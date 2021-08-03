Trending
Aug. 3, 2021 / 11:11 PM

Sydney McLaughlin wins 400-meter hurdles; sets world, Olympic records

Sydney McLaughlin of the USA won gold Wednesday in the women's 400-meter hurdles at the the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan. Photo by Bob Strong/UPI
Sydney McLaughlin of the USA won gold Wednesday in the women's 400-meter hurdles at the the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan. Photo by Bob Strong/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 3 (UPI) -- American Sydney McLaughlin won gold in Tokyo on Wednesday in the women's 400-meter hurdles, shattering the world and Olympic records in the process.

McLaughlin, 20, ran a blistering 51.46 seconds, obliterating the world record of 51.90 that she had set late last month when she became the runner to watch as the first woman to run the 400-meter hurdles in under 52 seconds.

Her USA teammate and reigning gold medalist in the event Dalilah Muhammad, 31, joined McLaughlin Wednesday in the exclusive group by snagging silver with a time of 51.58 seconds, which would have been Olympic and world records if not for McLaughlin.

In third, the Netherlands' Femke Bol, 21, won bronze and broke a continental record with a time of 52.03 seconds.

The record-setting run came a day after Norway's Karsten Warholm, 25, became the first person to run the 400-meter hurdles in under 46 seconds with a time of 45.94 in a race that may go down as the greatest heat of the sport in history as seven of the eight runners broke either world continental or national records.

A third American in the race on Wednesday, Anna Cockrell, 23, was disqualified.

Janieve Russell of Jamaica finished more than a whole second after Bol crossed the line.

The women got off the blocks fast with McLaughlin, Muhammad and Bol clearly leading the pack with the reigning Olympic gold medalist leading after the penultimate barrier.

McLaughlin continued to push and passed Muhammad on the jump over the last barrier and the two ran nearly side-by-side with Bol two strides behind.

Colts' Quenton Nelson suffers same foot injury as Carson Wentz, out 5-12 weeks
NFL // 1 hour ago
Colts' Quenton Nelson suffers same foot injury as Carson Wentz, out 5-12 weeks
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Indianapolis Colts star offensive lineman Quenton Nelson will be out five to 12 weeks after suffering the same foot injury as starting quarterback Carson Wentz.
Chicago Bulls to acquire San Antonio Spurs' DeMar DeRozan in sign-and-trade
NBA // 2 hours ago
Chicago Bulls to acquire San Antonio Spurs' DeMar DeRozan in sign-and-trade
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- The Chicago Bulls are finalizing a sign-and-trade agreement to acquire San Antonio Spurs forward DeMar DeRozan.
Golden State Warriors signing Stephen Curry to 4-year, $215M extension
NBA // 3 hours ago
Golden State Warriors signing Stephen Curry to 4-year, $215M extension
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Two-time NBA Most Valuable Player and three-time champion Stephen Curry has agreed to a massive multiyear contract extension that will keep him with the Golden State Warriors through the 2025-26 season.
Vikings release CB Jeff Gladney after indictment on felony assault charge
NFL // 3 hours ago
Vikings release CB Jeff Gladney after indictment on felony assault charge
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- The Minnesota Vikings released second-year cornerback Jeff Gladney on Tuesday after a Texas grand jury indicted him on a charge of felony assault against a woman he was previously in a relationship with.
Carmelo Anthony to join LeBron James in Los Angeles; Lakers adding Nunn, Monk
NBA // 5 hours ago
Carmelo Anthony to join LeBron James in Los Angeles; Lakers adding Nunn, Monk
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Portland Trail Blazers forward Carmelo Anthony will join superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis in Los Angeles after agreeing to terms with the Lakers.
USA's Mu, Mensah-Stock, Biles lead historic 9-medal day in Tokyo
Sports News // 8 hours ago
USA's Mu, Mensah-Stock, Biles lead historic 9-medal day in Tokyo
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Track's Athing Mu, wrestler Tamyra Mensah Stock and gymnast Simone Biles collected medals from historic performances as part of a nine-medal day for Team USA on Tuesday in Tokyo.
Simone Biles wins bronze, ties record in balance beam final at Olympics
Sports News // 17 hours ago
Simone Biles wins bronze, ties record in balance beam final at Olympics
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Team USA's Simone Biles returned from her hiatus from Olympic competition in Tokyo on Tuesday and claimed a bronze medal on the balance beam, the final women's gymnastics event of the 2020 Summer Games.
Spain, Brazil advance to men's soccer Olympic gold medal match
Soccer // 12 hours ago
Spain, Brazil advance to men's soccer Olympic gold medal match
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Marco Asensio scored in extra time to help Spain beat Japan and clinch a spot in the men's soccer gold medal match Tuesday in Rifu, Japan. Brazil beat Mexico in penalties earlier Tuesday to make the Olympic final.
Alex Morgan 'devastated' by U.S. soccer loss, Alyssa Naeher out for bronze medal game
Soccer // 15 hours ago
Alex Morgan 'devastated' by U.S. soccer loss, Alyssa Naeher out for bronze medal game
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- U.S. women's soccer star Alex Morgan noted her frustration about the team's semifinal loss Tuesday on social media, but was one of several American players to say her goal is to bring home a bronze medal.
Yankees ace Gerrit Cole tests positive for COVID-19, to miss start
MLB // 16 hours ago
Yankees ace Gerrit Cole tests positive for COVID-19, to miss start
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- New York Yankees ace pitcher Gerrit Cole tested positive for COVID-19 and will not make his scheduled start Tuesday, manager Aaron Boone announced.
