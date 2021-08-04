Japan dominates inaugural Olympic women's park skateboarding

Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Japan dominated the inaugural Olympic women's park skateboarding event in Tokyo on Wednesday, claiming both gold and silver medals.

Sakura Yosozumi, 19, won the sport's first gold medal with countryman Kokona Hiraki, 12, taking silver and the distinction of being Japan's youngest Olympic medalist.

Sky Brown, who turned 13 early last month, also made history with her bronze-medal finish that cemented her as Britain's youngest bearer of Olympic hardware.

If either Hiraki or Brown had claimed the gold they would have also claimed the title of the Olympics' youngest-ever gold medalist, a distinction largely given to American diver marjorie Gestring who took the top prize at age 13 in the 1938 Berlin Games.

Japan -- which has dominated on the board this Olympics winning three golds, a silver and a bronze -- almost filled the podium on Wednesday as Okamoto Misugu, 15, the top ranked skater in the world, seemed destined for a medal with a superb skate on her final attempt but she fell near the end of her run, landing her in fourth place.

Sakura claimed the gold on her first of three 45-second skates of the Ariake Park bowl in Tokyo, that included a 540 arial that landed her a 60.09, a whole point higher than Hiraki's 59.04.





Dressed in a white jump suit akin to a painter's, Hiraki skated a solid second run that included some technical moves, including a jump to and then off the hitching post, that earned her the silver medal but wasn't enough to edge out her teammate from the top spot on the podium.

Brown, who was ranked third in the world, scored well during her first two skates despite both ending in falls as she failed to complete a kickflip indy.

On her third attempt, the Briton born in Japan made the technical move that bumped Misugu into the fourth spot.

The United States' Bryce Wettstein, 17, finished sixth with a 44.50 that she made on her first skate. She fell early during her final two runs.

The Tokyo Olympics' final skateboarding event, the men's park, is to be held Thursday when Japan seeks to claim gold in all four skating competitions.