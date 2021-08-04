Trending
Advertisement
Sports News
Aug. 4, 2021 / 6:20 AM

Team USA dominates Australia en route to women's basketball semifinals

By
Team USA defeat Australia Wednesday to advance to the semifinals in women's basketball. Photo courtesy of USA Basketball/Twitter
Team USA defeat Australia Wednesday to advance to the semifinals in women's basketball. Photo courtesy of USA Basketball/Twitter

Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Team USA defeated Australia in Olympic women's basketball quarterfinal play on Wednesday, edging closer to winning a seventh consecutive gold medal in the sport.

The USA women's basketball team overwhelmed Australia 79-55 at the Saitama Super Arena in Tokyo, looking for the first time at these Games like the juggernaut they were expected to be.

Advertisement

Despite winning every game in Tokyo so far, the Americans had not yet shown the kind of dominance that has led them to 53 straight wins, including Wednesday's contest.

Breanna Stewart, 26, led the Americans with 23 points in a game where they held the lead for more than 37 minutes. Leilani Mitchell of Australia netted a team-high 14 points.

RELATED Tokyo Olympics record their first COVID-19 cluster

The first quarter saw Australia taking their only lead within the first 90 seconds of play, which the Americans quickly erased with a 17-point run to go up 21-6 with four minutes left in the quarter. Team USA closed out the first up 26-12.

In the second quarter, Australia closed the gap to 10 points within the first three minutes but the Americans continued to use their size and strength to build a 21-point lead, entering the half at 48-27.

Advertisement

The Americans continued their pressure in the third, scoring at will and shutting down Australia on the defensive end. Over the final five minutes of the quarter, Team USA denied the Aussies a single basket while netting eight points for a score of 68-39 to go into the final 10 minutes.

RELATED U.S. men's baseball team advances to semifinals

After cruising to the 79-55 win, Team USA will face Serbia Friday in semifinal play.

RELATED U.S. women's volleyball advances to semifinals

Latest Headlines

Tokyo Olympics record their first COVID-19 cluster
Sports News // 2 hours ago
Tokyo Olympics record their first COVID-19 cluster
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- The organizing committee of the Tokyo Olympics confirmed the Games' first COVID-19 cluster infection on Wednesday, as 12 members of the artistic swimming delegation from Greece were moved out of the athletes' village
USA baseball powers past Dominicans to land in Olympic semifinals
Sports News // 2 hours ago
USA baseball powers past Dominicans to land in Olympic semifinals
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Team USA advanced to the Olympic semifinals in men's baseball on Wednesday by defeating the Dominican Republican with a pair of home runs and solid defensive play.
U.S. women's volleyball through to semis with win over Dominican Republic
Sports News // 4 hours ago
U.S. women's volleyball through to semis with win over Dominican Republic
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Team USA advanced to the women's volleyball semifinals at the Summer Olympics in Tokyo on Wednesday as they swept the Dominican Republic in three straight sets.
Japan dominates inaugural Olympic women's park skateboarding
Sports News // 5 hours ago
Japan dominates inaugural Olympic women's park skateboarding
Aug. 4. (UPI) -- Japan dominated the inaugural Olympic women's park skateboarding event in Tokyo on Wednesday, claiming both gold and silver medals.
U.S. hurdlers McLaughlin, Muhammad win gold, silver in 400M in world record time
Sports News // 8 hours ago
U.S. hurdlers McLaughlin, Muhammad win gold, silver in 400M in world record time
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- American runners Sydney McLaughlin and Dalilah Muhammad delivered a one-two punch in Tokyo on Wednesday in the women's 400-meter hurdles, shattering world and Olympic records in the race.
Colts' Quenton Nelson suffers same foot injury as Carson Wentz, out 5-12 weeks
NFL // 9 hours ago
Colts' Quenton Nelson suffers same foot injury as Carson Wentz, out 5-12 weeks
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Indianapolis Colts star offensive lineman Quenton Nelson will be out five to 12 weeks after suffering the same foot injury as starting quarterback Carson Wentz.
Chicago Bulls to acquire San Antonio Spurs' DeMar DeRozan in sign-and-trade
NBA // 10 hours ago
Chicago Bulls to acquire San Antonio Spurs' DeMar DeRozan in sign-and-trade
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- The Chicago Bulls are finalizing a sign-and-trade agreement to acquire San Antonio Spurs forward DeMar DeRozan.
Golden State Warriors signing Stephen Curry to 4-year, $215M extension
NBA // 11 hours ago
Golden State Warriors signing Stephen Curry to 4-year, $215M extension
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Two-time NBA Most Valuable Player and three-time champion Stephen Curry has agreed to a massive multiyear contract extension that will keep him with the Golden State Warriors through the 2025-26 season.
Vikings release CB Jeff Gladney after indictment on felony assault charge
NFL // 11 hours ago
Vikings release CB Jeff Gladney after indictment on felony assault charge
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- The Minnesota Vikings released second-year cornerback Jeff Gladney on Tuesday after a Texas grand jury indicted him on a charge of felony assault against a woman he was previously in a relationship with.
Carmelo Anthony to join LeBron James in Los Angeles; Lakers adding Nunn, Monk
NBA // 12 hours ago
Carmelo Anthony to join LeBron James in Los Angeles; Lakers adding Nunn, Monk
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Portland Trail Blazers forward Carmelo Anthony will join superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis in Los Angeles after agreeing to terms with the Lakers.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Simone Biles wins bronze, ties record in balance beam final at Olympics
Simone Biles wins bronze, ties record in balance beam final at Olympics
Chicago Bulls to acquire San Antonio Spurs' DeMar DeRozan in sign-and-trade
Chicago Bulls to acquire San Antonio Spurs' DeMar DeRozan in sign-and-trade
Yankees ace Gerrit Cole tests positive for COVID-19, to miss start
Yankees ace Gerrit Cole tests positive for COVID-19, to miss start
Carmelo Anthony to join LeBron James in Los Angeles; Lakers adding Nunn, Monk
Carmelo Anthony to join LeBron James in Los Angeles; Lakers adding Nunn, Monk
Vikings release CB Jeff Gladney after indictment on felony assault charge
Vikings release CB Jeff Gladney after indictment on felony assault charge
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/