USA's Nelly Korda among leaders in women's Olympic golf tourney

Greece's Paraskevi Papachristou competes during the triple jump qualifier on July 30. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo
Cuba's Marina de la Cari Rodriguez Mit Jan begins her successful lift of 123-kilogram in the clean and jerk during the women's 64-kilogram weightlifting competition on July 27. Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI | License Photo
China's Yuxi Chen and Jiaqi Zhang compete in the women's synchronized 10-meter platform finals on July 27. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo
A member of the Japanese Navy holds the American flag during the men's 100-meter backstroke medals ceremony on July 27. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo
China's Ruoteng Xiao competes on the high bar during the men's team final on July 26. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo
Team Japan celebrates their softball finals victory against the United States on July 27. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo
Team USA's Bam Adebayo scores against Iran during a men's basketball game on July 28. Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI | License Photo
The United States' Sunisa Lee competes during her qualifying round on the balance beam on July 25. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo
Canada's Margaret Macneil shows off her gold medal in the women's 100-meter butterfly with a time of 55:59 on July 26. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo
Russian Olympic Committee's Artur Dalaloyan performs on the still rings during the men's team final on July 26. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo
Lee performs in the floor exercises in the women's team all-around finals on July 27. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo
USA's Jordan Larson spikes the ball over China's defenders, from left to right, Changning Zhang (9), Xinyue Yuan (1) and Xia Ding (16) during women's volleyball competition on July 27. Team USA won in two sets 29-27 and 25-22. Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI | License Photo
Canada's Michael Mason clears the bar in the men's high jump qualifications on July 29. Photo by Bob Strong/UPI | License Photo
Japan's Kazuma Kaya performs on the horizontal bar during the men's team final on July 26. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo
France's silver medalist Amandine Buchard stands on the podium after the women's judo 52-kilogram finals on July 25. Photo by Bob Strong/UPI | License Photo
Italy's Odette Giuffrida celebrates after defeating Hungary's Reka Pupp to win the bronze medal in the women's judo 52-kilogram competition on July 25. Photo by Bob Strong/UPI | License Photo
Georgia's Lasha Bekauri celebrates after winning gold in the men's judo 90-kilogram final on July 28. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo
Japan's Yui Ohashi celebrates her win in 200-meter individual medley final on July 28. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo
Japan's Naohisa Takato (L) defeats Taiwan's Yang Yung Wei in the men's -60-kilogram judo final on July 24. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo
Germany's Ricarda Funk celebrates after winning the gold medal in the women's kayak slalom competition on July 27. Photo by Bob Strong/UPI | License Photo
Serbia's Tijana Bogdanovic celebrates after defeating Japan's Miyu Yamada to win the bronze medal in women's 49-kilogram taekwondo on July 24. Photo by Bob Strong/UPI | License Photo
The United States' Samuel Mikulak rubs talc before performing his routine on the pommel horse during the men's individual all-around final on July 28. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo
Australia's Damien Schumann (R) spikes past the Russian Olympic Committee's Konstantin Semenov in a men's beach volleyball preliminary Pool A match on July 26. Photo by Bob Strong/UPI | License Photo
Japan's Daiya Seto competes in the men's 400-meter individual medley heat four on July 24. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo
Nurse and boxer Arisa Tsubata runs on a treadmill at the Opening Ceremony for the Summer Olympic on July 23. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo
Japanese singer Misia performs Japan's national anthem. Photo by Bob Strong/UPI | License Photo