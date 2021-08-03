U.S. women's water polo team trounces Canada to advance to semifinals

Aug. 3 (UPI) -- The U.S women's water polo team trounced Canada in the Olympic quarterfinals on Tuesday, earning them a spot in the semifinals and that closer to winning their third-straight gold medal.

The Americans beat the Canadians 16-5 at the Tatsumi Water Polo Center in Tokyo with Alys Williams, 27, Makenzie Fisher, 24, and Margaret Steffens, 28, scoring three goals a piece. Canada's Shae la Roche, 28, was the only player from the Great White North to score twice.

Advertisement

The contest was clearly in the Americans' favor with Madeline Musselman, 23, opening the scoring within the first minute of play on a penalty shot. Under 30 seconds later, Fisher would score her first off a rush up the pool following a save by goal keeper Ashleigh Johnson, 26.

With a little more than two minutes in the quarter, la Roche would score Canada's first and only goal of the frame but the score was already 5-1 at that point, a lead the Americans would extend to 7-1 before the start of the second.

The American's would keep extending their lead in the second to nine before Canada would get their second of the game and Team USA would go into halftime with a commanding 11-3 lead.





Advertisement

The score would remain unmoved in the third but the offense from both sides opened up in the final eight minutes with Canada attempting a surge by scoring two quick ones.

However, the Americans would respond with four more goals, closing out the game with an 11-goal lead.

The Americans, who won gold in the two previous Olympics, will play the winner of Australia and Russia on Thursday.