round tournament at Kasumigaseki Golf Club runs through Saturday. American Xander Schauffele won the men's tournament. He edged Slovakia's Rory Sabbatini and C.T. Pan of Chinese Taipei for the gold medal.

"I'm hoping I'm in total control, it's golf at the end of the day," Korda said Wednesday, according to LPGA.com. "I kind of sprayed some shots out to the right on my last two holes with my irons, but you're going to have that, you're going to lose a little bit of concentration."

Korda, the No. 1 player in the world, finished the first round with six birdies and made par 10 times. The 2021 Women's PGA Championship winner also carded two bogies.

Korda led the field in strokes gained off her approach to the green. She tied South Korea's Sei Young Kim for first with 16 of 18 greens hit in regulation.





She ranked second behind Denmark's Nanna Koerstz Madsen in strokes gained off the tee.

Sagstrom, No. 75, played a bogey-free first round. She carded five birdies to shoot 4-under par on the front nine and one-under par on the back nine.

India's Aditi Ashok also carded a 4-under par 67 and is tied with Korda entering the second round. Finland's Matilda Castren, No. 2 Jin Young Ko of South Korea and No. 35 Carlota Ciganda of Spain are tied for fourth.

Team USA's Danielle Kang (No. 5) is tied for seventh and is three strokes back of the lead. Nelly Korda's sister, Jessica, is tied for 23rd. Jessica is ranked No. 14 in the world rankings.

Fellow American Lexi Thompson (No. 12) is tied for 36th.

The second round of the women's golf tournament airs at 6:30 p.m. EDT Wednesday on NBC's Golf Channel.