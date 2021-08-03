Sydney McLaughlin wins 400-meter hurdles; sets world, Olympic records

Aug. 3 (UPI) -- American Sydney McLaughlin won gold in Tokyo on Wednesday in the women's 400-meter hurdles, shattering the world and Olympic records in the process.

McLaughlin, 20, ran a blistering 51.46 seconds, obliterating the world record of 51.90 that she had set late last month when she became the runner to watch as the first woman to run the 400-meter hurdles in under 52 seconds.

Advertisement

Her USA teammate and reigning gold medalist in the event Dalilah Muhammad, 31, joined McLaughlin Wednesday in the exclusive group by snagging silver with a time of 51.58 seconds, which would have been Olympic and world records if not for McLaughlin.

In third, the Netherlands' Femke Bol, 21, won bronze and broke a continental record with a time of 52.03 seconds.

The record-setting run came a day after Norway's Karsten Warholm, 25, became the first person to run the 400-meter hurdles in under 46 seconds with a time of 45.94 in a race that may go down as the greatest heat of the sport in history as seven of the eight runners broke either world continental or national records.

A third American in the race on Wednesday, Anna Cockrell, 23, was disqualified.





Advertisement

Janieve Russell of Jamaica finished more than a whole second after Bol crossed the line.

The women got off the blocks fast with McLaughlin, Muhammad and Bol clearly leading the pack with the reigning Olympic gold medalist leading after the penultimate barrier.

McLaughlin continued to push and passed Muhammad on the jump over the last barrier and the two ran nearly side-by-side with Bol two strides behind.